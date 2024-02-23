Top Aberdeen running physio reveals 5 ways to stay injury free for your next big race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Top Aberdeen running physio reveals 5 ways to stay injury free for your next big race

It will be all gain and no pain if you heed James Cruickshank's advice on how to avoid running injuries.

James Cruickshank from Aberdeen running down a mountain in Scotland
As a runner himself, James Cruickshank knows how frustrating injuries can be. Image: Supplied by James Cruickshank
By Andy Morton

As the cold and rain gives way to sun — and rain — the running season swings into full gear.

With that comes the threat of injuries and the prospect of your goals being put on ice, along with your ankle or hamstring.

But it doesn’t have to this way.

James Cruickshank is the Aberdeen-based physiotherapist behind Physiorun, an online running injury clinic.

If you are a runner in the north-east and feel a niggle, James is the man you call.

James Cruickshank works with a client in Aberdeen who has a running injury
James Cruickshank is the go-to guy if you pick up a running injury in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by James Cruickshank

The 41-year-old is a runner himself, and knows first-hand the frustration of training for a big race, then for it all to go on hold because of an injury.

So with a host of races coming up in 2024, including the P&J Runfest in Aberdeen, we asked James for his tips on how to stay injury free.

How age plays a role in running injuries

James says the type of injury you are likely to get depends on your age.

“Over 35s tend to see a lot more tendon and muscle injuries,” he says. “It’ll be your Achilles tendon or hamstring tendon because at that age there is a change in the body’s pathology.

“Younger runners are more likely get stress reactions or bone and joint issues because their bodies are getting used to to the load of running itself.”

But no matter your age, most running injuries can be put down to what physiotherapists call the ‘Rule of Too’.

“Too much, too often, too soon, too heavy or too fast,” James explains.

James says runners need to up their mileage gradually to avoid injury. Image: Supplied by James Cruickshank

“It is load versus capacity,” he continues. “Or what is the body’s ability to accept the load it has been through versus how much you are doing.”

The advice, then, is to ramp your running gradually.

James says it’s no coincidence that many marathon training injuries occur between week six and eight of a race plan because that’s when the mileage starts to tick up.

So what are James’ top five tips for avoiding injury?

5. Listen to your body

“When you wake up, if you have had a heavy week of running, it might be more beneficial to take a rest day or to take a modified session,” James says.

“The best plans are the most flexible and fluid plans.”

4. Do strength training

Runners tend not to like doing strength work but it is crucial.

Or as James puts it: “I like to eat from clean plates, so I have to do the dishes.”

He suggest bodyweight exercises as a minimum but that strength work in the gym is better.

“It will build capacity for your body to be able to run,” he says.

3. Maintain your shoe game

You need comfortable, well-fitted shoes to run, says James. But you don’t need to blow your bank account to buy them.

“If you’re looking for performance, sometimes you just have to pay a little bit extra,” he explains.

“But the beauty of this sport is you can still run in a comfortable pair of shoes.”

2. Sleep and hydration

Getting quality sack time is paramount, says James.

“Having a good night’s sleep and have a good recovery sometimes works better than doing a session when you’re tired.”

James says the correct shoe is important but there’s no need to go crazy. Image: Supplied by James Cruickshank

1. Look after your feet

Your feet are your main tools in running so make sure they are as strong as possible.

“They’re the first thing to contact the ground and they’re the first thing that’s making the ground force to propel you forward,” James says.

“A strong foot will prevent injury not just at the feet but the knee and hip as well.”

I got injured! What do I do now?

Even if you take preventative action, injuries can happen.

“Eight-five percent of runners get injured and the other 15% are liars,” says James.

But it is important to take your time getting back to full health.

“You have to remember that your body’s trying to heal,” James points out. “So yes, missing a race is frustrating, but sometimes it’s about having respect for your body.”

James Cruickshank inspects the feet of a client
James at work on one of his clients. Image: Supplied by James Cruickshank

And James says it’s crucial to remember there is always a way back from injury.

“There’s always something to work on, be it going into the pool to reduce the load or some corrective work from physiotherapy.

“There’s always something to be keeping you in the game while you get back into the game.”

Love running? Why not sign up for the P&J Run Fest 2024?

Run Fest takes place this April.

On April 14, we’re going to be hosting the P&J Run Fest at the P&J Live.

The event will bring together people from all across the north and north-east to create a community of runners, and raise cash for the P&J 275 Community Fund.

It will have a 5k, a 10k, and a junior run.

To sign up, click here, and to find out more, you can read our explainer on all you need to know about this new event.

More from Health & Wellbeing

A study has found that seeing the same named GP may reduce workloads (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Seeing the same GP ‘improves patient health and reduces doctor workload’
Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association (BMA) outside St Thomas’ Hospital, London, as they took to the picket lines for six days during their continuing dispute over pay in January 2024 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Unions and Government urged to redouble efforts and end doctors’ dispute
(Simon Dawson/PA)
ITV drama about infected blood scandal ‘could be harrowing story’
Toby Jones starred in ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (Suzan Moore/PA)
ITV says yes to infected blood scandal drama after success of Post Office series
Humza Yousaf and Douglas Ross clashed at FMQs on the state of the NHS (PA)
Yousaf has sent NHS waiting times ‘in wrong direction’, claims Ross
Hilary Coull at a Jazzercise dance class in Aberdeen
Hilary Coull: 'How Jazzercise dance workout lifted me out of a huge hole'
A suspected underlying cause of ‘brain fog’ linked with long Covid has been discovered by researchers (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Researchers discover underlying cause of ‘brain fog’ linked with long Covid
Researchers split the 386 patients on the Profile trial into two groups (Alamy/PA)
Giving Crohn’s drug early ‘cuts need for surgery and further treatment’
The number of flu patients in critical care beds in England is the highest so far this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS faces ‘enormous challenge’ as demand remains high and latest strike looms
Researchers analysed 241 packaged food and drink brands and more than 5,000 products (PA)
Campaigners ‘name and shame’ firms over junk food portfolios