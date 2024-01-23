Exclusive: New national treatment centre in Aberdeen delayed in budget crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: New national treatment centre in Aberdeen delayed in budget crisis

The hospital is supposed to be one of 11 across Scotland focusing on day surgeries, specialist clinics and diagnostics, including CT scans and X-rays.

By Adele Merson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Foresterhill Health Campus, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Foresterhill Health Campus, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson

Plans for a new NHS national treatment centre in Aberdeen to help cut patient waiting lists have been put on hold, the P&J can reveal.

Staff were told the “hugely disappointing” news in an update from NHS Grampian today.

It comes after health boards across Scotland were told to halt new construction projects due to an “extremely challenging” budget pressures.

Work on the new £130m national treatment centre for Grampian, including an MRI suite for Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, will be halted.

Plans to refurbish the mental health ward at Dr Gray’s, which were scheduled to take place at the same time as the MRI suite construction, will now be reviewed.

Wider NHS Grampian infrastructure investment plans will also be assessed.

Exterior photo of Dr Gray's hospital.
Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The health board said all project activity on the national treatment centre will stop and confirmed this will be the position until there is certainty on funding.

Health bosses want to locate the new hospital on its Foresterhill health campus.

The hospital is planned to be one of 11 across Scotland, focusing on day surgeries, specialist clinics and diagnostics, including CT scans and X-rays.

Construction was expected to begin in March 2025, with the national treatment centre opening its doors to patients in May 2027.

‘Hugely disappointing’

The update from NHS Grampian added: “Clearly, this news is hugely disappointing, not only for those who have worked on this project, but for the wider organisation and for everyone living and working in Grampian.

“We want to emphasise our ongoing commitment to these projects, and we hope both will proceed at some point in the future.

“It is worth noting any capital funds we receive will be directed towards maintenance of the existing estate and essential equipment replacement programmes.”

Health bosses say the current estates offices in Foresterhill would be the best site for the Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Google Streetview 2022
Health bosses say the current estates offices in Foresterhill would be the best site for the Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Google Streetview 2022.

On Monday, we revealed a major revamp of the maternity unit at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is being paused – just days after it was approved for development.

Other projects put on hold include multimillion-pound plans for a replacement to Belford Hospital in Fort William, and plans to refurbish Caithness General Hospital in Wick.

The government blamed the freeze on the UK Treasury’s decisions to cut the Scottish Government’s capital budget for the next five years by 10% in real terms.

Opposition parties claim further delays to new projects mean government targets to reduce NHS waiting lists will not be met.

The national treatment centre network is being created to help reduce waiting times by delivering at least 40,000 additional procedures per year by 2026.

Tess White, Tory MSP for the North East, described the decision as “devastating news” for patients.

She added: “Humza Yousaf promised to build this treatment centre in Aberdeen to reduce waiting times as part of his recovery plan but this announcement is likely to be catastrophic for healthcare across the region.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

