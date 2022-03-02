Vicki Butler-Henderson: Exploring the joys of Highland driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Vicki Butler-Henderson: Exploring the joys of Highland driving

By Vicki Butler-Henderson
March 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 5:04 pm
Vicki Butler-Henderson.
Vicki Butler-Henderson.

Sometimes you won’t have travelled to a place for ages, be it a country or a country road, and you end up visiting it again shortly afterwards. And then again.

It’s one of life’s wonderful quirks. I hadn’t been to the Anglesey race track, just off the coast of Wales, for about a year and a half.

And then, in the space of one month, I’d been to the picturesque circuit on three separate occasions.

Another magnet for me seems to be the North Coast 500. No sooner had it been in my rear view mirror after filming for the most recent Fifth Gear series, but I was back again for another project.

The Torridon luxury hotel.

And to the very same car park where I’d brewed a cup of tea using electricity from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 we were testing.

That happened towards the end of last year when it was drizzling non-stop and getting dark.

My fellow presenter, Rory Reid, and I had stopped to recharge the car, and ourselves with our own-brewed cuppa.

We were in the car park of the Bo & Muc Brasserie (kindly translated for me to “pig & cow”) in Torridon, by Achnasheen.

What I did not know then was that, along with Highland cattle grazing next door, there was a boutique luxury hotel set in 58 acres of parkland perched right next to a sea loch!

Beauty spot of Loch Maree from Glen Docherty.

I surprisingly discovered all of this on my return trip, as well as the breath-taking views of snow-covered mountains surrounding it all.

During the revisit, I also explored some of the scenery on two wheels thanks to my first taste of proper mountain-biking, including some inclines which proved too steep for my limited pedalling skills.

So it was not only a treat, but very welcome relief, to stop and take in the fabulous smells, sounds and sights – including a captivating buzzard at home in the surrounding trees.

It was a revelation to come back to a place that revealed so much more about itself at every turn.

Glen Docherty on the NC500. Photograph by North Coast 500 Ltd.

And if all of that was not enough to make me want to return to that very car park (plus surrounding area!) and the NC500 in other seasons, then the winter wonderland of the beauty spot of Loch Maree from Glen Docherty, sealed the deal.

My sturdy set of wheels for the trip this time was a trusty Porsche Cayenne GTS – so that’s petrol power now added to the previous plug power – and maybe I should tackle it with pedal power next time?

You Tube: The CAR Girl Vicki Butler-Henderson
Twitter: @vb_h
Instagram: vickibutlerhenderson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]