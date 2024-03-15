How NHS Grampian is tackling Elgin housing crisis to secure crucial Dr Gray’s staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How NHS Grampian is tackling Elgin housing crisis to secure crucial Dr Gray’s staff

New avenues are also being explored to secure Scottish Government funding for a new MRI scanner.

By David Mackay
View of Dr Gray's Hospital dome entrance with sign in front.
New recruits and students at Dr Gray's have reported it is hard to secure property when moving to Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian has run a study of availably housing in the Elgin area amidst worries a critical shortage is hampering recruitment at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Managers have reported hearing “anecdotal” worries from staff and new employees for years about finding it hard to find somewhere to stay locally.

Difficulties securing rental properties have been growing as landlords move out of the sector.

Now NHS Grampian has taken steps to ease housing concerns in recruitment for jobs at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

What is NHS Grampian doing to help recruitment?

NHS Grampian has secured five new flats in Elgin for medical staff at Dr Gray’s Hospital to use from the beginning of this month.

The first of the properties is already being occupied by a newly-appointed consultant.

Meanwhile, a study has been run with Aberdeen University and Moray Council of homes in the area to better understand what’s available in the local property market. 

Officials told NHS Grampian’s health board meeting yesterday that finding places for students on university placements to stay were particularly challenging.

Christina Cameron, programme manager for the strategic plan for Dr Gray’s, said it was important for the health board to understand the “current picture” to ensure there was capacity to meet their demand from students.

A nationwide recruitment campaign as part of efforts to restore the hospital’s consultant-led maternity unit remains ongoing.

Geraldine Fraser, NHS Grampian’s integrated families portfolio executive lead, said: “We have quite a lot of success with that with.

“There have been appointments in paediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology and midwifery roles.”

‘Discussions ongoing about Dr Gray’s MRI scanner’

Plans to further bolster services at Dr Gray’s with the introduction of a new MRI scanner were dealt a blow when the Scottish Government pulled funding earlier this year.

It was hoped the project would reduce journeys for Moray patients while freeing up capacity at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The work was tied to refurbishments to the mental health ward at Dr Gray’s following inspection recommendations. The projects were due to take place at the same time to reduce disruption for patients.

View of main entrance at Dr Gray's hospital.
Discussions are continuing to secure funding for an MRI scanner at Dr Gray’s. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Simon Bokor-Ingram, NHS Grampian’s Moray portfolio lead, said discussions were taking place to see whether NHS Grampian could fund the Ward 4 work themselves.

He stressed the work would ideally be done at the same time as the installation of the MRI scanner with talks ongoing with the Scottish Government about funding.

However, NHS Grampian’s interim chief executive, Adam Coldwells, warned cash was unlikely to be secured for the Dr Gray’s project on its own.

He said: “The MRI and Ward 4 projects were only realistic by bundling them with the new National Treatment Centre (in Aberdeen).

“We can look at divorcing them from that and see if that can work, but I think national funding is very unlikely to come forward.”

