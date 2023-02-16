Food for thought: Moray property boom linked to thriving restaurant scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Food for thought: Moray property boom linked to thriving restaurant scene

By Rosemary Lowne
February 16, 2023, 5:00 pm
Braeriach in Craigellachie was on the market for £650,000 before it sold at a closing date. Photos supplied by Galbraith.

Demand for property in Moray is reaching boiling point thanks to its thriving restaurant scene.

Rod Christie, a partner and head of the estate agency team at Galbraith in Moray, says the property boom is undoubtedly linked to the number of new cafes, bars and restaurants opening up in the area.

From The Copper Dog, a pub at the historic Craigellachie Hotel in Aberlour which is offering high-end cusine from renowned chef Will Halsall to the Bootleggers’ Bar & Grill in Hopeman which sells freshly caught seafood, Rod says the new eateries are causing quite the stir.

“The lifestyle in Moray has always been idyllic, with our superb coastlines and stunning natural scenery, but the buzz around the restaurant scene is certainly an additional benefit,” says Rod.

“Villages which are close to a top-rated restaurant or a trendy bar generally have greater attraction to buyers and property there will often command a premium.”

Local property expert Rod Christie, a partner and head of the estate agency team at Galbraith in Moray, says demand for homes in Moray is linked to the thriving restaurant scene.

6.3% rise

The Orrin, a new fine dining restaurant in Elgin, which uses the best local and seasonal produce, is also whetting the appetites of property hunters.

“The revitalised restaurant scene is undoubtedly of benefit to the region and over the past year properties have been in huge demand,” says Rod.

The thriving restaurant scene appears to be the perfect ingredient as sales from Galbraith’s Elgin office increased by 6.3% last year compared to 2021.

Local estate agents were rushed off their feet as the number of viewings conducted by the firm last year was an astonishing 52% higher than the previous year.

New venues like the Copper Dog are creating a buzz in Moray. Pictures by Jason Hedges, DC Thomson.

Stunning homes

House sales are also completing more rapidly in Moray than in 2021 – with the average time taken to sell having fallen by 34 per cent year on year.

Recent house sales in Moray include Westerfolds House, a stunning £900,000 blond sandstone property just five minute’s from Hopeman and the Bootlegger’s Bar & Grill.

Also attracting a great deal of interest was Braeriach in Craigellachie, near the Craigellachie Hotel in Aberlour, which was on the market for £650,000 before being sold at a closing date.

Riversyde in Aberlour has attracted a great deal of interest among property hunters. Photo by Galbraith

Dating from the 1880s, the house has a wealth of period features across its four reception rooms and nine bedrooms.

Meanwhile, Riversyde, High Street, Aberlour, has also created a buzz.

On the market at a guide price of £535,000, the attractive traditional house with five bedrooms and a superb location overlooking the River Spey in Aberlour is under offer following a significant degree of interest.

Westerfolds House, a stunning £900,000 blond sandstone property just five minute’s from Hopeman and the Bootlegger’s Bar & Grill, was recently snapped up. Photo by Galbraith.

For more information about Galbraith check out their website www.galbraithgroup.com

