The Granary pub in Elgin reopens following six-figure revamp

The Granary, on 14-18 Thunderton Place has undergone an extensive refurbishment of more than £100,000.

By Shanay Taylor
The Granary pub in Elgin.
The pub has reopened after a six-figure refurbishment. Image: The Granary/Belhaven Pubs.

A popular pub in Elgin has reopened following a six-figure refurbishment.

The Granary, on 14-18 Thunderton Place closed its doors to customers back in August as the revamp took place.

Opening less than two months later, the Greene King owned venue has under gone a six-figure overhaul.

It has been eight years since the pub last had a refurbishment.

The pub has had a complete makeover. Image: The Granary.
Outside the venue has also been freshened up. Image: The Granary/Belhaven Pubs.

What changes have been made to the pub?

The refurbishment comes as Greene King venues across the country are being freshened up.

Greene King is the country’s leading pub retailer and brewer, running over 1600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.

Inside has been completely transformed with the installation of two new bars to create more space.

The pub has had a complete makeover. Image: The Granary.
The pub closed in August for the work to be carried out. The Granary/Belhaven Pubs.

The dancefloor has moved closer to the bar, with the old dancefloor being converted into a snug seating area with all-new furnishings.

Upstairs is now an ultramodern sports venue with a video wall as Sky Sports, TNT, Viaplay and Amazon Prime’s sports selection will be on display.

As day turns to night, upstairs will then turn into a state-of-the-art nightclub, with a DJ playing until 3am Friday and Saturday.

The pub has had a complete makeover. Image: The Granary.
Upstairs has been turned into an ultramodern sports venue. Image: The Granary/Belhaven Pubs.

A brand-new contemporary kitchen has also been installed, set to cook pub favourites.

Small plate dishes will be generously priced at three for £14 and five for 21, with the popular Thursday steak night making a return. A kid’s menu, senior’s menu, and gluten-free menus will also be available.

Welcomes 15 new jobs in the community

The investment will provide 15 new jobs in the local community, including front of house, back of house and cleaning staff.

Students will also be able to enjoy discounted food and drinks with 20% off. Keyworkers can also benefit by using their blue light discount.

The Granary has reopened.
The Granary pub is managed by Gary Webster. Image: he Granary/Belhaven Pubs.

Gary Webster, general manager of The Granary said: “We cannot wait to open our doors back up to the public and show our updating sports offering, with amazing new video wall and every channel you could possibly need.

“If sport is not your thing, then you may love our new nightclub, with DJs spinning some of the most popular tunes to dance the night away.

“We also have one of the best selections of food and drink in the area, at great value prices, and our new cocktail menu is sure to create a buzz around Elgin.

“The revamp has brought a revived atmosphere to the pub, and we’re confident that with our improved facilities we’ll be proud to offer our guests an even better drinking, dining and social experience.”

The Future of Elgin

