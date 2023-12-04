Inverness care home worker sacked for drinking on the job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Inverness care home worker sacked for drinking on the job

It was also revealed that Lauren Ireland swore at a resident at Daviot Care Home.

By Bailey Moreton
Daviot Care Home
Daviot Care Home, between Moy and Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Inverness care home worker has been struck off after she was caught drinking on the job and telling a care home resident to “f*** off”.

Lauren Ireland, a support worker at Daviot Care Home in Inverness, was investigated by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after concerns were raised about her behaviour.

The watchdog found evidence that Ireland had brought alcohol to work and consumed it throughout her shift on or around October 1 of last year.

When a care home resident knocked on a window at her, Ireland told them to “f*** off”.

Ireland had worked in the sector since 2018 with no previous conduct concerns, and the SSSC accepted that it had been an “isolated incident”.

Despite this, the council imposed a removal order which she did not object to.

Inverness care home worker did not “acknowledge failings”

The SSSC is the public body that oversees social services in Scotland. Workers in the sector are registered with the council.

The council imposed the removal order – the strictest punishment – because Ireland did not cooperate fully with the investigation, according to the notice of decision.

SSSC
Scottish Social Service Council headquarters in Dundee. Image: SSSC.

Ireland did not also respond to two letters SSSC sent, nor did she ask for the case to be referred to a Fitness to Practise Panel.

SSSC added in the report: “You drank alcohol while working with vulnerable service users. The risk of harm to service users is high and your behaviour is very serious.”

‘An abuse of trust’

The council opted for removal due to the seriousness of the behaviour.

It said Ireland’s actions presented an “abuse of trust placed in you by service users, service users’ families and your employer”.

The report read: “A suspension order would not be appropriate as there is little evidence you acknowledge your failings and lack of insight suggest the behaviour is likely to be repeated.”

A spokesperson for Daviot Care Home said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff is always our top priority. Last year, a staff member was dismissed from our employment following investigation into the concerns raised regarding their practice and conduct.

“We immediately referred this matter to all appropriate regulators, and we fully support the decision made by the SSSC.

Read more news from the Highlands and Islands here.

Conversation