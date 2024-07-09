Former M&Co Banff store to go under the hammer for nearly £110,000

The former M&Co building in Banff is to go under the hammer after it was left empty following the firm’s collapse last year.

The Scottish retailer, which had stores on many north-east high streets, announced the closure of all its stores in February 2023.

M&Co had been operating more than 170 stores and even had a store in the Dubai Mall in the UAE.

However, by April of last year, the retailer had closed all its stores, leaving many of the previously occupied premises abandoned.

M&Co store up for auction

The Banff store has a gained a reputation after a cannabis farm was found on the premises, worth an estimated £240,000.

Two men appeared in court following the discovery by police back in March.

Some were given new life, such as the former M&Co on Inverness’ Academy Street, which was transformed into a branch of The Original Factory Shop.

Several of the stores which used to be M&Co have been bought and turned into The Original Factory Shop, including Inverness, Nairn and Fort William.

Now, more than a year and a half since closing, the old M&Co store in Banff is going under the hammer with an opening bid of £108,000.

About the former M&Co store

The sale includes the entire building occupying a prominent spot on the town’s High Street, with 6,691 sq ft of space.

Nearby shops include opticians, a pharmacy and bakers.

According to the advert by Future Property Auctions, the building is an “ideal investment opportunity”.

It has an extensive frontage, large window displays and plenty of commercial space over two levels.

The new owner will need to have a bold vision and a clear idea of what Banff residents want to occupy the space, whether it be a cafe or retail.

The former M&Co building goes up for auction at 10am on July 11.