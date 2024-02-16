Signed up for a big run? Here’s a pro runner’s top 5 places to train in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Signed up for a big run? Here’s a pro runner’s top 5 places to train in Aberdeen

We ask the fastest-ever Aberdonian over 26.2 miles — and Joe Harper irritant — where to go running in the city and beyond.

Where are the best places in Aberdeen to train for a big run? Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Where are the best places in Aberdeen to train for a big run? Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
By Andy Morton

Running in Aberdeen was a different prospect back when Fraser Clyne, the city’s fastest ever marathoner, was in his pomp.

Fraser, who in 1984 ran a remarkable 2m 11m for 26.2 miles, a time that is still the seventh-fastest for a Scottish athlete, remembers training on roads far less busy than they are today in the Granite City.

He also recalls how he and his friends would be the only runners on the beach — though they’d sometimes bump into Aberdeen’s all-conquering football team, who used the beach for training runs.

A photo of Fraser Clyne, who gives us the lowdown on the best places to run in Aberdeen
Fraser Clyne is one of Aberdeen’s most experienced runners and knows all the best places to run. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“Joe Harper told me he used to hide in the bushes there when they were sent for a run” says Fraser of the club’s record goal-scorer.

“And he always said, ‘Oh you didn’t do us any favours, seeing you belting round. They thought we could do the same.’”

Fraser has since toned down his running. These days he’s content to coach the next generation of Aberdeen runners with his Hidden Peak running club.

Fraser Clyne crosses the finish line of a US marathon in 1983
Fraser running in the US in 1983, a year before he set the Aberdonian record for the marathon.

But as the city gears up for the P&J Runfest in April, he’s the perfect person to give the lowdown on the five best places for runners of all standards to train in Aberdeen.

Here’s his top five list.

1. Hazlehead Park

Runners jog with a dog in Hazlehead Park, one of the best places to run in Aberdeen
Hazlehead Park is a boon for Aberdeen runners. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

The park in the west of the city is very much a Swiss Army knife for Aberdeen runners as it has something for all aspects of training, Fraser says.

There’s the 500-metre straight line track that is great for sprint work – crucial if you want to hit those PBs at the P&J Runfest. And Hazlehead Park also has its Parkrun course, which is a great 5K training run.

Fraser adds: “If you continue on from that course, there’s a whole circuit that’s about four miles. But you can deviate off trails from that. The trails at Hazlehead are good, they have a bit of elevation on them.”

Fraser likes the uneven ground on the trails, because they can help strengthen feet and ankle muscles, which in turn can prevent injury.

“If you run on the roads, you tend to be pretty static, nothing much is moving,” he says. “But if you’re off-road or even on grass, you are working that much more.”

Hazlehead Park is also just across the road from Maidencraig, which hides some great running trails and a big hill. It’s where Frazer takes his Hidden Peak athletes to do hill reps.

2. The beach promenade

Runners jog past the beachfront cafes in Aberdeen
The beachfront in Aberdeen is a clear choice for training runs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The beach can be a bit windy during bad weather but it remains the obvious choice for training runs in Aberdeen.

“It used to be quiet there in the ‘80s, but now it’s really busy,” says Fraser. “And that’s great, because it’s three kilometres from one end to the other, and you can extend if you go off the prom at the north end and run up to Bridge of Don.”

Fraser also highlights the trails off Seaton Park that go all the way to Persley Bridge and then back across the river.

3. Duthie Park/Old Railway Line

A group of runners jog over a bridge on the old railway line to Banchory, leading from Duthie Park in Aberdeen
The old railway line trail leads out of Duthie Park and heads out to Banchory and beyond. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

These two come hand in hand as you can do all your running drills in Duthie Park then head out on a long run along the (relatively) flat former railway line to Banchory and beyond.

There’s an annual ultramarathon along the line, the 33-mile D33, that goes to Banchory and back again. But there’s no need to run all that way.

“There’s a one kilometre loop at Duthie Park that a lot of the runners use for speed work,” says Fraser. “You can do lots of little relays.”

4. Kirkhill Forest

A sign for Kirkhill Forest, one of the best places to run in Aberdeen
Kirkhill Forest is home to lots of excellent running trails. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fraser remembers when Countesswells was a great place to run, but storms over the past few years have made the trails there almost impassable.

Instead, he recommends Kirkhill Forest for some out-of-town running.

“There’s lot of forest trails, and it is very undulating,” he says. “I don’t think there’s any flat bits at all.

“The strength you get from running up and down hills is fantastic, and that makes running on the flat so much easier.”

There is ongoing forestry work in the area, so ensure you follow all on-site signage and stick to the formal trails.

5. Anywhere you can

Fraser says he’s only been on a treadmill four times in his life, and it was “four times too many”.

He’s a firm advocate of going outside to run as, for him, it is much more enjoyable.

He realises that the weather in the north-east can sometimes be a hinderance. But back when he was in full training mode, he could always find somewhere to run.

“I remember one day it was really icy, so I went to West North Street’s multistory car park, and I ran up each level. People were getting in their cars and thinking what on earth is going on here.

“But it was a way of getting a run on a really bad day.”

The lesson, then, for your P&J Runfest training?

“You can certainly improvise,” laughs Fraser.

Love running? Why not sign up for the P&J Run Fest 2024?

The P&J Run Fest takes place this April.

On April 14, we’re going to be hosting the P&J Run Fest at the P&J Live.

The event will bring together people from all across the north and north-east to create a community of runners, and raise cash for the P&J 275 Community Fund.

It will have a 5k, a 10k, and a junior run.

To sign up, click here, and to find out more, you can read our explainer on all you need to know about this new event.

More from Health & Wellbeing

The LGA, backed by the Samaritans, is urging the Government to use the spring budget to extend funding for suicide prevention projects (Alamy/PA)
Councils say failure to extend suicide prevention funds a ‘life or death’ matter
Ellis Joseph, 26, was diagnosed with leukaemia in January after thinking his symptoms were down to a new gym regime (Anthony Nolan/PA)
Rugby player who blamed cancer symptoms on workout strain seeks stem cell donor
During the Covid-19 years, the number of applicants choosing to study on healthcare courses like nursing surged (PA)
Three in four young people have not ruled out career in healthcare – survey
Researchers said ‘effective communication’ between doctors and patients regarding long-term health risks after a heart attack could be beneficial for patients (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Heart attack survivors face higher risk of developing other conditions – study
Researchers said their study was the largest global one on incels to date (Alamy/PA)
Incels are ‘desperate, depressed cohort of men’, says Government adviser
Fear was ‘more acute’ among certain groups, including ambulance technicians and paramedics, the report found (PA)
Culture issues ‘stopping ambulance workers from speaking up’, review finds
Some 1.5% of people in private households in England and Scotland are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus on February 7 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Covid-19 infection levels remain low among population
The data measures the time between when the appointment was booked and when it took place (Anthony Devlin/PA)
More people waiting longer to see GP – NHS data
Health officials have found clusters of cases outside of the West Midlands (Handout/PA)
Measles cases emerging outside original outbreak hotspot
Lauren Livingstone pouring her passion for health and wellbeing into the Aberdeen community via Mount, the coffee shop she runs with her partner Jack Sim.
Marathons, mindfulness and macchiatos: How Mount is a coffee shop and a thriving wellbeing…