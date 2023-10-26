Aberdeen Harbour wall starts to crumble following Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Harbour wall starts to crumble following Storm Babet

The port authority insists the damage is not impacting port operations.

By Bailey Moreton
The North Pier at Aberdeen Harbour was damaged by Storm Babet. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The North Pier at Aberdeen Harbour was damaged by Storm Babet. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The North Pier at Aberdeen Harbour has started to crumble into the North Sea following the impact of Storm Babet.

Strong winds and waves pounded the north-east coast during the storm, which has now caused damage to the pier.

This photograph – sent in by reader John Walker – highlights the impact the ferocious waves have had.

north pier Aberdeen harbour
Part of the North Pier at Port of Aberdeen has collapsed into the water following damage incurred by Storm Babet.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jordan Harkins, a spokesperson for the Port of Aberdeen, said the authority is aware of the damage.

He said: “Assessments and temporary repairs are underway until we fully assess the damage.

“There are no current restrictions to operations.”

Ferocious waves at Aberdeen Beach during Storm Babet

Many areas along the east coast experienced strong winds and massive waves as Storm Babet hit the area Thursday. Workers aboard the the Stena Spey oil-drilling platform had to be rescued on Saturday after the harsh weather conditions caused the massive anchor points holding down to detach.

The 89 crew on board the huge platform were evacuated as the platform rocked violently during the stormy weather.

On land, flooding overwhelmed parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Angus, and claimed three lives across Scotland during several punishing days of rain beginning on October 19.

Fears for Aberdeen’s most vulnerable as flood-hit Salvation Army Citadel shuts

