NHS Western Isles closes ward to new admissions due to Covid outbreak

A ward at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway has been closed to new admissions due to a Covid outbreak.

NHS Western Isles has confirmed multiple cases have been linked to Ward 1 at the unit.

Bosses have set up an incident management unit to stop the virus spreading further amongst patients and staff.

Meanwhile, NHS Western Isles as closed the hospital ward to new admissions until further notice due to the Covid outbreak, with the exception of those needing treatment in the high dependency unit and paediatric patients.

Temporary visiting restrictions have been imposed to Ward 1 in Stornoway with one designated visitor being allowed to visit once per day per patient.

Visitors must ensure they book visits in advance with the ward and should wear a face mask while in the unit.