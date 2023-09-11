‘It changed my life’: Covid survivor left with lasting health problems urges people to get booster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It changed my life’: Covid survivor left with lasting health problems urges people to get booster

Sarah MacDougall now has an enlarged heart as a result of her Covid battle in 2020.

By Louise Glen
Sarah MacDougall has been using an electric wheelchair for long distances.
Sarah MacDougall has to use an electric buggy for long distances. Image: Sarah MacDougall.

After almost a month in hospital, Sarah MacDougall knows all too well the lasting impact of Covid.

The cook was one of the first people in the Highlands admitted to hospital with the virus in 2020, and was put into a medically coma.

She was in hospital for 22 days, spending time in both intensive care and the high dependency unit.

Three years on, Mrs MacDougall is still battling health conditions as a result.

As well as long Covid, Mrs Dougall has recently been told she now has an enlarged heart – which doctors have said is not hereditary.

Covid ‘completely changed my life’

As cases of Covid slowly creep up again, and we come into cold and flu season, Mrs MacDougall is calling on people to get the booster jag if eligible – and to consider the shocking, lasting impact the virus can have.

She said: “I understand that some people cannot have the Covid vaccination, and that is fine. But everyone should consider having the booster when it is offered to them.

“Covid has completely changed my life. I was made medically unfit for work and I have now retired, I struggle to walk for long distances.”

Sarah MacDougall standing in her doorway using a stick. She had to use a stick after the Covid virus imapacted on her health.
Sarah MacDougall lives in Kinmylies, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Mrs MacDougall, 46, from Blarmore Avenue, Inverness, was medically retired from the NHS and now volunteers at the city’s MacKenzie Centre in Inverness, where she is keen to talk to anyone suffering from long Covid.

“It is not until people see me that they realise what the impact is. People are genuinely shocked.

Sarah MacDougall with a dog visitor at the MacKenzie Centre in Inverness.
Sarah MacDougall is now a volunteer at the MacKenzie Centre in Inverness. Image: Sarah MacDougall.

“I can have three or four fairly good weeks and then boom there is a new health problem.

“I just want to remind people of the impact of the virus, and that it is real and it is life-changing.”

“I am begging people to get the Covid booster. It can and will save their life.”

Vaccination programme brought forward

It comes as Professor Devi Sridhar, chairwoman of global public health at Edinburgh University, said the vaccination programme should be extended so people of any age can get a booster if they want one.

At present Covid-19 jabs are not available to buy in the UK.

Only over 65s and people who are clinically at risk are able to get a vaccine through the official vaccination programme.

The vaccine programme for this winter has been brought forward due to fears over a new variant, known as Pirola.

Details of the winter Covid booster programme can be found on the Public Health Scotland web pages.

