Motorhome theft set to rise further as lockdown ends

Bank holiday weekends have seen droves of staycationers taking to the roads in luxury motorhomes or with caravans in tow to enjoy a few extra days away.

However, caravan and motorhome thefts rose during the 2020 lockdown, with stolen vehicle recovery experts Tracker confirming that thefts increased by a staggering 50% in the weeks following periods of lockdown.

Along with the police, Tracker recovered over one million pounds worth of stolen caravans and motorhomes last year. The most valuable leisure vehicle recovered was a £45,000 2017 Elddis Encore motorhome and the most valuable stolen caravan recovered was a Coachman VIP worth £33,400.

Elddis Avante, Swift Challenger and Swift Escape caravan models popular among thieves.

Tracker’s data shows the Elddis Avante, Swift Challenger and Swift Escape caravan models were also popular among thieves.

Tracker are now urging caravan owners to beef up security measures to deter opportunistic thieves with some tips to safeguard your motorhome.

© Supplied by Tracker

⦁ Fit security posts or a substantial gate if parking the caravan on your drive or, if storing elsewhere, choose a site with good security rather than just a good price.

⦁ Security mark the caravan and mark valuables and interior fitments inside the caravan with your postcode using an etching tool or engraver.

⦁ Fit physical deterrents such as hitch locks, wheel clamps and deadlocks on doors.

⦁ Remove all valuables and registration documents from the caravan.

⦁ Fit a Tracker device to increase the chance of recovery in the event of theft.

Tracker units alert police officers to the presence of a stolen vehicle, with detection units exclusively fitted in over 2000 police patrol vehicles and throughout the national fleet of Police helicopters. Trackers feature a GPS anti-jammer and with no aerial, thieves are unaware of its presence.

Head of police liaison at Tracker Clive Wain said: “Lockdown restrictions are well and truly easing, and understandably people are desperate to take a break away from home. However, it is vital owners invest in the best possible peace of mind when it comes to security.”