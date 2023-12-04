Room for a new owner?: Skye’s Edinbane Inn on the market for under £1 million

A boutique inn located in the tourist hotspot of Skye has hit the market for close to £1 million.

Edinbane Inn, located in the small village of the same name, is looking for a new owner after the current owners decided to sell for more family time.

The Victorian-era former farmhouse was recently renovated, giving the whole inn an updated and modern aesthetic.

This includes the large restaurant and bar area, very much the heart of the property, which can accommodate up to 78 covers, split over two separate areas.

The lounge bar is open and spacious, perfect for a quiet evening drink and listening to the crackle from the wood-burning stove.

Inn has nautical feel

The dark blue and grey colour scheme gives the place a nautical feel and the comfy seating is suitable for both couples and families travelling to Skye.

It wouldn’t be an inn without rooms, and this one has seven rooms, all revamped in the modern Highland style with tartan carpet and Highland cow motifs.

There are three double and four king-size bedrooms all with en suite facilities.

There is a well-equipped and spacious commercial kitchen with generous storage, preparation areas and large fridge and freezers.

The inn also has room for expansion with planning permission for a dwelling house with up to five bedrooms buildable at the rear of the premises.

The business operates with a team of seven full-time staff plus additional casual staff as required.

The property is ideally located in the heart of one of the most popular staycation spots in the UK.

Skye tourism booming

Tourism in Skye has boomed in recent years with the influx of campers, hikers and international tourists eager to sample the island’s many delights.

There are numerous walking trails across the island, with Edinbane close to the middle.

Highlights include the Old Man of Storr, Eas Tardil Waterfall, the Fairy Pools and Dunvegan Castle.

The Edinbane Inn is being listed from £995,000 with ASG Commercial, click here for more details.