Newburn Medical Practice to move premises as old building ‘no longer suitable’

Newburn Medical Practice will move to a new location next week as the current building was “no longer suitable”.

Currently, the practice operates out of the Denburn Building on Rosemount Viaduct but will move to Carden House on Wednesday, September 20.

Patients of the practice have received letters alerting them to the change, explaining the current building is “no longer suitable for the provision of healthcare services”.

Issued on behalf of Newburn HC LLP and Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership, the letter explains patients booked in for appointments will be seen at the new location.

Denburn ‘no longer suitable’

The new premises are a 10-minute walk from the current building, however, with the transfer of equipment, the practice will reduce its service for two days next week.

The letter reads: “New and existing equipment will need to be moved unto Carden House and this will take place during the week commencing September 18.

“This will involve equipment and furniture being removed from the current premises.

“Whilst we hope to keep the disruption to a minimum, a reduced service will operate on September 20-21 to allow for the move.

“This means only urgent and emergency appointments will be available at these times.”