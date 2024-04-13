Richard Gordon: Win over Dundee would allow Aberdeen’s planning for next season to begin in earnest

As we all continue to wait for the announcement of the next Aberdeen manager, the team face a huge 90 minutes at Pittodrie on Saturday against Dundee which could go a long way towards determining the outcome of what has been a desperately disappointing campaign.

The likelihood is that the recent three-match unbeaten run has probably given Aberdeen enough breathing space.

But with the post-split head-to-heads to come, that cannot be taken for granted, and given that Dundee will be chasing a win to guarantee a top-six finish, it could be another nervy affair.

If the Dons do emerge victorious, that should do it – particularly given Ross County host Rangers on Sunday, and by the conclusion of the weekend, if results go their way, the gap will be 10 points. That would be more than enough to dispel any fears of a relegation struggle.

It would also allow for planning to begin in earnest for next season, presumably with Jimmy Thelin by then in charge.

The club has yet to confirm his appointment, but as I mentioned last week, I was told some time back they had returned to try to persuade the Swede to change his mind, and all the indications are the 46-year-old will pick up the reins in the summer.

He will be an interesting appointment.

I have no idea how or when the club first fastened on to Jimmy, or who brought him to the Dons attention.

I also have no idea whether or not it will be a successful appointment. No-one does!

He is not someone I was particularly aware of previously and I do not know how deep a knowledge or understanding he has of Scottish football.

There are obviously risks attached to his hiring, but Dave Cormack has clearly been convinced of the merits in appointing him, and must be as sure as he can be that his fourth permanent manager will finally be the one to restore Aberdeen’s pride.

I read with interest the comments of a Swedish journalist, Robert Laul, on the BBC website.

He has worked with Jimmy, knows how he operates, and clearly sees a number of positive characteristics in his managerial style.

It would appear that Thelin is a very focused, very driven individual, that he takes the role seriously, does not indulge in calling out referees or complaining about poor decisions, and has a strong record in the transfer market.

All that definitely sounds appealing, and while some of my colleagues might be left struggling to make headlines out of his pre- and post-match interviews, at this stage of my career, I do not care if he is as boring as Robert suggests.

The last thing the Dons require is another Neil Warnock-style circus.

Now, we just need the club to confirm his impending arrival!

Aberdeen were right to slam VAR

There was another embarrassing VAR fiasco last weekend as the Dons were denied what could yet turn out to be two valuable points at Livingston.

The club were rightly furious when claiming officials were forced into guessing whether or not Angus MacDonald had been offside in the build-up to Bojan Miovski’s late “goal”, then using that to overrule the referee’s onfield call.

The Scottish FA belatedly released footage, admitting they had been unable to do so over the weekend, as the Hawkeye system had failed.

Having had the footage retrospectively reviewed, the governing body insisted the decision had been validated, and MacDonald does look offside in it, but the truth is, they got lucky.

It was impossible to ascertain without the lines having been drawn if the goal was legitimate or not, and therefore impossible to determine if a “clear and obvious” error had been made.

Aberdeen’s statement was as strong in its condemnation as any I have seen the club issue. They were absolutely spot on when describing VAR as not fit for purpose.

The Scottish FA have already made it clear the overall process and its implementation will be thoroughly reviewed over the summer, and that is to be welcomed – but I will not be holding my breath for any major improvements.