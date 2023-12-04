Room for a new owner?: Skye’s Edinbane Inn on the market for under £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Room for a new owner?: Skye’s Edinbane Inn on the market for under £1 million

The property is located in one of the most popular tourist locations in the UK.

By Ross Hempseed
The Edinbane Inn. Image: ASG Commercial.
The Edinbane Inn. Image: ASG Commercial.

A boutique inn located in the tourist hotspot of Skye has hit the market for close to £1 million.

Edinbane Inn, located in the small village of the same name, is looking for a new owner after the current owners decided to sell for more family time.

The Victorian-era former farmhouse was recently renovated, giving the whole inn an updated and modern aesthetic.

This includes the large restaurant and bar area, very much the heart of the property, which can accommodate up to 78 covers, split over two separate areas.

The restaurant. Image: ASG Commercial.

The lounge bar is open and spacious, perfect for a quiet evening drink and listening to the crackle from the wood-burning stove.

Inn has nautical feel

The dark blue and grey colour scheme gives the place a nautical feel and the comfy seating is suitable for both couples and families travelling to Skye.

The lounge bar. Image: ASG Commercial.

It wouldn’t be an inn without rooms, and this one has seven rooms, all revamped in the modern Highland style with tartan carpet and Highland cow motifs.

There are three double and four king-size bedrooms all with en suite facilities.

One of the bedrooms. Image: ASG Commercial.

There is a well-equipped and spacious commercial kitchen with generous storage, preparation areas and large fridge and freezers.

The inn also has room for expansion with planning permission for a dwelling house with up to five bedrooms buildable at the rear of the premises.

Another bedroom. Image: ASG Commercial.

The business operates with a team of seven full-time staff plus additional casual staff as required.

The property is ideally located in the heart of one of the most popular staycation spots in the UK.

Skye tourism booming

Tourism in Skye has boomed in recent years with the influx of campers, hikers and international tourists eager to sample the island’s many delights.

The commercial kitchen. Image: ASG Commercial.

There are numerous walking trails across the island, with Edinbane close to the middle.

Highlights include the Old Man of Storr, Eas Tardil Waterfall, the Fairy Pools and Dunvegan Castle.

The Edinbane Inn is being listed from £995,000 with ASG Commercial, click here for more details.

More from Property

Exterior of former manse in Potterton
Unique former manse turned family home with 'wow factor' hits the market in Potterton
New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage.
Mountaineers object to plans to demolish Jimmy Savile's Glencoe cottage to build new home
Beasdale station cottage as the Jacobite steam train passes by. Image: McIntyre & Company.
Cosy station cottage on famous Harry Potter train route hits the market
Cardhu is a stunning steading located near Inverurie.
Stunning steading near Inverurie on the market for £295,000
Apartment 300's living room.
Inverness apartment with four balconies offers spectacular views of the city centre
Muckle Kirk in Peterhead is up for sale.
Centuries-old Muckle Kirk in Peterhead hits the market for offers over £150,000
Upper Kennerty Mill in Peterculter.
Historic converted mill with glass floor view, water wheels and a whisky snug in…
Five-bedroom home with private sauna.
Stylish Deeside home with built-in sauna on the market for £590,000
New homes have gone on the market at the Charleston development in Cove.
New £245,000 homes all wrapped up for Christmas at Charleston in Cove
The Arduthie Tea Rooms based on Anne Street in Stonehaven.
Last-ditch effort to find buyer for Arduthie Tea Rooms as Stonehaven cafe to close

Conversation