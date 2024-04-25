‘Luxurious’ Aboyne hotel and spa with golf course for sale

A luxurious hotel and spa on the shores of Loch of Aboyne has gone on the market.

Lodge on the Lodge is described an as “iconic resort” with spectacular views over the Cairngorms National Park.

Located on 32 acres of land, the property is home to the beautiful nine-hole Loch of Aboyne golf course.

All 15 bedrooms have views of the course or the loch, with sellers saying the property offers a “truly exceptional experience”.

Aboyne hotel & spa for sale

According to its website, The Lodge on the Loch specialises in offering breaks and hosting weddings and events.

In the online listing, estate agent CCL says the business is currently being run “to suit the needs of the owners and does not reflect the potential that the business has to offer.”

“However it is a highly profitable business, even though it trades in a reduced capacity,” they add.

When The Press and Journal contacted the hotel this evening, we were told that it is still open and that the plan is to continue running the business until someone buys it.

In addition to the golf course, spa and acres of land, nearby visitor attractions include Balmoral Castle, The Castle Trail and the Malt Whisky Trail.

The listing continues: “It is a truly spectacular setting with the rolling countryside surrounding the property, with the main focal point being the loch and natural wildlife.

“The lawn at the front of the property sweeps down to the loch.

“As you would expect with a property and business of the size there are ample outdoor facilities to cater for guests, club members and the ongoing daily program of the business.”

The hotel has multiple facilities including a loch-side restaurant, an osprey viewing deck, a bistro bar and a loch-side whisky bar.

There is also an outdoor hot tub with a stunning “birds eye” view balcony, a sauna cabin and an indoor relaxation room.

The hotel has five suites, with three of them having private spa facilities including a hot tub, a private loch, a double jacuzzi bath and an en-suite Hammam.

The listing adds: “Set in a breath-taking location with stunning views overlooking the loch, it offers a truly exceptional experience.”

Lodge on the Loch is on the market for £1,950,000.