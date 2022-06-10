Taking the hybrid road: The best used cars on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taking the hybrid road: The best used cars on the market

By Jack Evans
June 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Though there’s a real push toward full electric vehicles in the motoring world at the moment, for many people a hybrid vehicle is a great fit.

Combining an internal combustion engine with an electric motor and battery means that you’ve got a traditional engine to fall back on, but there’s still the opportunity to benefit from the lower running costs that electrification brings.

Fortunately, hybrids have been – in one form or another – on sale for a little while now, so there is a good number available in the used market. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer on the market today.

Honda CR-Z

The CR-Z was a bit of an oddity when it first arrived back in 2010. It aimed to become a sporty hybrid and, as a result, featured an eye-catching exterior design and a relatively compact body. It combined a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery and, strangely for a hybrid, had a six-speed manual gearbox too.

But today, with prices hovering around £5,000, the CR-Z makes for a left-field hybrid choice that won’t cost the earth. It’ll still return over 52mpg and will cost just £20 to tax, too.

Lexus CT

If there’s a company that knows about hybrid systems, it’s Lexus. It has been using electrical assistance in its cars for quite some time now and has got the technology down to a fine art. The CT, which is a slightly elongated hatchback with the typically sharp design you’d expect from Lexus, is a ‘regular’ hybrid with a 1.8-litre engine and an electric motor and battery.

It’s exempt from London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone charge, too. Early, high-mileage examples can be had for around £5,500, but reasonable mileage versions with plenty of equipment sit more around the £10,000 mark.

Toyota Prius

There are few better-known names in the hybrid world than Prius. It could be seen as the car that kicked the whole hybrid segment off and it’s now a very tried-and-tested option. Because it’s been on sale for a little while there are plenty of used examples, too, with prices starting from around £2,000 – though these will be earlier models with seriously high mileage.

Later models use a 1.8-litre engine – compared with the older 1.5-litre version – but you’ll still get a very respectable 70.6mpg combined, so it’s ideal for reducing fuel bills

Mitsubishi Outlander

Much like the Prius, the Outlander was one of the ground-breaking hybrid models to hit the scene. The plug-in hybrid is the go-to choice here as it offers super-efficient motoring and the chance of seeing up to 156mpg providing you keep it topped up with electricity.

Prices are competitive, too, with second-generation cars built around 2015 standing at around £17,000. It’s a big, practical car for the money.

Volkswagen Golf GTE

Fancy something a little sportier? The Golf GTE aimed to bring some of the driver involvement that you’d expect from its GTI hot hatch, but with the efficient running of a hybrid. With a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor with a battery, this plug-in hybrid can slot into everyday life easily.

First-generation cars – built around 2015 – can be had for as low as £12,000, though expect to pay slightly more for lower-mileage, higher-spec versions.

BMW 530e

Fancy a little more refinement from your hybrid? The BMW 530e could be a great option. It’s just as comfortable and spacious as the regular 5, but has that efficient petrol-electric hybrid setup to help reduce fuel bills.

Early 2018 models of the spacious 530e can be had for under £20,000, so it’s definitely at the top end of our price list here. Push that budget higher and you’ll find lower-mileage versions, of course.

