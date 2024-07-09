UK crop acreage at lowest level for over two decades

There has been a dramatic decline in cereals and oilseed rape (OSR) sown in the UK this year, down 5% to the lowest level for over two decades.

According to AHDB’s latest Planting and Variety Survey, conducted from April 15 to June 14, wheat has declined by 9% and OSR areas by 21%.

However, there has been a modest rise in barley of 6% and an increase of 9% in oats.

According to the Met Office, rainfall over the UK from September 2023 to May 2024 was the greatest on record since 1836, at 1,157 mm – 25% above the five-year average 2018/19-2022/23.

AHDB Analyst Matt Darragh said: “This substantial rainfall across the UK considerably limited the opportunity farmers had to undertake winter and spring planting.

“It has meant unfavourable growing conditions for the crops that were planted, with sunshine hours the lowest since 1995-96.

“The falls in winter cropping and rises in spring cropping are less severe than AHDB’s Early Bird Survey (EBS) indicated back in early March. However, this likely reflects the wetter than usual conditions continuing through the spring.

“Some winter crops, which were in poor condition and targeted to be replaced with spring options, may have been kept because the weather offered limited windows to sow spring crops.”

Most areas of the UK saw declines in cropping however in Northern Ireland, the total wheat and barley area is estimated to be up 2% on the year and 6% over the five-year average.