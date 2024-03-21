Aberdeen nutritionist says milk is the ultimate running drink

It’s a hot day, and you’ve just smashed out a 10-mile training run.

As the sweat pours off you, what better way to rehydrate than a refreshing swig of… full-fat milk?

Ok, so dairy might not be the obvious choice here. Just ask Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy character in the movie Anchorman.

But according to RGU nutrition student Lotty Smythe the white stuff has the right stuff when it comes to post-running recovery.

That’s because it contains high levels of protein to help rebuild spent muscle. And it’s also one of the most hydrating liquids you can drink.

In fact, explains Lotty, it’s even more hydrating than water.

“There’s a little index that called the hydration index. It’s like a chart, and milk is the most hydrating, more than water.”

It might sound counter-intuitive — how can anything be more hydrating than water?

But, says Lotty, milk contains electrolytes, which have vitamins and minerals that readily rehydrate the body.

In fact, according to the hydration index, lots of surprising things are more hydrating than water. Coca-Cola, for example. And tea.

The trick, says Lotty, is not to drink them before you run. Especially milk. It might not sit well in the stomach.

“Yeah, that’s why I say to drink it afterwards,” Lotty laughs. “Milk is a good hydration drink… post-run.”

Lotty’s top running tips

The RGU student has plenty of nutrition tips for runners.

The P&J is speaking to her ahead of The P&J Run Fest 2024, which takes place at P&J Live on April 14, but with the running season fast approaching, her advice is good for anyone looking to take part in a race this year.

So here are her top tips for refuelling and eating just right so you can smash those PBs.

The week before the race is crunch time

Pasta-loading is no runner’s myth.

It’s a good idea to get as many carbohydrates on board in the seven days before you run so your body has a good store of energy. And as pasta is full of carbs, it’s an excellent choice.

“When we take part in endurance exercise, our bodies rely on anaerobic and aerobic respiration which predominantly uses carbohydrates stored within our bodies as fuel,” Lotty explains.

“Therefore, in the week leading up to and on the day of the event it’s important to make sure that meals are rich in carbohydrates so that our body can build up stores to use for fuel, and to maintain our blood sugar levels.”

A breakfast for champions

Lotty recommends eating two-to-four hours ahead of the race to make sure the body has fuel to burn. Good breakfast options should be high in protein but low in fat and fibre to prevent bloating and wind — never a good thing while running.

Top of her list is toast with banana and honey or a homemade smoothie. Lotty also recommends porridge.

“As long as it’s topped with fruit and maybe some honey, because you’ll get that bit of sugar from the honey as well.”

How to get the most from your post-race

What about after the race? Lotty says the body needs help to recover so you can get back to training for the next event

Suggested meals to achieve this include banana with Greek yogurt, rice cakes with nut butter, a chicken or tuna sandwich, a cereal bar and Greek yogurt.

“After exercise, our bodies are in storage mode so it’s important to replenish our carbohydrate stores as soon as possible,” says Lotty. “For muscle repair it is also important to consume protein.”

Banana power

“I do like a banana before exercise,” says Lotty, who puts the fruit up there with the best of sports nutrition.

It’s no coincidence that sports stars such as Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are always chomping on them

“There’s 30 grams of carbohydrates in a banana,” Lotty explains. “And it’s a fruit so you’re going to get a little bit of fibre, a bit of protein maybe and natural sugar.

“And it’s easy to carry around.”

The above information is not based on individual requirements and athletes should consult their own trainers for individual dietary plans.

This information has been prepared by Lotty Smythe (stage 3 RGU Food, Nutrition and Human Health student) under the supervision of Caroline Litts (Registered Nutritionist)”.

