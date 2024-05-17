Man in serious condition after robbery in Inverness city centre

A man who was a victim of a robbery in Baron Taylor Street in Inverness last night is in hospital, in a serious but stable condition.

The incident took place around 1.10am this morning, in the Baron Taylor Street and Lombard Street area of the city.

Police have launched an investigation after reports the victim was set upon by two men.

Barron Taylor Street and Lombard Street, near to Oxfam, was cordoned off by police.

Shop staff arrived at work this morning to find their workplaces inaccessible due to the cordon.

An employee from Inverness mobile centre on Lombard street said: “I came to open the shop at 9 and the street was closed. Police were here and left around 11am.”

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives in Inverness are appealing for information following the robbery and serious assault of a man overnight.”

“The man was conveyed to hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

“Inquiries have established that the attack was carried out by two men, who were later seen in the Union Street area.”

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and assistance as officers have carried out inquiries at the scene.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we have a number of active lines of inquiry.

“We ask anyone with information on the attack, who has yet to speak to police, to please come forward.”

Adding: “Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 0183 of 17 May, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.