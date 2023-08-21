Free rent and business rates offered to new businesses on Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Free rent and business rates offered to new businesses on Union Street

The support package drawn up by the Our Union Street group is described as the "most generous set of incentives" being offered in the UK.

By Ellie Milne
Bob Keiller on Union Street
Bob Keiller is the leader of Our Union Street. Image: Our Union Street.

New businesses opening on Union Street in Aberdeen will not have to pay rent or business rates for up to two years under newly announced plans.

The support package drawn up by the Our Union Street group is described as the “most generous set of incentives” being offered in the UK.

The group was launched in March with the aim of restoring the street to its former glory and has already received more than 10,000 ideas from the public on how to achieve this goal.

Of the 43 empty units on the street, all but two are eligible for Fresh Start Relief, which gives the occupier a 12-month period without having to pay business rates.

Those who take on long-term vacant units on the Granite Mile will also be offered grants of up to £35,000.

Our Union Street, led by Bob Keiller, has secured private funding and will top up the grants on eligible units to two years so landlords do not need to worry about rent while launching their new business.

This support will supplement a new £500,000 Empty Shops Grant Scheme being provided by Aberdeen City Council until 2025.

Drone image of Union Street in Aberdeen
There are 43 units currently unoccupied on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Attracting new businesses

Mr Keiller said he believes the package on offer is one of the best anywhere in the UK and will give businesses time to “find their feet”.

He added: “We’ve spent several months listening to what the city wants – and people
unanimously want to see the units which line Union Street brought back to life with new occupiers.

“We want to attract and incubate a vibrant new set of businesses to bring footfall, excitement and sparkle back to the Granite Mile.

“To do this, we need to create an environment which is attractive to the best emerging
entrepreneurs both locally and nationally – one which takes the risk out of the high street and allows firms time to find their feet.

“We believe the package put together here will catch the eye of business owners across the UK and we look forward with working with local landlords and property agents to create new beginnings for multiple businesses on our high street.”

‘Everyone has a part to play’

Our Union Street has also engaged with hundreds of local groups and organisations to discuss the future of the city centre.

They plan to publish five key action areas to focus on next month.

Bob Keiller at the Music Hall
Our Union Street held an event at Aberdeen Music Hall in June to update people on their aims to regenerate the city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In the meantime, Mr Keiller is encouraging businesses to locate on Union Street now after a “dramatic downward shift” in rateable terms.

He added: “One of the misconceptions we’ve observed is people think it is expensive to
locate on Union Street.

“However, the reality is very different following the most recent rates revaluation, which has seen the rateable value of many premises fall by more than a third.

“Aberdeen City Council has also, uniquely among its peer cities, cut many vacant property reliefs from 100% to just 10%, meaning that the owners of vacant premises are now having to pay rates.

“This means that it is in a landlord’s interest to get deals done, which we believe will also bring rents down.

“Everyone has a part to play if we are to bring prosperity back to this street; we need
landlords to be pragmatic about rentals, we need agents to be upfront about what units cost and how much can be saved, and we ultimately need to public to come out and support all of the brilliant businesses on Union Street both today and in the future.”

The future of Aberdeen

