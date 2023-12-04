Inverness care home worker sacked for drinking on the job

An Inverness care home worker has been struck off after she was caught drinking on the job and telling a care home resident to “f*** off”.

Lauren Ireland, a support worker at Daviot Care Home in Inverness, was investigated by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after concerns were raised about her behaviour.

The watchdog found evidence that Ireland had brought alcohol to work and consumed it throughout her shift on or around October 1 of last year.

When a care home resident knocked on a window at her, Ireland told them to “f*** off”.

Ireland had worked in the sector since 2018 with no previous conduct concerns, and the SSSC accepted that it had been an “isolated incident”.

Despite this, the council imposed a removal order which she did not object to.

Inverness care home worker did not “acknowledge failings”

The SSSC is the public body that oversees social services in Scotland. Workers in the sector are registered with the council.

The council imposed the removal order – the strictest punishment – because Ireland did not cooperate fully with the investigation, according to the notice of decision.

Ireland did not also respond to two letters SSSC sent, nor did she ask for the case to be referred to a Fitness to Practise Panel.

SSSC added in the report: “You drank alcohol while working with vulnerable service users. The risk of harm to service users is high and your behaviour is very serious.”

‘An abuse of trust’

The council opted for removal due to the seriousness of the behaviour.

It said Ireland’s actions presented an “abuse of trust placed in you by service users, service users’ families and your employer”.

The report read: “A suspension order would not be appropriate as there is little evidence you acknowledge your failings and lack of insight suggest the behaviour is likely to be repeated.”

A spokesperson for Daviot Care Home said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff is always our top priority. Last year, a staff member was dismissed from our employment following investigation into the concerns raised regarding their practice and conduct.

“We immediately referred this matter to all appropriate regulators, and we fully support the decision made by the SSSC.

