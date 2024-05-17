Brave 2024 men rock P&J Live for Friends of Anchor fashion show, with tens of thousands raised on first night

There was a surprise appearance, a police inspector’s bum and, of course, tears and laughter as charity fashion show Brave opened at P&J Live on Thursday night.

A packed audience danced and cheered for the 23 men in the Friends of Anchor annual fundraiser for cancer, who sashayed their way down the catwalk waving to friends and family.

The line-up of models was aged all the way from 25-year-old Aiden Cowie from Bridge of Don to sprightly 90-year-old Alastair Henderson from Bucksburn, who stole the show with the moves of a man 20 years his junior.

All 23 have experience of cancer or blood disorders, and have spent the past three months practicing for the show, held at P&J Live for the first time.

The hard work paid off in style as the crowd roared through three costume changes and an emotional finale.

At the end of the evening, organisers revealed the night had raised a staggering £67,000.

After the show a delighted Mr Cowie, who in 2017 underwent surgery for a rare cancer in his sinuses, hailed the Friends of Anchor team and his fellow participants.

“Amazing,” he said.

Co-model Roy Mearns, 67 called the event “out of this world”.

“We’re all in the same position,” continued the former farmer from Inverurie, who has non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “It has just been something else to do this with all these great people.”

A rousing start to the evening by the Alumni Choir

The night started with a surprise appearance from a choir made up of past participants of Brave and also Courage on the Catwalk, the female edition of the show, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Singing the Ben E. King stalwart Stand by Me, 54 former models representing every past show since Courage started in 2013 and Brave in 2107 got the evening off to an emotional start.

Speaking to the P&J after taking part in the choir, Paula Garrow said she returned to the stage because “I love a challenge”.

Paula, a beauty therapist from Inverurie, was part of Courage 2023 after overcoming a breast cancer diagnosis 12 years ago.

“It was really exciting,” she said. “But none of us were nervous; we’ve all been on the catwalk before.”

Crowd raise the roof for Brave Dave

The current Brave intake soon took to the stage, modeling casual wear and strutting their stuff to songs including Pitbull’s Fireball and Hot Stuff by Donna Summer.

The audience witnessed some questionable dance moves, but there was no doubting the commitment and enthusiasm on show.

Some of the biggest cheers were for Dave Fowler, the former GP who looked after patients in Cove Bay and Kincorth for 35 years.

The 65-year-old, who has an incurable blood cancer, was helped down the catwalk by the hosts but still smiled and waved for the audience.

The men were dressed in formal wear for the second walkdown, with the clothes supplied by local fashion retailers including Slaters and Georgian Dress Hire.

As the final person to do his walkdown, 90-year-old Mr Henderson made the most of his moment, serenading the crowd even as the final song ended.

“That’s the first time we’ve run out of music,” said Erica Banks, Friends of Anchor’s head of communications and one of the hosts for the evening.

A cheeky message from policeman Mark

Status Quo’s Rocking all Over The World got the third and final walkdown started, with the 23 models wearing kilts.

The tartan gave model Mark Stephen, a former north-east police inspector, a chance to send a cheeky message to the audience.

As he walked to the front of the stage, he turned around and lifted his kilt to reveal a large ‘Thank You’ written across his underwear.

The evening ended with Friends of Anchor chair and co-founder Sir Jim Milne, who is also chairman and managing director of Aberdeen-headquartered engineering group Balmoral, thanking staff, volunteers and the audience.

But addressing the Brave models he added: “The real heroes of the night are the boys in front.

“You were very shy when you first came in but by the time you’d finished you were giving it laldy.”

A show tinged with sadness

The evening was especially emotional for the families of those on stage.

Brave usually has 24 models but this year was one short after Stuart Davidson passed away two weeks ago, aged 66.

Speaking about watching her husband Mr Mearns on stage, Linda Mearns said: “It was fantastic. And surreal.

“But the boys did very well.”

The Brave men will return for a second show on Friday night, while the Courage on the Catwalk ladies will walk on Saturday and Sunday.

You can read just some of the inspirational Brave 2024 stories here:

And the full list of Brave 2024 participants:

Aiden Cowie, 25, Bridge of Don

Alastair Henderson, 90, Bucksburn

Bill Hutcheon, 72, Maud

Bob Barr, 72, Alford

Brian Ewen, 59, Blackburn

Brian Noble, 62, Fraserburgh

Colin Bowie, 61, Kintore

Dave Berston, 59, Kirkwall

David Fowler, 65, Blairs

Donald Ross, 49, Longside

Graham Berry, 74, Westhill

Greg Napier, 37, Inverurie

Hugh Sutherland, 67, Meikle Wartle

Jack Grant, 67, Ellon

Jim Grimmer, 64, Kingswells

Josh Lavers, 28, Glenlivet

Murray Jamieson, 40, Aberdeen

Lewis Walker, 28, Kincorth

Mark Cunningham, 33, New Deer

Mark Stephen, 52, Udny Green

Roy Mearns, 67, Inverurie

Ronald Gordon, 65, Aberdeen

Ian Rose, 55, Aberdeen