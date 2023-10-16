‘It’s horrendous’: Why is it so hard to rent homes in Elgin just now?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s horrendous’: Why is it so hard to rent homes in Elgin just now?

Flats and houses that do come on the market are immediately inundated with viewing requests.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Stock image of someone sitting at desk holding keys out.
Getting hold of the keys to a rental property is becoming more difficult in Elgin.

Homes to rent in Elgin are being inundated with dozens of viewing requests within hours of going on the market amidst a critical shortage in the region.

The Press and Journal has been told some private landlords have been offered payments months in advance just to reserve properties.

Letting agents say that while three years ago they could have had 15 or 20 properties available at any one time, now they could have as few as one or two.

It means every time a home goes on the market to rent in Elgin there is a rush from prospective tenants to arrange viewings.

Drone picture looking down on St Giles Church and Elgin High Street.
Elgin and Moray are currently popular in the property market.

Demand for council homes is also phenomenally high with 300 people remaining on the waiting list despite 465 new tenancies being created last year.

And there are concerns the shortage of available properties could affect recruitment drives for teachers, NHS workers and other critical staff.

Why are there so few homes to rent in Elgin?

Letting agents in Moray say the downturn in available properties has been ongoing for about three years.

Tighter controls on landlords being able to evict problem tenants, increase rents and the rising cost of buy-to-let mortgages have been blamed as among the reasons.

Sales are also currently strong in Moray at the moment with property agents reporting buyers moving from the cities to rural communities following the rise of home working.

The combination of factors is reportedly encouraging property owners to sell up when tenants move out instead of advertising another lease.

Cluny Estate Agents
Cluny Estate Agents has the largest rental portfolio in Moray.

Charlie Beck, rentals manager at Cluny Estate Agents, which has offices in Elgin and Forres, said: “A lot of landlords are finding the stipulations very hard and at the same time the sales market has been fantastic the last couple of years, so they want to take advantage of that instead.

“We’ve still got over 600 rentals, which is the most in the area. Pre-pandemic though we would be advertising anywhere from 15 to 20 at any one time, now it’s literally just two or three, often it’s just one.

“As soon as they’re listed, they’re gone. It’s horrific. I really do sympathise with people looking at the moment.”

A private landlord told the Press and Journal one tenant moving to Elgin from England paid up four months in advance just to secure a flat.

View over Elgin rooftops
The sales market in Elgin and Moray remains high despite there being few homes to rent.

He said: “I understand all rentals are in huge demand. All mine are occupied, the last empty one I had the guy paid four months rent before he moved in just so I would keep it for him.

“It’s getting more difficult though. I rent out one for £600 and the mortgage is £584 per month now. With insurance I’m losing money on it, but they’re good tenants so I’m happy keeping them.”

‘Not worth it for landlords now’

Restrictions brought in on landlords include a 3% cap on rent increases, introduced by the Scottish Government to lessen the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on tenants.

It has instead pushed the financial burden onto property owners with mortgage rates rising by more than 5%.

Belvoir estate agents in Elgin.
Elgin-based Belvoir! estate agents.

Andy Campbell, director of Elgin-based Belvoir!, said: “It’s just not worth it for a lot of landlords now. You’ve got increasing mortgages, insurance, restrictions on what you can do if you do have a problem tenant – it’s a losing battle.

“A lot of this was introduced to fix problems in the Central Belt, and there wasn’t the consideration to what it would do to rural areas.

“We’ll get about 20 inquiries per property but we’ll only arrange five viewings, because we know we’ll get someone.

Construction vehicles on large sandy land with homes in background.
More homes are under construction in the north and south of Elgin with some expected to be offered for rent.

“Despite the demand, we haven’t ended up with the situation of asking for crazy money like Edinburgh or Glasgow. A two-bedroom house would be about £595 to £575 per month.

“It’s a shame for people wanting to come to work here in the hospital or schools. You’ve really got to live here now to be quick off the mark.”

Are there too many holiday homes in Moray?

Legislation has come into force from the Scottish Government to regulate short-term lets across the country.

The scheme covers AirBNB-style lets including “home sharing”, letting out your main home while you’re away and renting out second properties. However, it excludes hotels, B&Bs and tents.

Figures published by the Scottish Government show that at the end of March this year there had been 33 properties licensed in Moray, at an average of 7.1 per 10,000 homes in the region.

That figure is broadly in line with the Scottish average of 7.7 licenses per 10,000 homes.

Meanwhile, in the Highlands, 847 licenses have been approved at an average of 69.3 per 10,000 homes.

‘Simply unsustainable’: Recruitment worries as average Moray house prices increase by £14,000 in one year

Conversation