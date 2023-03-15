Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Occupying a generous plot of land, with open views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park has been finished to exacting standards with great consideration given to modern design and technology.

The five-bedroom detached house is in the Strathearn design by Muir Homes and forms part of a bespoke 22 property development at Riverside of Blairs, Aberdeen.

It has energy-efficient gas central heating, which has separate Nest control to both floors, underfloor heating in the bathrooms and en suites, and a security alarm system.

The sun room features a wood-burning stove and has composite decking on either side.

The ground floor comprises an entrance vestibule, inner hall, lounge, open-plan dining room/kitchen/sitting room, sun room, cloakroom and integral double garage.

The lounge has a box bay window to the front with open views across the Dee and has been decorated in neutral tones.

The kitchen/family room is a versatile open plan room with the dining room and further sun room extension to the rear.

The dining room is on open plan to the kitchen/family room.

The kitchen is fitted with contemporary Kitchens International modern wall and base units and integrated appliances including a  wine fridge, dishwasher, large halogen hob, double oven with extractor over and fridge/freezer.

There is also a breakfast bar and Quooker hot tap.

The sun room is a super addition to this already spacious home, and has a roof Velux and windows to both the sides allowing natural light to flood in and doors out to the garden.

The patio areas are perfect for a lazy morning or summer entertaining.

There is a large wood-burning stove, and no-maintenance composite decking has been laid to either side of the sun room.

The spacious master bedroom has lovely views across towards Bieldside and Milltimber and doors lead to dressing room and en-suite shower room which has underfloor heating.

The second generous double bedroom also has views to the front and a Juliette-style decorative balcony as well as an en suite shower room.

The kitchen/family room provides a versatile space that flows into the sun room.

Bedroom three is currently used as a spacious guest bedroom, with double built-in wardrobes and window overlooking the rear garden.

The fourth double bedroom also has double built-in wardrobes.

Bedroom five is situated to the front of the property with super views and is currently used as a study.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite shower room with underfloor heating.

The family bathroom has underfloor heating, a chrome ladder-style radiator and is fully tiled and fitted with a modern three-piece suite.

The finishings throughout are completed to the highest of standards, with Villeroy & Boche sanitary-ware, satin chrome finish power points and switches, ornamental cornicing to public rooms, and quality tiling and flooring.

The fully-enclosed garden is mainly laid to lawn with places to sit and relax.

Network cabling has been installed throughout, and there is fibre to the property. There is excellent storage space available.

There is an integral access to the double garage from the utility room and remotely-operated garage doors.

The well-stocked gardens offer a riot of colour in the summer months with generous lawn area, tiered planting, and patio areas from which to enjoy the warmer weather.

To the front, there is off-street parking for a number of vehicles.

The fully enclosed garden to the rear is laid mainly to lawn, with tiered rockery densely planted with a variety of mature plants and shrubs.

Price over £620,000 Stronachs LLP on 01224 626100 and the aspc website.

The kitchen features high-quality appliances and a breakfast bar for casual dining.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented