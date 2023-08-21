Scotland’s clinical director says winter upsurge in Covid cases ‘a concern’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Scotland’s clinical director says winter upsurge in Covid cases ‘a concern’

Jason Leitch urged eligible people to get vaccinated when the programme starts next month.

By Louise Glen
Jason Leitch has said Covid cases are on the rise this winter.
Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director. Image: Shutterstock.

People are being urged to get a Covid booster ahead of winter following a rise in cases.

National clinical director Jason Leitch admitted he was concerned about a rise in cases during winter, and urged eligible people over 65, and those with underlying health conditions, to get a booster.

Mr Leitch told BBC Scotland that an off-shoot of Covid variant Omicron, EG.5 – dubbed Eris – was classified by the World Health Organization as a variant of interest.

Concerns for the rising number of Covid cases this winter

He told Good Morning Scotland: “There is an upswing in cases. That’s absolutely true.

“During June, July, August, hopefully into September, we do see quite a lot of variation but from a low level. But we are concerned about winter.

“All viruses like these, like the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in kids, Covid in all ages, get worse as the temperatures change.”

He said the NHS was preparing for increased hospital numbers and Covid deaths.

He urged: “If you are called and if you are eligible get yourself vaccinated for both or one of these diseases, whichever you are eligible for, flu and Covid.

People are being encouraged to get a Covid vaccination this winter as the number of cases are on the rise. The picture shows a person having a Covid jag.
People are being urged to get a vaccination. Image: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire

“And, this is the hard cultural thing in a working and an educating environment like we have in Scotland, if you are not well don’t mix with other people.

“So, stay at home.”

The Covid vaccine booster programme is this year available to those 65 and over, and younger people with underlying health conditions and in groups such as health and social care workers or people who live with those who are immunocompromised.

Western Isles Hospital reintroduces facemasks

On Sunday, two wards at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway re-introduced some restrictions following a “small number” of Covid cases.

These included asking both visitors and all clinical staff to temporarily wear face masks until further notice.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson said: “When we have an outbreak or we have cases then our responsibility is to bring that under control quickly and protect those that are still vulnerable.

“Also, because we are a remote island healthcare system we don’t have any other alternative hospitals.”

The health board confirmed the situation would be reviewed today.

 

More from Health & Wellbeing

Leanne Townsend is on a mission to share the health benefits of foraging.
Wild at heart: The Aberdeenshire forager using nature’s larder for a healthier life 
Plans inspired by courses for mothers-to-be before birth are being launched as part of the UK’s first menopause education programme
UK’s first menopause education programme being launched by UCL
GPs are seeing an average of 37 patients a day, according to a new survey (PA)
GPs caring for patients ‘above the safe level’ – survey
Three-month-old Francis’s mother took him to see a doctor after noticing bruises on his arm (Anthony Nolan)
Stem cell DNA match sought for three-month-old boy with aggressive rare cancer
Rebecca O'Hara, left, and Joanna Ewing pick their way through Ness Islands on a run with Inverness group Incredible Feet. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Incredible Feet: Take a run around Inverness with the cancer running group
The Countess of Chester Hospital where killer nurse Lucy Letby worked (PA)
Whistleblowers ‘treated like the problem’ – doctors’ union calls for reform
The UKHSA said it would continue to monitor the spread of the Covid variant closely (Yui Mok/PA)
New Covid variant with ‘high number of mutations’ found in UK
The test could identify the cause of a fever in children in under one hour (PA)
‘Transformative’ blood test can identify cause of fever in children in an hour
Nearly half of workplaces do not have features that can help support women suffering from menopause or menstruation symptoms. (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)
Half of workplaces ‘lack features to ease menstruation and menopause symptoms’
The new phone systems could spell the end of the ‘8am rush’ for patients (PA)
Digital phone system upgrade ‘to end 8am scramble’ for GP appointments

Conversation