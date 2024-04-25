‘Luxurious’ Aboyne hotel and spa with golf course for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Luxurious’ Aboyne hotel and spa with golf course for sale

Lodge on the Loch comes with a loch-side whisky bar, osprey viewing deck and spectacular views over the Cairngorms.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Lodge on the Loch at Aboyne is for sale. Image: CCL
The Lodge on the Loch at Aboyne is for sale. Image: CCL

A luxurious hotel and spa on the shores of Loch of Aboyne has gone on the market.

Lodge on the Lodge is described an as “iconic resort” with spectacular views over the Cairngorms National Park.

Located on 32 acres of land, the property is home to the beautiful nine-hole Loch of Aboyne golf course.

All 15 bedrooms have views of the course or the loch, with sellers saying the property offers a “truly exceptional experience”.

The resort seats on the shores of Loch of Aboyne. Image: CCL
The lawn at the front of the hotel sweeps down to the Loch. Image: CCL

Aboyne hotel & spa for sale

According to its website, The Lodge on the Loch specialises in offering breaks and hosting weddings and events.

In the online listing, estate agent CCL says the business is currently being run “to suit the needs of the owners and does not reflect the potential that the business has to offer.”

“However it is a highly profitable business, even though it trades in a reduced capacity,” they add.

When The Press and Journal contacted the hotel this evening, we were told that it is still open and that the plan is to continue running the business until someone buys it.

 

Some bedrooms have their own private spa facilities. Image: CCL
The outside bar is a great spot for enjoying a drink while overlooking the loch. Image: CCL

In addition to the golf course, spa and acres of land, nearby visitor attractions include Balmoral Castle, The Castle Trail and the Malt Whisky Trail.

The listing continues: “It is a truly spectacular setting with the rolling countryside surrounding the property, with the main focal point being the loch and natural wildlife.

“The lawn at the front of the property sweeps down to the loch.

“As you would expect with a property and business of the size there are ample outdoor facilities to cater for guests, club members and the ongoing daily program of the business.”

All bedrooms come with a view of the grounds. Image: CCL
Facilities include a loch-side restaurant and a bistro bar. Image: CCL

The hotel has multiple facilities including a loch-side restaurant, an osprey viewing deck, a bistro bar and a loch-side whisky bar.

There is also an outdoor hot tub with a stunning “birds eye” view balcony, a sauna cabin and an indoor relaxation room.

The hotel has five suites, with three of them having private spa facilities including a hot tub, a private loch, a double jacuzzi bath and an en-suite Hammam.

The Aboyne hotel is also a great site for business conferences and events. Image: CCL
The Lodge Gym ‘n’ Leisure Suite has a ground-floor gym and leisure suite. Image: CCL

The listing adds: “Set in a breath-taking location with stunning views overlooking the loch, it offers a truly exceptional experience.”

Lodge on the Loch is on the market for £1,950,000.

