£2.5m could buy you TWO Highland hotels on the NC500

Two hotels in the Highlands are being sold as one with a price tag of £2.5m.

The Morangie Hotel and Mansfield Castle Hotel are both located in Tain, around one mile from each other.

The two hotels are currently operated as one business and between them have 45 guest bedrooms.

The venues are located along the famous NC500 driving route, which has become one of the most popular destinations to explore in Scotland.

Combined, the hotels have two restaurants and two bars/lounges.

Mansfield Castle Hotel

Built in the late 1870s, the imposing Victorian building is set on three acres of picturesque countryside.

The hotel offers award-winning cuisine and traditional oak panelling throughout the property and is the perfect venue for weddings, a short break or for golfers.

Bedrooms offerings include single, twin, double and executive room options.

There is free parking, free WiFi and facilities for families, solo travellers and disabled guests.

Morangie Hotel

Set in a grand Victorian mansion, Morangie Hotel offers leafy gardens and scenic views across Dornoch Firth.

It is the perfect venue for weddings and functions, short breaks, golf or whisky tours, or club car tours.

Morangie Hotel offers home-cooked food in its traditional restaurant, where all products are locally sourced.

After dinner, guests can enjoy a drink in the cosy bar area, while a separate residential lounge is also open for drinks so guests can relax comfortably.

Bedrooms are bright and airy and retain some of the building’s original features.

The hotel is also close to several amenities, including supermarkets and the train station.

It is just a few minute’s drive away from the world-famous Glenmorangie distillery.

According to listing agents Graham and Sibbald, “the businesses for sale offer a new owner the opportunity to build upon the already stellar reputation and loyal customer base”.

The hotels currently generate £1.2m turnover and an average adjusted profit of £278,000 over the past five years.