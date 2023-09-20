North’s green freeport team sets up shop in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North’s green freeport team sets up shop in Inverness

The new home of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport is the aptly-named Green House.

By Keith Findlay
Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson at the new HQ.
Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson at the new HQ. Image: Morrison Media

The firm driving forward the north’s new green freeport has opened headquarters in Inverness.

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) will lead the project from offices in a business centre, Green House, in Beechwood Park North.

ICFGF was launched as a company earlier this year, following the announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in January that Inverness and the Cromarty Firth were to be home to a new green freeport.

‘Another important step’ towards creating the north’s new green freeport

Calum MacPherson, chief executive, ICFGF, said: “Setting up a head office is another important step as we work towards the establishment of the green freeport.

“While our offices at Green House are now the focal point of our activities, a great deal of work is being carried out by the companies and organisations across the area that are involved in delivering this transformational project.

“We are continuing to make steady progress, with everyone involved fully focused on the lasting benefits it can bring to the economy of the Highlands and Scotland.”

Green House in Inverness.
Green House, above, with its location in Inverness shown below. Images: Google Maps

Detailed plans for the green freeport continue to be developed. ICFGF’s team is currently finalising an outline business case, which is due to be submitted to the Scottish and UK governments in the coming weeks.

ICFGF is backed by the Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group, Port of Inverness and Ardersier Port owner Haventus, alongside Highland Council, the University of the Highlands and Islands, and more than 30 regional, national and international businesses, public sector organisations and academic bodies.

Two Scottish green freeports

The north’s green freeport is one of two being created in Scotland  as part of the UK Government’s post-Brexit economic growth strategy. Plans are in place for up to 10 freeports, with special tax and customs status, across Britain.

ICFGF and Forth Green Freeport were chosen from among five Scottish bids.

Free trade status is expected to “revolutionise” their local economies and stimulate major new manufacturing activity.

Big ambitions for free trade zones

ICFGF’s partners have said their project will maximise local and Scotland-wide benefits from a pipeline of renewable energy projects, placing the Highlands at the heart of the drive towards net-zero and creating tens of thousands of jobs.

Aerial view of Ardersier Port.
Aerial view of Ardersier Port. Its owner, Haventus, is a partner in the north green freeport project. Image: Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport

It has also been predicted green freeport status will help to reverse “decades of depopulation” in the region, giving young people the choice to stay and work in “exciting green careers” in the Highlands.

Highland Council believes it could trigger £2.6 billion of inward investment overall, including £25 million UK Government seed funding.

