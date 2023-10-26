‘A wake up call’ as Highland Council responds to survey showing staff bullying concerns

Councillors say a survey showing one in ten Highland Council staff have been bullied or harassed is alarming, unpleasant and a wake up call.

The first research of its kind in seven years showed that 10% of 5,002 workers who responded said they had been victims.

Only 240 said they reported the incidents, while another 190 didn’t and 65 preferred not to say.

Once reported, 173 people said appropriate action was taken and 67 felt it had not.

Of those who did not report bullying, 85 said they did not think action would be taken and 34 felt it may jeopardise their job.

Sixty three staff felt the culture at work allowed the behaviour to continue.

No place for bullying

A meeting of the council heard more than 200 of the incidents related to verbal or written intimidation.

Age was a factor in 32 incidents, with disablity (38), sex (26), race or ethnic backround (11) and religion (9) also mentioned.

Most of the bullying incidents (206) were blamed on work colleagues, with 178 attributed ot line managers, 31 to members of the public and 13 to councillors.

Councillor Lyndsey Johnston said: “There is no place for bullying or discrimination within this organisation.

“That has to come from every level, from this chamber, from the senior leadership right the way dow to every single employee.

“It’s about culture change and taking ownership of our own behaviour on a personal level.”

Councillor Alasdair Christie said the report made “unpleasant, difficult and uncomfortable” reading for councillors officials and communities.

“What it gives us is an unfortunate baseline to start from and make sure it gets turned around.”

Councillor John Finlayson said the survey was a “wake up call” for the council which raises awareness of the issue and the need for training.

Members heard the results of the survey, carried out in May and June 2022, should be used to improve conditions for staff and hoped future research would show better results.

They heard since the research was done work has been ongoing with trade unions and a new wellbeing survey will be done shortly.

Bullying policy reviewed

The bullying and harrasssment policy has been reviewed and more staff have been trained which is encouraging staff to bring issues forward.

A report said the work will develop employee engagement, communication, organisational culture and work practices “to deliver optimum staff satisfaction, retention and productivity”.

It adds: “At a time of significant change, especially in the context of the council’s budget challenges, this is an important investment in our workforce for the future.”

Chief exeucitve Derek Brown said the council has made £180 million of cuts to its serrvices in the last 10 years and has gone through Covid.

He said while he didn’t wish to be “excusing something you don’t want to excuse”and the council needs to “own” the issue, there is context.

“The staff of Highland council are the top priority for me. I want them to feel valued and trusted while we are also managing significant changes.”

Councillor Morven Reid said: “As we move forward to improve the concerns this survey raises we must remember that all staff from the most junior apprentice to the most senior leader must be treated professionally, with kindness courtesy and respect.”

She said it is important to look at why quality staff are leaving the council and address concerns arising.

Councillor Michael Cameron added: “This report does raise a lot of concerns, but it sounds like there are some good signs we are going to address those concerns.”

Council convener Bill Lobban said the most important asset any ortganisation has is its staff.

“A well trained, appreciated and, most importantly, listend to staff will deliver exactly what our communities want them to do.”

In 2020 the council said it would investigate reports of a possible culture of bullying in the organisation.