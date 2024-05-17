Man in serious condition after robbery in Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in serious condition after robbery in Inverness city centre

The attack in Baron Taylor Street is being investigated by police.

By Louise Glen
Oxfam in Lombard Street
Oxfam on Lombard Street, Inverness was cordoned off earlier today. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson.

A man who was a victim of a robbery in Baron Taylor Street in Inverness last night is in hospital, in a serious but stable condition.

The incident took place around 1.10am this morning, in the Baron Taylor Street and Lombard Street area of the city.

Police have launched an investigation after reports the victim was set upon by two men.

Barron Taylor Street and Lombard Street, near to Oxfam, was cordoned off by police.

Shop staff arrived at work this morning to find their workplaces inaccessible due to the cordon.

An employee from Inverness mobile centre on Lombard street said: “I came to open the shop at 9 and the street was closed. Police were here and left around 11am.”

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives in Inverness are appealing for information following the robbery and serious assault of a man overnight.”

“The man was conveyed to hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Lombard Street, Inverness.
Lombard Street and Barron Taylor Street were cordoned off earlier today. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson.

“Inquiries have established that the attack was carried out by two men, who were later seen in the Union Street area.”

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and assistance as officers have carried out inquiries at the scene.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we have a number of active lines of inquiry.

“We ask anyone with information on the attack, who has yet to speak to police, to please come forward.”

Adding: “Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 0183 of 17 May, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

 

