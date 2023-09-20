North’s green freeport team sets up shop in Inverness

The firm driving forward the north’s new green freeport has opened headquarters in Inverness.

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) will lead the project from offices in a business centre, Green House, in Beechwood Park North.

ICFGF was launched as a company earlier this year, following the announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in January that Inverness and the Cromarty Firth were to be home to a new green freeport.

‘Another important step’ towards creating the north’s new green freeport

Calum MacPherson, chief executive, ICFGF, said: “Setting up a head office is another important step as we work towards the establishment of the green freeport.

“While our offices at Green House are now the focal point of our activities, a great deal of work is being carried out by the companies and organisations across the area that are involved in delivering this transformational project.

“We are continuing to make steady progress, with everyone involved fully focused on the lasting benefits it can bring to the economy of the Highlands and Scotland.”

Detailed plans for the green freeport continue to be developed. ICFGF’s team is currently finalising an outline business case, which is due to be submitted to the Scottish and UK governments in the coming weeks.

ICFGF is backed by the Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group, Port of Inverness and Ardersier Port owner Haventus, alongside Highland Council, the University of the Highlands and Islands, and more than 30 regional, national and international businesses, public sector organisations and academic bodies.

Two Scottish green freeports

The north’s green freeport is one of two being created in Scotland as part of the UK Government’s post-Brexit economic growth strategy. Plans are in place for up to 10 freeports, with special tax and customs status, across Britain.

ICFGF and Forth Green Freeport were chosen from among five Scottish bids.

Free trade status is expected to “revolutionise” their local economies and stimulate major new manufacturing activity.

Big ambitions for free trade zones

ICFGF’s partners have said their project will maximise local and Scotland-wide benefits from a pipeline of renewable energy projects, placing the Highlands at the heart of the drive towards net-zero and creating tens of thousands of jobs.

It has also been predicted green freeport status will help to reverse “decades of depopulation” in the region, giving young people the choice to stay and work in “exciting green careers” in the Highlands.

Highland Council believes it could trigger £2.6 billion of inward investment overall, including £25 million UK Government seed funding.