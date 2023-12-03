Maud woman, 39, back training for Tough Mudder weeks after hip replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Maud woman, 39, back training for Tough Mudder weeks after hip replacement

Leanne Vaitkus-Murphy, who took a spin class just 10 days after the major operation, wants everyone to know the secret to her amazing recovery.

Leanne Vaitkus-Murphy training at the Axis Centre in Newmacher. The fitness coach is back in action after her hip replacement in October. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Leanne Vaitkus-Murphy training at the Axis Centre in Newmacher. The fitness coach is back in action after her hip replacement in October. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Leanne Vaitkus-Murphy is used to overcoming obstacles.

After all, she’s competed in the Obstacle Course Race World Championships and completed numerous Tough Mudders, the obstacle race that sees competitors crawl under barbed wire and ford waist-deep through freezing water.

But her biggest challenge came when, at the age of just 39, she was forced to have a full hip replacement after being diagnosed with osteoarthritis.

Amazingly, Leanne, who works as a personal trainer and as a manager at the Axis Centre in Newmachar, took the operation in her stride.

Just ten days after going under the knife she was back at work leading a spin cycle class.

After that she restarted training, slowly at first but quicker every day.

And, as our pictures taken at the end of October show, Leanne is racing back to full strength just weeks after her hip replacement, getting hands on with the obstacle race equipment at the Axis Centre, which is affiliated with British Obstacle Sports.

Leanne says she’s pain-free after her hip replacement. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What’s her secret? It’s all about preparation, says the Maud native.

“What you go into that operation with, you’re going to come out with, but a little bit worse,” Leanne explains.

“You’re not going to magically grow muscles, so you have to go into it as strong as you can. That’s what I did.”

The fitness fanatic with the ‘unlucky’ hip

Leanne’s hip replacement journey started in lockdown when she began to get serious pain in her side.

“Their exact words at the NHS were ‘You’re just unlucky’,” she recalls.

“It was the osteoarthritis but it wasn’t exercise related. It might have been something to do with the shape of my hip socket, so just the way I was born.”

That came as a relief to Leanne because her whole life she had been active.

Born in Adelaide, Australia, she moved to Scotland when she was six and enjoyed moving her body in all sorts of way. She went to dancing college and eventually became a fitness coach.

Leanne at a Tough Mudder event before her hip operation. Image: Supplied by Leanne Vaitkus-Murphy

Through Tough Mudder, she got into the crazy world of competitive obstacle racing, competing at the top level in three world championships. From 2018 on, the fitness fanatic took it – comparatively – easy by going back to Tough Mudder.

The crazy world of Tough Mudder racing

Many people would question the sanity of those doing Tough Mudder, which loves to push competitors to the limits by making them race over a series of fiendish obstacles.

But Leanne loved it, competing against others in her age group over a season of races.

The courses are usually a choice of 5, 10 or 15 kilometres in length, with different obstacles in the way.

Leanne getting muddy at Tough Mudder. Image: Supplied by Leanne Vaitkus-Murphy

A 15-kilometre race takes about four hours to finish. However, Leanne has done a few of the even more insane events.

“I’ve done Europe’s Toughest Mudder,” Leanne says. “That’s 12 hours overnight. And last year I did what’s called the Unholy Grail, which is 20 kilometres on the Saturday morning and then overnight you do another 40 kilometres. On Sunday morning you do 20 kilometres again.

Leanne competing at the Obstacle Course Racing World Championships. Image: Supplied by Leanne Vaitkus-Murphy

“I don’t think I slept at all,” she continues with a laugh. “There was the opportunity to sleep on the Saturday afternoon but you can’t because there’s too much going on.”

As to why she does it, Leanne says: “It hooks you in. You get addicted, you just want to push yourself harder and harder and try new things.”

‘It was scary to think I might not run again”

As the hip operation loomed, Leanne didn’t slow down. She wanted to be as strong as possible going into surgery, so her Tough Mudder schedule actually increased.

But there was another reason she did almost every race she could ahead of the op. She was scared they might be her last.

“It was quite terrifying to think I might not be able to do everything that I’d been doing up to that point,” she says.

“But I knew my arthritis was only going to get worse and worse and worse. If I didn’t do anything, it might have gotten to the point where I’d end up in a wheelchair or with walking aids, and then I’m not going to be doing those things anyway.

