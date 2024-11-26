Red-brick country home in desirable Aberdeenshire village hits the market for £725,000

An elegant red-brick family home in a desirable north-east location has been listed for sale for £725,000.

Thornyhill near the village of Fettercairn oozes elegance with its impressive two-storey facade and expansive surrounding grounds.

The country home, built in the 1850s, retains many of its period features, with modern touches added throughout.

Entering from the vestibule there is an airy hallway with a carpeted staircase heading to the upper floor.

To the left, there is the sitting room featuring traditional ceiling coving, high skirting, sash and case windows and a wood-burning stove.

To the right, is the formal dining room is an equally generously proportioned room, with ample space for a large dining table.

Towards the back of the home is a small study, shower room/guest bathroom and the cosy family room, which connects via a glazed panel door to the bright and spacious conservatory.

A large dining kitchen has been fitted with modern cabinets along with an Aga cooker and fully fitted appliances. It has a warm atmosphere and is truly the heart of the home.

Gorgeous red-brick facade give the home a stately appearance

Off the kitchen is a rear vestibule with back door access, a convenient boot room, a large utility space and a walk-in pantry cupboard.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms with views over the gardens and countryside beyond.

A single bedroom could be a study or dressing room, while the master bedroom has a wall of fitted wardrobes with an en-suite shower room.

A family bathroom is well-placed to service all the bedrooms.

Within the grounds are two large stone-built former steadings with another large agricultural building to the rear. They include tonnes of storage and a workshop.

In total, Thornyhill grounds reach around seven acres, with an expansive lawn, flowerbeds and mature woodland.

The driveway leads to a large, gravelled parking area for several vehicles, while the paved patio is ideal for a summer evening drink.

Thornyhill is close to Fettercairn, which has a close-knit community, a popular whisky distillery and several nice restaurants.

The country home is listed with Galbraith for £750,000.