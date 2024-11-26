Red-brick country home in desirable Aberdeenshire village hits the market for £725,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Red-brick country home in desirable Aberdeenshire village hits the market for £725,000

Thornyhill House is an elegant property nestled in idyllic grounds near Fettercairn.

By Ross Hempseed
Thornyhill a country home in Fettercairn.
Thornyhill near Fettercairn. Image: Galbraith.

An elegant red-brick family home in a desirable north-east location has been listed for sale for £725,000.

Thornyhill near the village of Fettercairn oozes elegance with its impressive two-storey facade and expansive surrounding grounds.

The country home, built in the 1850s, retains many of its period features, with modern touches added throughout.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

Entering from the vestibule there is an airy hallway with a carpeted staircase heading to the upper floor.

To the left, there is the sitting room featuring traditional ceiling coving, high skirting, sash and case windows and a wood-burning stove.

The dining room. Image: Galbraith.

To the right, is the formal dining room is an equally generously proportioned room, with ample space for a large dining table.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

Towards the back of the home is a small study, shower room/guest bathroom and the cosy family room, which connects via a glazed panel door to the bright and spacious conservatory.

A large dining kitchen has been fitted with modern cabinets along with an Aga cooker and fully fitted appliances. It has a warm atmosphere and is truly the heart of the home.

The conservatory. Image: Galbraith.

Gorgeous red-brick facade give the home a stately appearance

Off the kitchen is a rear vestibule with back door access, a convenient boot room, a large utility space and a walk-in pantry cupboard.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms with views over the gardens and countryside beyond.

A single bedroom could be a study or dressing room, while the master bedroom has a wall of fitted wardrobes with an en-suite shower room.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

A family bathroom is well-placed to service all the bedrooms.

Within the grounds are two large stone-built former steadings with another large agricultural building to the rear. They include tonnes of storage and a workshop.

Outbuilding. Image: Galbraith.

In total, Thornyhill grounds reach around seven acres, with an expansive lawn, flowerbeds and mature woodland.

The gardens. Image: Galbraith.
The conservatory juts out of the main building. Image: Galbraith.
An aerial view of the property. Image: Galbraith.

The driveway leads to a large, gravelled parking area for several vehicles, while the paved patio is ideal for a summer evening drink.

Thornyhill is close to Fettercairn, which has a close-knit community, a popular whisky distillery and several nice restaurants.

The country home is listed with Galbraith for £750,000.

