New Ferrari 296 GTB promises power and a fun drive

Ferrari has unveiled the 296 GTB – a new mid-engined V6 hybrid sports car that promises to define fun driving.

The new car is Ferrari’s first V6 model in years and is a supplementary model designed to sit alongside Ferrari’s V8 F8 Tributo and hybrid SF90 Stradale, positioned between them.

Combining a compact new 654bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine coupled with a single electric motor to produce a total of 818bhp, it can reach 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed claimed to be in excess of 205mph.

With the Dino not actually being badged as a “Ferrari”, it means the 296 GTB is the first V6 road-going model from the firm to wear the legendary prancing horse logo. The Italian marque also says it kickstarts a new V6 era for the firm, while also delivering a sound that’s said to be similar to that of a naturally-aspirated V12 engine. It was even nicknamed “piccolo V12” (little V12) during development.

With the 296 GTB able to be plugged in, Ferrari says it can travel for up to 15 miles on electricity thanks to its 7.45kWh battery and is rear-wheel-drive thanks to its single motor.

Ferrari promises impressive aerodynamics thanks to a new active spoiler in the rear bumper that aims to generate extra downforce when required – up to 100kg in its most extreme setting.

The 296 GTB will be one of Ferrari’s most compact models in years and GTB weighs only around 100kg more than the F8 Tributo at 1,470kg.

Four driver modes are available: eDrive (EV driving), default Hybrid mode, Performance that ensures the engine is always on and Qualification for maximum performance.

In terms of design, the 296 GTB’s shorter wheelbase and the sleek flowing lines are less fussy than past models, with a wrap-around windscreen that merges with the side windows, with a large digital dial system and a head-up display that’s integrated into the leather trim.

Buyers can choose the 296 GTB with a lightweight package called Assetto Fiorano, which includes changes such racing-derived adjustable shock absorbers, additional carbon fibre and special liveries.