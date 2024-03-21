Aberdeen nutritionist says milk is the ultimate running drink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen nutritionist says milk is the ultimate running drink

RGU student Lotty Smythe says the white stuff has the right stuff for runners — just don't drink it BEFORE you run.

Lotty Smythe says runners need to milk it as much as possible. Image: Supplied by Lotty Smythe
By Andy Morton

It’s a hot day, and you’ve just smashed out a 10-mile training run.

As the sweat pours off you, what better way to rehydrate than a refreshing swig of… full-fat milk?

Ok, so dairy might not be the obvious choice here. Just ask Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy character in the movie Anchorman.

But according to RGU nutrition student Lotty Smythe the white stuff has the right stuff when it comes to post-running recovery.

That’s because it contains high levels of protein to help rebuild spent muscle. And it’s also one of the most hydrating liquids you can drink.

In fact, explains Lotty, it’s even more hydrating than water.

“There’s a little index that called the hydration index. It’s like a chart, and milk is the most hydrating, more than water.”

A runner jogs on the banks of the river Dee at Garthdee. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

It might sound counter-intuitive — how can anything be more hydrating than water?

But, says Lotty, milk contains electrolytes, which have vitamins and minerals that readily rehydrate the body.

In fact, according to the hydration index, lots of surprising things are more hydrating than water. Coca-Cola, for example. And tea.

The trick, says Lotty, is not to drink them before you run. Especially milk. It might not sit well in the stomach.

“Yeah, that’s why I say to drink it afterwards,” Lotty laughs. “Milk is a good hydration drink… post-run.”

Lotty’s top running tips

The RGU student has plenty of nutrition tips for runners.

The P&J is speaking to her ahead of The P&J Run Fest 2024, which takes place at P&J Live on April 14, but with the running season fast approaching, her advice is good for anyone looking to take part in a race this year.

So here are her top tips for refuelling and eating just right so you can smash those PBs.

The week before the race is crunch time

Pasta-loading is no runner’s myth.

It’s a good idea to get as many carbohydrates on board in the seven days before you run so your body has a good store of energy. And as pasta is full of carbs, it’s an excellent choice.

“When we take part in endurance exercise, our bodies rely on anaerobic and aerobic respiration which predominantly uses carbohydrates stored within our bodies as fuel,” Lotty explains.

“Therefore, in the week leading up to and on the day of the event it’s important to make sure that meals are rich in carbohydrates so that our body can build up stores to use for fuel, and to maintain our blood sugar levels.”

Fuel is very important for runners. Image: Shutterstock

A breakfast for champions

Lotty recommends eating two-to-four hours ahead of the race to make sure the body has fuel to burn. Good breakfast options should be high in protein but low in fat and fibre to prevent bloating and wind — never a good thing while running.

Top of her list is toast with banana and honey or a homemade smoothie. Lotty also recommends porridge.

“As long as it’s topped with fruit and maybe some honey, because you’ll get that bit of sugar from the honey as well.”

Hydration is crucial after a race. Image: Shutterstock

How to get the most from your post-race

What about after the race? Lotty says the body needs help to recover so you can get back to training for the next event

Suggested meals to achieve this include banana with Greek yogurt, rice cakes with nut butter, a chicken or tuna sandwich, a cereal bar and Greek yogurt.

“After exercise, our bodies are in storage mode so it’s important to replenish our carbohydrate stores as soon as possible,” says Lotty. “For muscle repair it is also important to consume protein.”

Eat a banana to get ahead. Image: Shutterstock

Banana power

“I do like a banana before exercise,” says Lotty, who puts the fruit up there with the best of sports nutrition.

It’s no coincidence that sports stars such as Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are always chomping on them

“There’s 30 grams of carbohydrates in a banana,” Lotty explains. “And it’s a fruit so you’re going to get a little bit of fibre, a bit of protein maybe and natural sugar.

“And it’s easy to carry around.”

The above information is not based on individual requirements and athletes should consult their own trainers for individual dietary plans.

This information has been prepared by Lotty Smythe (stage 3 RGU Food, Nutrition and Human Health student) under the supervision of Caroline Litts (Registered Nutritionist)”.

The P&J Run Fest 2024 is on April 14

Love running? Why not sign up for the P&J Run Fest 2024?

On April 14, we’re going to be hosting the P&J Run Fest at the P&J Live.

The event will bring together people from all across the north and north-east to create a community of runners, and raise cash for the P&J 275 Community Fund.

It will have a 5k, a 10k, and a junior run.

To sign up, click here, and to find out more, you can read our explainer on all you need to know about this new event.

