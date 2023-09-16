Newburn Medical Practice to move premises as old building ‘no longer suitable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Newburn Medical Practice to move premises as old building ‘no longer suitable’

To allow for equipment and furniture to be moved to the new premises, the service will be reduced for two days next week.

By Ross Hempseed
Denburn Medical Centre in 2015. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Denburn Medical Centre which is no longer suitable. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Newburn Medical Practice will move to a new location next week as the current building was “no longer suitable”.

Currently, the practice operates out of the Denburn Building on Rosemount Viaduct but will move to Carden House on Wednesday, September 20.

Patients of the practice have received letters alerting them to the change, explaining the current building is “no longer suitable for the provision of healthcare services”.

Issued on behalf of Newburn HC LLP and Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership, the letter explains patients booked in for appointments will be seen at the new location.

Denburn ‘no longer suitable’

The new premises are a 10-minute walk from the current building, however, with the transfer of equipment, the practice will reduce its service for two days next week.

The letter reads: “New and existing equipment will need to be moved unto Carden House and this will take place during the week commencing September 18.

“This will involve equipment and furniture being removed from the current premises.

“Whilst we hope to keep the disruption to a minimum, a reduced service will operate on September 20-21 to allow for the move.

“This means only urgent and emergency appointments will be available at these times.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Donna Booth Discovery College manager (centre) with peer supporters. Lisa Androulidakis, Sarah Galloway, Donna, Nicola Mackenzie, Debbi Fraser Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
‘This is something that can make a real difference’. Highlands’ first Discovery College opens…
Ryan O’Shea (third from right) with fellow runners at the Hospice to Hospice Half Marathon (Handout/PA)
Training for half marathon makes me feel ‘normal’, says man with brain tumour
Looking down Academy Street with packed traffic in both directions.
Academy Street split continues after latest Highland Council vote
A Mumsnet poll found that 53% of mothers who had suffered birth trauma said their experience put them off having more babies (Alamy/PA)
Action needed to protect women from birth trauma – MP
Testing to identify high risk genes is carried out with a blood test (PA)
Thousands of patients at risk of developing ovarian cancer could get tests
Kate and William were visiting Kings Pitt Farm in Aconbury (Cameron Smith/PA)
Farmer praises ‘compassionate’ William for mental health charity support
Covid-19 hospital admission rates in England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 hospital admissions in England climb to highest level since April
The UK is a world leader in cancer research but risks falling behind the pack if it does not become more attractive to researchers, MPs have been told (PA)
UK ‘in danger of falling behind the pack’ in cancer research, MPs told
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: Traffic plan to proceed after narrow Highland Council vote
The figures put an end to the ‘consistent reduction in UK rates since 2013’, a report said (Alamy/PA)
‘Alarming’ rise in number of stillbirths and babies dying in first weeks of life

Conversation