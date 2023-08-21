Scotland’s clinical director says winter upsurge in Covid cases ‘a concern’

People are being urged to get a Covid booster ahead of winter following a rise in cases.

National clinical director Jason Leitch admitted he was concerned about a rise in cases during winter, and urged eligible people over 65, and those with underlying health conditions, to get a booster.

Mr Leitch told BBC Scotland that an off-shoot of Covid variant Omicron, EG.5 – dubbed Eris – was classified by the World Health Organization as a variant of interest.

Concerns for the rising number of Covid cases this winter

He told Good Morning Scotland: “There is an upswing in cases. That’s absolutely true.

“During June, July, August, hopefully into September, we do see quite a lot of variation but from a low level. But we are concerned about winter.

“All viruses like these, like the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in kids, Covid in all ages, get worse as the temperatures change.”

He said the NHS was preparing for increased hospital numbers and Covid deaths.

He urged: “If you are called and if you are eligible get yourself vaccinated for both or one of these diseases, whichever you are eligible for, flu and Covid.

“And, this is the hard cultural thing in a working and an educating environment like we have in Scotland, if you are not well don’t mix with other people.

“So, stay at home.”

The Covid vaccine booster programme is this year available to those 65 and over, and younger people with underlying health conditions and in groups such as health and social care workers or people who live with those who are immunocompromised.

Western Isles Hospital reintroduces facemasks

On Sunday, two wards at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway re-introduced some restrictions following a “small number” of Covid cases.

These included asking both visitors and all clinical staff to temporarily wear face masks until further notice.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson said: “When we have an outbreak or we have cases then our responsibility is to bring that under control quickly and protect those that are still vulnerable.

“Also, because we are a remote island healthcare system we don’t have any other alternative hospitals.”

The health board confirmed the situation would be reviewed today.