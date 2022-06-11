Polestar 2 named New Car of the Year 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polestar 2 named New Car of the Year 2022

By Felicity Donohoe
June 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

The premium electric fastback Polestar 2 has scooped three awards this week bagging the titles of New Car of the Year, Most Loved Car and Best Premium Electric Car of 2022.

In one of the industry’s largest consumer studies, the Auto Trader awards were based on a survey of 156,500 real car owners.

The premium five-door all-electric fastback was deemed the winner in each of its categories by owners thanks to its style, innovative technology and high-quality ownership experience.

Polestar EV upgrade offers sleek Scandinavian style

EcoCar magazine also voted the Polestar 2 its Best Electric Compact Executive Car in its 2022 Electrified Top 50 awards, determined by the magazine’s road test reviews.

The Polestar 2 impressed the judges with its design, interior quality and intuitive infotainment system as well as its £41,900 starting price.

It has a decent range of up to 294 miles on a single charge, so we reckon it will be the sweet spot for many buyers

Auto Trader editorial director Erin Baker said: “Owners of the Polestar 2 told us that they love their cars. Some commented on the car’s power, looks and effortless driving.

“One owner even told us that it’s the only car that puts a smile on their face every time they drive it.”

Ian Robertson, editor of EcoCar magazine, said: “The arrival of a single-motor Standard Range version means the Polestar 2 is now more affordable, just ducking under £42,000.

“It still has a decent range too, of up to 294 miles on a single charge with its updated 69kWh battery, so we reckon it will be the sweet spot for many buyers.”

Supercar tracker: Polestar top of the Scots’ list

Jonathan Goodman, head of Polestar UK, said: “It’s clear the Polestar 2 has captured the attention of both media and consumers, as this slew of new awards proves.”

Launched in 2020, the Polestar 2 has now racked up over 100 international industry awards with over 55,000 cars on the roads globally.

The Polestar 3 electric SUV is due to launch in October this year.

Polestar 3

The shape of things to come… Seen from a new perspective. Polestar 3. The SUV for the electric age. World premiere October 2022.Read more: https://plstr.car/polestar___3#PolestarCars #Polestar3 #GGPI #PSNY

Posted by Polestar on Wednesday, 8 June 2022

