Are city car clubs the answer to car hire price hikes?

Urban dwellers and holiday-makers are being urged to use car clubs to help keep rental costs down as car hire costs climb in the summer months.

Travellers in Europe and closer to home have seen prices skyrocket, with EU rentals reaching up to £500 a week as companies boost prices to cover Covid costs and recoup millions lost during lockdown.

Co Wheels has operated Aberdeen City Council car club since it launched in April 2012

However, Co Wheels, the pay-as-you-go car ownership club, has vowed to keep costs down to keep people moving, with prices as little as £5.50 per hour, including insurance, for electric vehicles – and with the bonus of no additional fuel charges.

Co Wheels, which has operated Aberdeen City Council car club since it launched in April 2012, has car clubs across the UK and allows members of Co Wheels in Aberdeen to use Co-Wheels cars in many other locations, too.

Responding to the news that care hire companies have boosted prices, Richard Falconer, director at Co Wheels Car Club, said: “Our business is committed to transparent pricing right across the UK in all of our locations and not based on algorithms that charge customers for booking in peak periods.”

Register, book swipe and go

Mr Falconer added: “Not only do people want to travel more in the UK, but the need to do so sustainably has been brought to the forefront of people’s attention due to the recent pandemic.

“Understandably, the past 18 months have been difficult for everyone, and as a customer-first business we aim to keep our prices affordable and encourage people to continue to travel.”

To use, simply register for the card system, book your car, swipe to enter and go. For more details go to: co-wheels.org.uk/how-it-works