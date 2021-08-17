Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Motors

Are city car clubs the answer to car hire price hikes?

By Felicity Donohoe
August 17, 2021, 6:00 am
The distinctive Co Wheels car club vehicles can be see across Aberdeen City and its surrounds.
Urban dwellers and holiday-makers are being urged to use car clubs to help keep rental costs down as car hire costs climb in the summer months.

Travellers in Europe and closer to home have seen prices skyrocket, with EU rentals reaching up to £500 a week as companies boost prices to cover Covid costs and recoup millions lost during lockdown.

Co Wheels has operated Aberdeen City Council car club since it launched in April 2012

However, Co Wheels, the pay-as-you-go car ownership club, has vowed to keep costs down to keep people moving, with prices as little as £5.50 per hour, including insurance, for electric vehicles – and with the bonus of no additional fuel charges.

Membership of Aberdeen’s Co Wheels allows use of vehicles in other cities.

Co Wheels, which has operated Aberdeen City Council car club since it launched in April 2012, has car clubs across the UK and allows members of Co Wheels in Aberdeen to use Co-Wheels cars in many other locations, too.

Responding to the news that care hire companies have boosted prices, Richard Falconer, director at Co Wheels Car Club, said: “Our business is committed to transparent pricing right across the UK in all of our locations and not based on algorithms that charge customers for booking in peak periods.”

Register, book swipe and go

Mr Falconer added: “Not only do people want to travel more in the UK, but the need to do so sustainably has been brought to the forefront of people’s attention due to the recent pandemic.

“Understandably, the past 18 months have been difficult for everyone, and as a customer-first business we aim to keep our prices affordable and encourage people to continue to travel.”

To use, simply register for the card system, book your car, swipe to enter and go. For more details go to: co-wheels.org.uk/how-it-works

Enterprise poised for Scottish EV rental boost

