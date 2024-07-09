Former M&Co Banff store to go under the hammer for nearly £110,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Former M&Co Banff store to go under the hammer for nearly £110,000

The popular chain of clothing stores closed all outlets last year.

By Ross Hempseed
Former M&Co building in Banff. Image: Google Maps.
Former M&Co building in Banff. Image: Google Maps.

The former M&Co building in Banff is to go under the hammer after it was left empty following the firm’s collapse last year.

The Scottish retailer, which had stores on many north-east high streets, announced the closure of all its stores in February 2023.

M&Co had been operating more than 170 stores and even had a store in the Dubai Mall in the UAE.

However, by April of last year, the retailer had closed all its stores, leaving many of the previously occupied premises abandoned.

M&Co store up for auction

The Banff store has a gained a reputation after a cannabis farm was found on the premises, worth an estimated £240,000.

Two men appeared in court following the discovery by police back in March.

The ground floor of the shop. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Some were given new life, such as the former M&Co on Inverness’ Academy Street, which was transformed into a branch of The Original Factory Shop.

Several of the stores which used to be M&Co have been bought and turned into The Original Factory Shop, including Inverness, Nairn and Fort William.

Now, more than a year and a half since closing, the old M&Co store in Banff is going under the hammer with an opening bid of £108,000.

About the former M&Co store

The sale includes the entire building occupying a prominent spot on the town’s High Street, with 6,691 sq ft of space.

Nearby shops include opticians, a pharmacy and bakers.

According to the advert by Future Property Auctions, the building is an “ideal investment opportunity”.

The upper level of the store. Image: Future Property Auctions.

It has an extensive frontage, large window displays and plenty of commercial space over two levels.

The new owner will need to have a bold vision and a clear idea of what Banff residents want to occupy the space, whether it be a cafe or retail.

The former M&Co building goes up for auction at 10am on July 11.

More from Property

The property has raised decks to take in the glory of Oban Bay. Image: Image: Fiuran Property
Oban home with 'rare' 180-degree sea and island views on the market for £750,000
Set within half an acre of beautiful garden grounds, The Gables is a breath of fresh air.
Kay and John's wonderful family home with gym and cinema room on the market…
Unit two is currently Poundland's Elgin temporary home.
Poundland's temporary Elgin home hits the market
The Torry flat is being sold a cheap price. Image: Rightmove
Bargain three-bed Aberdeen city centre flat on market for £44k
Vibrant colours bring positive energy into the lounge/dining area
Jennifer gives Ferryhill home a gorgeous glow-up
Struan House is a converted steading at Mill Of Crynoch, Maryculter, Aberdeen.
Luxurious converted steading at Maryculter has five bedrooms and fabulous garden
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
Embrace the peace and tranquility of country life in this dream Ballater cottage. Image: Laurie and Co
Alicia and George put their fairytale Ballater cottage on the market for £360,000
Houses could be built on the former college site.Image DC Thomson design team/ Montagu Evans
Former Inverness College site could be used for housing as part of city centre…
Vacant Elgin High Street property.
Elgin High Street unit that was previously cafe on the market

Conversation