Duncan Ferguson will fight to keep Caley Thistle in the Championship

Inverness will avoid the relegation play-off if they beat Dunfermline, and rivals Queen's Park lose at Arbroath.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Boss Duncan Ferguson insists he’s up for the fight as he aims to keep Caley Thistle in the Championship by winning their last two pressure games.

The former striker and caretaker manager of English Premier League side Everton, is urging his eighth-placed team to defeat Dunfermline Athletic, who are sixth, on Saturday in their penultimate fixture.

Victory at East End Park along with relegated Arbroath beating Queen’s Park, who are one point below ICT, would keep Inverness safe from the dreaded play-off position.

If that doesn’t happen, it will be on to Friday’s final-night home clash against mid-table Morton, who cannot go down nor up. Dunfermline are almost safe and have a five-point lead over Inverness.

Ferguson wants less sleepless nights

When quizzed on how he feels now the tough term boils down to the closing 180 minutes, Ferguson said: “It is exciting, nerve-racking and stressful.

“There are a lot of sleepless nights, being near the bottom of the league.

“We’re in football for these moments. You have got to fight. That’s what it’s all about. I have certainly done that throughout my career and I’m not going to stop now.

“We’re expecting the best of Dunfermline. It is their last home game, so they will want to sign off with a win.

“We know it will be a tough match, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“It is two cup finals for us, but it is one final at a time. We expect to need two wins, but it is one game at a time.

“I am focusing on winning two games. If we do that, we stay up.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone else does. We need to take care of our business. If we don’t, we rely on Queen’s Park dropping points. We can’t have that.”

Three away losses in seven months

Dunfermline and Caley Thistle have drawn their three meetings this season.

And Ferguson hopes their results on their travels can give them confidence ahead of going to Fife.

On the back of Friday’s 1-0 defeat against league runners-up Raith Rovers, he said: “Not scoring enough goals has been hurting us a bit.

“We have a fantastic defensive record and a fantastic away record. We have scored goals on the road.

“Our away form has been exceptional. I have lost just three games away from home in seven months. We have one more away game, so we’re positive. We’re in good form and we will go for it.”

Will ICT fans see another away win?

And with 23 of ICT’s 38 points earned away from the Caledonian Stadium, Ferguson hopes his travelling fans have more to sing about on Saturday.

He added: “Every team needs the backing of their fans. Our away fans, in the main, have been very good with us.

“We have obviously done really well away from home, which has helped the situation. Hopefully that continues. It’s nice to get the fans behind us – we need them.”

A twisted knee looks like spelling the end of the season for wide midfielder Aaron Doran.

The 32-year-old was replaced against Raith by on-loan Everton player Sean McAllister, who recovered from a thigh injury to make his return after six weeks out and rehabbing at Goodison.

Sean McAllister, who is on loan from Everton at Caley Thistle until the end of the season.
Midfielder Sean McAllister, who is on loan at Inverness from Everton.  Image: SNS

Delight at Everton’s 2-0 derby victory

Ex-Toffees star, assistant and caretaker gaffer Ferguson, meanwhile, enjoyed the Blues’ shock 2-0 Premier League win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

It dented Liverpool’s title hopes, and boosted Everton’s survival bid as they sit eight points above the drop-zone.

Ferguson had his part to play in Everton’s previous Merseyside derby victory as he was assistant to Carlo Ancelotti three years ago. It had been four Reds wins and a draw since then.

He said: “I am made up for Everton. I obviously have a lot of friends and family who were at the match.

“I am delighted for the big striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is a great player, and I am glad he has stepped up to the plate.

“It was the first time Everton had beaten their local rivals for the first time in a long time.

“In fact, I think the last time Everton beat them was when Carlo Ancelotti and I beat them at Anfield (in February 2021).

“I am sure Everton will be fine (from relegation) – they just like to drag it out until the end, don’t they?”

