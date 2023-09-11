Family of mum, 36, who died just four months after being diagnosed with cancer donate £25,000 to fund medical research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Family of mum, 36, who died just four months after being diagnosed with cancer donate £25,000 to fund medical research

The money will be used by Aberdeen University to fund new scientific breakthroughs and effective treatments.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Photo of Amanda Eunson smiling looking at the camera.
Family and friends of Amanda Eunson raised money in her honour. Image: Aberdeen University

The family of a Shetland mum who died just four months after being diagnosed with cancer have donated £25,000 in her name to fund research into the disease.

Amanda Eunson is survived by her partner David Reid and sons Joe and Bobby, who were just two and 11 when she died in November 2021.

The 36-year-old had only been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer four months earlier.

After her tragic death, her family and friends former “Team Tranquility” to raise money in her honour to fund causes close to her heart.

A phenomenal £44,000 was raised with cash going to MacMillan Cancer Support in Shetland and Liver Cancer UK.

Meanwhile, £25,000 has been donated to Aberdeen University to help continue to lead gastroesophageal cancer.

‘Blown away by generosity’

The friends and family of Amanda held a day of events in the boating club in Symbister, which is on the Shetland island of Whalsay.

Supporters put on a fish and chips lunch with friends and family making an array of desserts to sell on the day.

The fundraising then got more intense with Team Tranquility signing up for a nine-mile endurance Tough Mudder consisting of 32 obstacles.

Group photo of muddy competitors after competing Tough Mudder.
Team Tranquillity was formed to raise money in the name of Amanda Eunson. Image: Aberdeen University

Sister Marie Anderson said: “We were completely blown away by the generosity and support from our community in Whalsay and throughout Shetland as a whole. The Shetland community never ceases to amaze me.

“We hope that by doing this we help to raise awareness of oesophageal and gastric cancer. We hope the money can be used to help fund research as it is not as common or well-known as other forms of cancer.”

Quest for new drugs to fight cancer

Gastroesophageal cancer is one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.

Despite treatments existing to control it, only one in 10 diagnosed with the illness will survive.

The money raised by Team Tranquillity in honour of Amanda Eunson will help fund clinical trials at Aberdeen University searching for scientific breakthroughs.

Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka, who leads the university’s medical research team, said: “All the funds the family raise will provide vital assistance for our research programme of clinical trials and laboratory research to develop better treatments for gastroesophageal cancer.

“Through this research, we are helping patients in north-east Scotland gain access to the best possible treatments as well as aiming to develop the more effective treatments of the future.”

Zosia Miedzybrodzka: Meet the Aberdeen professor leading the Orkney cancer gene project

More from Health & Wellbeing

Six new treatments for a range of conditions have been approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Blood cancer and migraine treatments among medicines approved for NHS use
Drug consumption room
Drug consumption rooms in Scotland green-lit by country's top prosecutor
The Trust has previously been prosecuted by the CQC over care failings (Rui Vieira/PA)
CQC investigating three serious maternity incidents at under-review NHS trust
Family and friends of Amanda Eunson raised money in her honour. Image: Aberdeen University
Aberdeen nurse wants YOU for neurodiverse choir — even if you can't sing
NHS England is urging people to get both jabs to avoid a potential ‘twindemic’ of flu and Covid (Jane Barlow/PA)
Covid and flu vaccines start to roll out across England
Picture posed by a model of woman sitting on a sofa (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
New Government strategy pledges to reduce suicide rates within 2.5 years
Alastair Stewart said that he felt ‘a bit discombobulated’ about six or nine months ago before being diagnosed. (Ian West/PA)
Alastair Stewart praised for ‘eloquence’ as charity talks vascular dementia risk
Family and friends of Amanda Eunson raised money in her honour. Image: Aberdeen University
Aberdeen care home receives 'glowing' report for helping residents 'get the most out of…
An academic has called for the Covid-19 vaccination programme to be rolled out more widely (PA)
Covid jabs ‘should be available for all’ – expert
Former Conservative minister Rory Stewart has spoken about mental health issues among MPs (Aaron Chown/PA)
MPs have tried to kill themselves – ex-minister on mental health in Parliament

Conversation