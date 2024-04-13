£2.5m could buy you TWO Highland hotels on the NC500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

£2.5m could buy you TWO Highland hotels on the NC500

Both hotels located in Tain are being sold as one, have a combined 45 bedrooms.

By Ross Hempseed
The Morangie Hotel and Mansfield Castle Hotel are being sold as one lot. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The Morangie Hotel and Mansfield Castle Hotel are being sold as one lot. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

Two hotels in the Highlands are being sold as one with a price tag of £2.5m.

The Morangie Hotel and Mansfield Castle Hotel are both located in Tain, around one mile from each other.

The two hotels are currently operated as one business and between them have 45 guest bedrooms.

The venues are located along the famous NC500 driving route, which has become one of the most popular destinations to explore in Scotland.

Combined, the hotels have two restaurants and two bars/lounges.

Mansfield Castle Hotel

Built in the late 1870s, the imposing Victorian building is set on three acres of picturesque countryside.

The hotel offers award-winning cuisine and traditional oak panelling throughout the property and is the perfect venue for weddings, a short break or for golfers.

Bedrooms offerings include single, twin, double and executive room options.

There is free parking, free WiFi and facilities for families, solo travellers and disabled guests.

Mansfield Castle Hotel in Tain. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The entrance to Mansfield Castle Hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The bar/lounge. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
One of the bedrooms at Mansfield Castle Hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

Morangie Hotel

Set in a grand Victorian mansion, Morangie Hotel offers leafy gardens and scenic views across Dornoch Firth.

It is the perfect venue for weddings and functions, short breaks, golf or whisky tours, or club car tours.

Morangie Hotel offers home-cooked food in its traditional restaurant, where all products are locally sourced.

After dinner, guests can enjoy a drink in the cosy bar area, while a separate residential lounge is also open for drinks so guests can relax comfortably.

Bedrooms are bright and airy and retain some of the building’s original features.

The hotel is also close to several amenities, including supermarkets and the train station.

It is just a few minute’s drive away from the world-famous Glenmorangie distillery.

According to listing agents Graham and Sibbald, “the businesses for sale offer a new owner the opportunity to build upon the already stellar reputation and loyal customer base”.

The hotels currently generate £1.2m turnover and an average adjusted profit of £278,000 over the past five years.

Outside deck area at the Morangie Hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The bar/lounge area. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The restaurant at the Morangie Hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
A large bedroom at the Morangie Hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

More from Property

The Ironworks with some of Bricks Capital's images from 2021 of how the hotel would look
More than a year after it closed, why has nothing happened at the Ironworks?
Ketchikan House, Parkhill.
Stunning five-bedroom house in Dyce with panoramic views of countryside hits the market
The Graylings at Orrock, Balmedie, is a one-off, architect-designed, wow-factor property.
Mid-century modern home near Balmedie beach is a design-lover's dream
The new homes at Kinion Heights are described as contemporary and modern.
New homes near the P&J Live go on the market at £259,995
This charming period property has been given a new lease of life.
Heather and Thomas share their amazing Aberdeen home renovation
Number 3 St Erchard Gardens
Could this beautiful family home in heart of Royal Deeside become yours?
Stoneywood penthouse terrace.
Exclusive Stoneywood penthouse with stunning river views goes on market
There's some amazing homes on the market across the north and north-east.
Six plush properties on the market from Aberdeen to Kingussie
Former Starbucks store.
New life for old home of Elgin Starbucks could be on the horizon
Wester Letter is a stunning countryside home with wonderful views and exceptional accommodation.
Amy and Matt put their dream country home close to Westhill on the market…

Conversation