Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Mandy Haggith: Teamwork can help Highlands and islands poetry scene flourish

By Mandy Haggith
March 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Poetry should have no geographical boundaries, yet poets in the north struggle to be heard (Image: Onchira Wongsiri/Shutterstock)
Poetry should have no geographical boundaries, yet poets in the north struggle to be heard (Image: Onchira Wongsiri/Shutterstock)

We really need to assert the significance of poetry in and from the north of Scotland, writes Mandy Haggith of UHI Inverness.

On March 21, World Poetry Day, all around the planet people celebrate the value of poems: concise, carefully-made purses of language, containing a mixed currency of feeling and thought.

On that day, we really need to assert the significance of poetry in and from the north of Scotland. Our tradition of poetry is rich, from the bardic and skaldic poetry of the past to the wealth of contemporary talent in Gaelic, Scots, English and other languages.

I’m not going to name any names because what stands out about the poetry scene in the Highlands and islands is that it is a friendly, collaborative community, diverse and welcoming to all who love to hear, speak, read and write poems.

During Covid lockdowns, cultural events went online and, suddenly, the world’s poetry was available to us all, regardless of our physical geography. Poets in our region could take part in poetry events as never before.

However, as things have returned to “normal”, our community finds itself distanced from the poetry hubs in the Central Belt of Scotland and beyond. Yet, many poets here want to continue to meet online, so a series of conversations is happening at 5pm on the last Monday of each month on Microsoft Teams, focused on establishing a Scottish Highlands and Islands Poetry Society to keep our community flourishing. Everyone is welcome.

Poetry is an important tool

The discussions so far have highlighted the very many local groups, festivals and organisations which support poetry. We’ve also explored how the many experienced and “becoming” poets can nurture poetry in the region.

The University of the Highlands and Islands has a key role to play. We already have poetry reading and writing courses, and we’re keen to build more learning opportunities.

On World Poetry Day, I’ll be celebrating the fact that poetry is not just a fun thing: it’s also a serious research tool. I use “poetic inquiry” as a method for investigating how people feel and think about difficult issues.

Coastal communities like Stonehaven are already dealing with the effects of climate change. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

My latest project is asking how coastal communities are facing the future effects of climate change. Poetry is perfect for this, because we need to both think imaginatively and to face up to the fears, hopes and other emotions that drive how we act in response to this huge environmental threat.

I’ll also be launching my new book of sea poems, Briny, online. All are welcome to come along, read a sea poem – your own, or a favourite by someone else. If you’d like to join in, please get in touch. “Sea” you there!

  • For more information about the Scottish Highlands and Islands Poetry Society or the Lunch of Briny, email mandy.haggith.ic@uhi.ac.uk

Mandy Haggith is a lecturer in creative writing and literature at UHI Inverness

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
How hot is too hot? (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Ben Dolphin: Rising temperatures might make me migrate north
Image: Shutterstock
Readers' Letters: EV charging rising prices, William Wallace's impact on Scots and Scottish Government
Hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrate in London against the Iraq war in February 2003 (Image: Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Let Iraq war anniversary be a reminder to always hold powerful to…
BBC director general, Tim Davie (Image: Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Derek Tucker: BBC tying itself in knots over policy was inevitable
A protester holds a placard in support of football pundit Gary Lineker (Image: Mike Ruane/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Jumping to conclusions just got cosier in fur-lined Crocs
The outcry following the recent Aberdeen City Council budget announcement suggests that council leaders aren't in tune with public opinion. Image: HyunKyeong Lee/Shutterstock
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen council leaders, I'm begging you to stop, look, listen and think
ChatGPT has impressed and worried people in equal measure since its launch (Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Rise of ChatGPT and AI will put our unique people skills in…
A majority of Scots voted to stay in the European Union.
Readers' letters: Independent Scotland will prosper like Denmark and Norway
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future
2

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Post Thumbnail
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage
BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy CEO Oliver Taylor. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
BP and Aberdeen City Council hit planning milestone for hydrogen hub

Editor's Picks

Most Commented