“But it was scary to think, well, what if I can’t ever run again?”

How doctors cut through Leanne’s muscle to replace hip

With those thoughts rattling around her head, she went to Inverness for surgery on Tuesday October 3.

Doctors cut through the glute muscles and fitted a ceramic hip, a newer type of artificial joint that lasts longer than titanium ones, sometimes up to 20 years.

They then stitched and glued her muscles back together and sent her on her way.

“Initially, the first few days, I was like, I’ve made a massive mistake,” Leanne remembers. “I couldn’t even move my leg out to the side, it just felt like a dead weight.

Leanne is a coach and manager at the Axis Centre and is already back taking classes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But soon her strength returned. She worked hard at her physio – as a fitness coach she was unsurprisingly good at it – and got stronger and stronger.

“it’s just amazing how fast you can recover,” she says.

On day 10, she was scheduled to lead a spin class at the Axis Centre. She intended to just sit on the bike at the front but gave the pedals a couple of turns.

“I was like, oh no, I feel great. I’ll just do the whole cycle on the bike.”

What Leanne didn’t know was that, one of the class members was a physio. At the end, she came up to Leanne, who thought she was about to get a telling off for putting her new hip at risk.

“But she was like, ‘You’re doing amazing. You’re obviously strong enough, you know, you’re strong enough, it was pain free, so just carry on with what you’re doing’.”

Leanne does modified workouts so she doesn’t impact her hip too much. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Getting back to Tough Mudder fitness after hip replacement

After that, there was no stopping her.

The next day she started doing modified movements – workouts such as backrows and hand cleans that didn’t put pressure on her hip. She keep at it, knowing that any kind of movement was strengthening her leg.

Leanne in action at the Axis Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A month on from the op, the hard work is paying off.

“I can stand on one leg quite comfortably now, which most people at this stage probably couldn’t do,” she says.

“I mean, a lot of people can’t stand on one leg anyway.”

How to recover faster from hip replacement surgery

Leanne knows not everyone can be as fit as her ahead of a hip replacement. But she’s adamant that any exercise will benefit patients.

She has seen it before through her own coaching of older adults and people with conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.

“People get told they need hip replacements, and they just stop exercising,” she says. “If you go in really, really deconditioned you’re going to come out still really deconditioned plus even weaker.”

Leanne believes good preparation can help everyone recover quicker from a hip replacement. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Leanne is feeling better every day. She is delighted with her new – pain-free – hip and is already planning her next Tough Mudder.

“April will be the next one for me,” she says. “I might not do it competitively next season, but maybe by the year after I’ll be feeling ready to get back on the competitive scene.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

The figures were condemned by the Scottish Conservatives (PA)
Nearly 14,000 assaults on NHS staff recorded in 15 months
13-year-old Kenyan ambassador Ellyanne Wanjiku Chlystun meets the King at Cop28 (PA)
Teenager states fears of rising malaria cases and links to extreme weather
Hospitals could be shut down by storms right as people most need medical attention (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
More than 16,000 hospitals ‘at risk by 2100 due to extreme weather’
Lucy Letby will face a two-day hearing to decide if she is removed from the register (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
Child killer Lucy Letby faces being stripped of nursing status
The Health Secretary has spoken of her respect for striking junior doctors ahead of fresh pay talks (PA)
Health Secretary tells of ‘respect’ for junior doctors before strike talks
Former prime minister Boris Johnson is due to give evidence to the Covid inquiry next week (Victoria Jones/PA)
Johnson to reportedly admit mistakes in pandemic handling during Covid evidence
Outside of Skene Medical Group building.
Patients at Westhill GP practice refuse to be seen by doctors because of their…
3
Health Secretary Michael Matheson acknowledged GPs are facing ‘extraordinary challenges’ as he said he wanted them to be ‘front and centre’ of a new vision being drawn up for health care in Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Michael Matheson wants GPs to be ‘front and centre’ of new vision for NHS
Former health secretary Matt Hancock began giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Sick pay in the UK is ‘far too low’, Matt Hancock tells Covid inquiry
Former health secretary Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo (Lucy North/PA)
Matt Hancock acknowledges his affair with aide damaged public confidence