‘A wake up call’ as Highland Council responds to survey showing staff bullying concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘A wake up call’ as Highland Council responds to survey showing staff bullying concerns

It is the first research of its kind by the council in seven years

By John Ross
The survey of Highland Council staff was done in 2022
The survey of Highland Council staff was done in 2022

Councillors say a survey showing one in ten  Highland Council staff have been bullied or harassed is alarming, unpleasant and a wake up call.

The first research of its kind in seven years showed that 10% of 5,002 workers who responded said they had been victims.

Only 240 said they reported the incidents, while another 190 didn’t and 65 preferred not to say.

Once reported, 173 people said appropriate action was taken and 67 felt it had not.

Of those who did not report bullying, 85 said they did not think action would be taken and 34 felt it may jeopardise their job.

Sixty three staff felt the culture at work allowed the behaviour to continue.

No place for bullying

A meeting of the council heard more than 200 of the incidents related to verbal or written intimidation.

Age was a factor in 32 incidents, with disablity (38), sex (26), race or ethnic backround (11) and religion (9) also mentioned.

Most of the bullying incidents (206) were blamed on work colleagues, with 178 attributed ot line managers, 31 to members of the public and 13 to councillors.

Councillor Lyndsey Johnston said: “There is no place for bullying or discrimination within this organisation.

“That has to come from every level, from this chamber, from the senior leadership right the way dow to every single employee.

“It’s about culture change and taking ownership of our own behaviour on a personal level.”

Alasdair Christie said the survey made for difficult and unpleasant reading

Councillor Alasdair Christie said the report made “unpleasant, difficult and uncomfortable” reading for councillors officials and communities.

“What it gives us is an unfortunate baseline to start from and make sure it gets turned around.”

Councillor John Finlayson said the survey was a “wake up call” for the council which raises awareness of the issue and the need for training.

Members heard the results of the survey, carried out in May and June 2022, should be used to improve conditions for staff and hoped future research would show better results.

They heard since the research was done work has been ongoing with trade unions and a new wellbeing survey will be done shortly.

Bullying policy reviewed

The bullying and harrasssment policy has been reviewed and more staff have been trained which is encouraging staff to bring issues forward.

A report said the work will develop employee engagement, communication, organisational culture and work practices “to deliver optimum staff satisfaction, retention and productivity”.

It adds: “At a time of significant change, especially in the context of the council’s budget challenges, this is an important investment in our workforce for the future.”

Chief exeucitve Derek Brown said the council has made £180 million of cuts to its serrvices in the last 10 years and has gone through Covid.

He said while he didn’t wish to be “excusing something you don’t want to excuse”and the council needs to “own” the issue, there is context.

“The staff of Highland council are the top priority for me. I want them to feel valued and trusted while we are also managing significant changes.”

Bill Lobban said staff is the council most important asset

Councillor Morven Reid said: “As we move forward to improve the concerns this survey raises we must remember that all staff from the most junior apprentice to the most senior leader must be treated professionally, with kindness courtesy and respect.”

She said it is important to look at why quality staff are leaving the council and address concerns arising.

Councillor Michael Cameron added: “This report does raise a lot of concerns, but it sounds like there are some good signs we are going to address those concerns.”

Council convener Bill Lobban said the most important asset any ortganisation has is its staff.

“A well trained, appreciated and, most importantly, listend to staff will deliver exactly what our communities want them to do.”

In 2020 the council said it would investigate reports of a possible culture of bullying in the organisation.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Hayden Lorimer, left, has developed creative exercises for people with SAD to help them through the winter. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
'Write a letter to winter': As clocks go back, Aberdeen expert gives tips on…
Ashley West's Instagram blog recounts her breast cancer journey, charting the highs and the lows. Image: Supplied by Val Sutherland/DC Thomson
Aberdeen teacher Ashley died from breast cancer at 31: In her own words, this…
Dan’s marathon comes after he completed a 21km obstacle course in Alex’s memory earlier this month (Anthony Nolan/PA)
Man to run across the Arctic in memory of late friend
Figures included in The Health Foundation’s report were branded ‘sobering’.
NHS waiting lists ‘could top eight million by summer’ regardless of strikes
Researchers found the dementia incidence rate decreased by 29% between 2002 and 2008 (Andrew Murphy/Alamy/PA)
1.7 million people ‘could be living with dementia in England and Wales by 2040’
Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain are both set to appear before the Covid inquiry next week (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Cummings and other senior No 10 officials due at Covid inquiry next week
Inspectors visited the hospital in the summer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hospital ward deemed in ‘very poor condition’ by inspectors
Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison (James Manning/PA)
Vicky Pattison: I felt embarrassed when premenstrual disorder was dismissed
An investigations claims some fellows are paid less than other employees, and have fewer benefits (Alamy/PA)
Trusts accused of using foreign doctors as ‘cheap labour’
Same-sex couples are set to benefit from law changes around how they access fertility treatment in the UK (PA)
Couples with HIV to gain access to fertility treatment under new laws

Conversation