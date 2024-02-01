Dr Gray’s inspection lays bare how much hospital is understaffed and under pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Gray’s inspection lays bare how much hospital is understaffed and under pressure

Inspectors have ordered 20 requirements after detailing the A and E department being over capacity with high staff vacancy rates.

By David Mackay
Exterior view of Dr Gray's hospital
Inspectors said Dr Gray's is facing the same pressures as the rest of Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The level Dr Gray’s Hospital is under-staffed and under pressure has been laid bare in a detailed inspection report.

Officials have made 20 requirements after making an unannounced visit to Moray’s biggest hospital.

They include ensuring patients are triaged timely, feedback to staff following worrying incidents is improved and personnel are fully aware fire evacuation procedures when patients are waiting in corridors.

Meanwhile, Healthcare Improvement Scotland has also called for improvements to the safe storage of medicine at Dr Gray’s.

Ambulances outside A&E department at Dr Gray's.
Ambulance crews praised “responsive” emergency teams at Dr Gray’s. Image: Shutterstock

It comes after “several” cupboards were found unlocked in accident and emergency with some medication missing.

NHS Grampian has praised staff for working through “unprecedented” pressures while an action plan has been agreed to drive improvements.

Dr Gray’s beyond capacity

Inspectors were told of “several incidents of overcrowding” with the Dr Gray’s accident and emergency during their visit in October last year.

At times up to five patients were being seen on beds in corridors at the same time with others in chairs. At one point the department was operating at 200% capacity.

One incident included a patient becoming “critically unwell” after waiting about 80 minutes to be triaged in A&E.

However, inspectors said reports of “significant” ambulance delays reported elsewhere in Scotland were not observed.

Profile photo of Duff Bruce.
Professor Duff Bruce, clinical director of Dr Gray’s. Image: NHS Grampian

The emergency department at Dr Gray’s currently discharges, transfers or admits 67% of patients within four hours of arriving against a Scottish Government target of 95%. The national average is currently 65.9%.

Following the inspection, the Elgin hospital had a surge of patients during icy weather that doubled its daily average.

Professor Duff Bruce, clinical director at Dr Gray’s, described the pressure on the unit as “unprecedented”.

He said: “An astonishing 4,973 extra patients were seen in 2023, with a record 29,580 people requiring our urgent help and expertise.

“In spite of these demands our staff continue to do a remarkable job and to perform better than the Scottish average. That’s a testament to their hard work but it doesn’t mean we will be complacent.”

Inspection highlights high Dr Gray’s vacancy rate

Attracting and retaining staff in Elgin has been a key challenge for NHS Grampian in recent years.

The Healthcare Improvement Scotland inspection report says it is a “significant concern” within the Dr Gray’s A&E department with staff voicing worries about numbers and skill mixes.

Figures published by inspectors reveal a reduction in the overall nursing vacancy level from 11.2% to 6.8% through 2023.

Outside main entrance of Dr Gray's hospital.
The social care pressures across Moray have caused difficulties at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

However, a 21.5% vacancy rate in the registered nursing level was considered to be more than double what officials considered “high”.

Long-term vacancies in the medical staff include a 71% vacancy level among consultants with a reliance on locums shared with Aberdeen and overtime.

NHS Grampian has launched a recruitment campaign for Dr Gray’s with a video promoting the region’s lifestyle targeted at major cities.

Hospital general manager Alasdair Pattinson said: “We are determined to get the teams the support they need and our recently launched, national recruitment campaign, which focuses specifically on Dr Gray’s, should help do just that.

“I’m pleased that it’s created such a buzz about the place and it should help us to go from strength to strength in the years ahead.”

Missing medicine at Dr Gray’s

Specific improvements have been ordered by Healthcare Improvement Scotland to ensure medicines are stored securely.

Inspectors say “several” unlocked cabinets and fridges in A&E during their visit.

Delays in receiving new locks were blamed with work carried out immediately after inspectors raised it directly with hospital managers.

Records found “several” drugs unaccounted for with discrepancies in the management of controlled items.

Meanwhile, incoming shipments were seen at reception which had not been signed for on arrival from the pharmacy.

Poor record keeping with toilet flushing was also identified. The inspection came just months before hundreds of files were destroyed following a leak, believed to be caused by blocked plumbing from a toilet.

