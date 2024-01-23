Exclusive: New national treatment centre in Aberdeen delayed in budget crisis

Plans for a new NHS national treatment centre in Aberdeen to help cut patient waiting lists have been put on hold, the P&J can reveal.

Staff were told the “hugely disappointing” news in an update from NHS Grampian today.

It comes after health boards across Scotland were told to halt new construction projects due to an “extremely challenging” budget pressures.

Work on the new £130m national treatment centre for Grampian, including an MRI suite for Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, will be halted.

Plans to refurbish the mental health ward at Dr Gray’s, which were scheduled to take place at the same time as the MRI suite construction, will now be reviewed.

Wider NHS Grampian infrastructure investment plans will also be assessed.

The health board said all project activity on the national treatment centre will stop and confirmed this will be the position until there is certainty on funding.

Health bosses want to locate the new hospital on its Foresterhill health campus.

The hospital is planned to be one of 11 across Scotland, focusing on day surgeries, specialist clinics and diagnostics, including CT scans and X-rays.

Construction was expected to begin in March 2025, with the national treatment centre opening its doors to patients in May 2027.

‘Hugely disappointing’

The update from NHS Grampian added: “Clearly, this news is hugely disappointing, not only for those who have worked on this project, but for the wider organisation and for everyone living and working in Grampian.

“We want to emphasise our ongoing commitment to these projects, and we hope both will proceed at some point in the future.

“It is worth noting any capital funds we receive will be directed towards maintenance of the existing estate and essential equipment replacement programmes.”

On Monday, we revealed a major revamp of the maternity unit at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is being paused – just days after it was approved for development.

Other projects put on hold include multimillion-pound plans for a replacement to Belford Hospital in Fort William, and plans to refurbish Caithness General Hospital in Wick.

The government blamed the freeze on the UK Treasury’s decisions to cut the Scottish Government’s capital budget for the next five years by 10% in real terms.

Opposition parties claim further delays to new projects mean government targets to reduce NHS waiting lists will not be met.

The national treatment centre network is being created to help reduce waiting times by delivering at least 40,000 additional procedures per year by 2026.

Tess White, Tory MSP for the North East, described the decision as “devastating news” for patients.

She added: “Humza Yousaf promised to build this treatment centre in Aberdeen to reduce waiting times as part of his recovery plan but this announcement is likely to be catastrophic for healthcare across the region.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.