Ultra-modern energy-efficient six-bedroom Aberdeenshire farmhouse hits the market for £760k

Located in Wester Harlaw, this impressive property has stunning views over the Aberdeenshire countryside.

By Ross Hempseed
Wester Harlaw property from the back.
Wester Harlaw property from the back. Image: Savills.

An ultra-modern energy-efficient family home near Inverurie has hit the market for £760,000.

The six-bedroom property at Wester Harlaw, just north of Inverurie, was once an old farmhouse but was extensively refurbished in 2016.

The listing agent said one of the highlights of the property was the joint living/dining/kitchen space, which features floor-to-ceiling bi-folding glass doors.

In muted tones of grey, cream and white, the kitchen has a huge island and the fixtures give the space a country kitchen feel.

Aberdeenshire home for sale: The property has an open space for entertaining guests and allows for more interaction with the family while making dinner.
The property has an open space for entertaining guests and allows for more interaction with the family while making dinner. Image: Savills.

The property has six bedrooms, including two on the ground floor – one doubling as an office and another with an en-suite.

The first floor has four bedrooms, including a large master bedroom, with a dressing room and en-suite.

Many of the rooms on the first floor have sloped ceilings punctuated with skylights to let the sun in.

Aberdeenshire home for sale: The main bathroom features a standalone shower and a bathtub.
The main bathroom features a standalone shower and a bathtub. Image: Savills.

Old farmhouse transformed into ultra-modern family home

Large windows throughout the home make the most of the stunning country landscape with far-off views of Bennachie.

Despite being an old farmhouse, the developers have been able to make the home very energy-efficient, with other mod-cons including underfloor heating and solid oak doors.

The listing agent says buyers are becoming more interested in owning energy-efficient homes.

The property is set on a 7.5-acre piece of land which also boasts a large backdoor patio and double garage.

Aberdeenshire home for sale: The property also comes with a 7.5acre field located behind it.
The property also comes with a 7.5acre field located behind it. Image: Savills.

According to Savills, there are planning and foundations for a self-contained one-bedroom flat set below the decking in the garden.

Amenities nearby include the Chapel of Gairloch School, Inverurie railway station, and Inverurie itself with several supermarkets and independent shops.

Aberdeenshire home for sale: Each room on the first floor are brightly lit thanks to large skylights and floor to ceiling windows.
Each room on the first floor are brightly lit thanks to large skylights and floor to ceiling windows. Image: Savills.

