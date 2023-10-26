Aberdeen Harbour wall starts to crumble following Storm Babet

The North Pier at Aberdeen Harbour has started to crumble into the North Sea following the impact of Storm Babet.

Strong winds and waves pounded the north-east coast during the storm, which has now caused damage to the pier.

This photograph – sent in by reader John Walker – highlights the impact the ferocious waves have had.

Jordan Harkins, a spokesperson for the Port of Aberdeen, said the authority is aware of the damage.

He said: “Assessments and temporary repairs are underway until we fully assess the damage.

“There are no current restrictions to operations.”

Many areas along the east coast experienced strong winds and massive waves as Storm Babet hit the area Thursday. Workers aboard the the Stena Spey oil-drilling platform had to be rescued on Saturday after the harsh weather conditions caused the massive anchor points holding down to detach.

The 89 crew on board the huge platform were evacuated as the platform rocked violently during the stormy weather.

On land, flooding overwhelmed parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Angus, and claimed three lives across Scotland during several punishing days of rain beginning on October 19.