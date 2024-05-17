Brave 2024 men rock P&J Live for Friends of Anchor fashion show, with tens of thousands raised on first night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brave 2024 men rock P&J Live for Friends of Anchor fashion show, with tens of thousands raised on first night

A policeman's bottom was just one of the highlights of Brave 2024 on Thursday night, as hundreds gathered to raise money for Aberdeen-based cancer charity.

By Andy Morton
Brave 2024 model Hugh Sutherland gets the crowd dancing. The charity fashion show on Thursday night raised thousands of pounds for Friends of Anchor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brave 2024 model Hugh Sutherland gets the crowd dancing. The charity fashion show on Thursday night raised thousands of pounds for Friends of Anchor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There was a surprise appearance, a police inspector’s bum and, of course, tears and laughter as charity fashion show Brave opened at P&J Live on Thursday night.

A packed audience danced and cheered for the 23 men in the Friends of Anchor annual fundraiser for cancer, who sashayed their way down the catwalk waving to friends and family.

The line-up of models was aged all the way from 25-year-old Aiden Cowie from Bridge of Don to sprightly 90-year-old Alastair Henderson from Bucksburn, who stole the show with the moves of a man 20 years his junior.

All 23 have experience of cancer or blood disorders, and have spent the past three months practicing for the show, held at P&J Live for the first time.

A Brave model gestures to the crowd on Thursday night. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The hard work paid off in style as the crowd roared through three costume changes and an emotional finale.

At the end of the evening, organisers revealed the night had raised a staggering £67,000.

After the show a delighted Mr Cowie, who in 2017 underwent surgery for a rare cancer in his sinuses, hailed the Friends of Anchor team and his fellow participants.

“Amazing,” he said.

Co-model Roy Mearns, 67 called the event “out of this world”.

“We’re all in the same position,” continued the former farmer from Inverurie, who has non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “It has just been something else to do this with all these great people.”

Roy Mearns called the night ‘out of this world’. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A rousing start to the evening by the Alumni Choir

The night started with a surprise appearance from a choir made up of past participants of Brave and also Courage on the Catwalk, the female edition of the show, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Singing the Ben E. King stalwart Stand by Me, 54 former models representing every past show since Courage started in 2013 and Brave in 2107 got the evening off to an emotional start.

Speaking to the P&J after taking part in the choir, Paula Garrow said she returned to the stage because “I love a challenge”.

The Alumni Choir got the evening off to a rousing start. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Paula, a beauty therapist from Inverurie, was part of Courage 2023 after overcoming a breast cancer diagnosis 12 years ago.

“It was really exciting,” she said. “But none of us were nervous; we’ve all been on the catwalk before.”

Crowd raise the roof for Brave Dave

The current Brave intake soon took to the stage, modeling casual wear and strutting their stuff to songs including Pitbull’s Fireball and Hot Stuff by Donna Summer.

The enthusiasm was never in doubt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The audience witnessed some questionable dance moves, but there was no doubting the commitment and enthusiasm on show.

Some of the biggest cheers were for Dave Fowler, the former GP who looked after patients in Cove Bay and Kincorth for 35 years.

The 65-year-old, who has an incurable blood cancer, was helped down the catwalk by the hosts but still smiled and waved for the audience.

Dave Fowler takes in the applause on Thursday night. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The men were dressed in formal wear for the second walkdown, with the clothes supplied by local fashion retailers including Slaters and Georgian Dress Hire.

As the final person to do his walkdown, 90-year-old Mr Henderson made the most of his moment, serenading the crowd even as the final song ended.

“That’s the first time we’ve run out of music,” said Erica Banks, Friends of Anchor’s head of communications and one of the hosts for the evening.

A cheeky message from policeman Mark

Status Quo’s Rocking all Over The World got the third and final walkdown started, with the 23 models wearing kilts.

The tartan gave model Mark Stephen, a former north-east police inspector, a chance to send a cheeky message to the audience.

As he walked to the front of the stage, he turned around and lifted his kilt to reveal a large ‘Thank You’ written across his underwear.

The evening ended with Friends of Anchor chair and co-founder Sir Jim Milne, who is also chairman and managing director of Aberdeen-headquartered engineering group Balmoral, thanking staff, volunteers and the audience.

Aiden Cowie fires up the crowd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Family and friends in the audience cheered on the Brave models. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But addressing the Brave models he added: “The real heroes of the night are the boys in front.

“You were very shy when you first came in but by the time you’d finished you were giving it laldy.”

A show tinged with sadness

The evening was especially emotional for the families of those on stage.

Brave usually has 24 models but this year was one short after Stuart Davidson passed away two weeks ago, aged 66.

Speaking about watching her husband Mr Mearns on stage, Linda Mearns said: “It was fantastic. And surreal.

“But the boys did very well.”

The Brave men will return for a second show on Friday night, while the Courage on the Catwalk ladies will walk on Saturday and Sunday.

You can read just some of the inspirational Brave 2024 stories here:

And the full list of Brave 2024 participants:

Aiden Cowie, 25, Bridge of Don
Alastair Henderson, 90, Bucksburn
Bill Hutcheon, 72, Maud
Bob Barr, 72, Alford
Brian Ewen, 59, Blackburn
Brian Noble, 62, Fraserburgh
Colin Bowie, 61, Kintore
Dave Berston, 59, Kirkwall
David Fowler, 65, Blairs
Donald Ross, 49, Longside
Graham Berry, 74, Westhill
Greg Napier, 37, Inverurie
Hugh Sutherland, 67, Meikle Wartle
Jack Grant, 67, Ellon
Jim Grimmer, 64, Kingswells
Josh Lavers, 28, Glenlivet
Murray Jamieson, 40, Aberdeen
Lewis Walker, 28, Kincorth
Mark Cunningham, 33, New Deer
Mark Stephen, 52, Udny Green
Roy Mearns, 67, Inverurie
Ronald Gordon, 65, Aberdeen
Ian Rose, 55, Aberdeen

 

