Polestar 2 named New Car of the Year 2022

The premium electric fastback Polestar 2 has scooped three awards this week bagging the titles of New Car of the Year, Most Loved Car and Best Premium Electric Car of 2022.

In one of the industry’s largest consumer studies, the Auto Trader awards were based on a survey of 156,500 real car owners.

The premium five-door all-electric fastback was deemed the winner in each of its categories by owners thanks to its style, innovative technology and high-quality ownership experience.

EcoCar magazine also voted the Polestar 2 its Best Electric Compact Executive Car in its 2022 Electrified Top 50 awards, determined by the magazine’s road test reviews.

The Polestar 2 impressed the judges with its design, interior quality and intuitive infotainment system as well as its £41,900 starting price.

It has a decent range of up to 294 miles on a single charge, so we reckon it will be the sweet spot for many buyers

Auto Trader editorial director Erin Baker said: “Owners of the Polestar 2 told us that they love their cars. Some commented on the car’s power, looks and effortless driving.

“One owner even told us that it’s the only car that puts a smile on their face every time they drive it.”

Ian Robertson, editor of EcoCar magazine, said: “The arrival of a single-motor Standard Range version means the Polestar 2 is now more affordable, just ducking under £42,000.

“It still has a decent range too, of up to 294 miles on a single charge with its updated 69kWh battery, so we reckon it will be the sweet spot for many buyers.”

Jonathan Goodman, head of Polestar UK, said: “It’s clear the Polestar 2 has captured the attention of both media and consumers, as this slew of new awards proves.”

Launched in 2020, the Polestar 2 has now racked up over 100 international industry awards with over 55,000 cars on the roads globally.

The Polestar 3 electric SUV is due to launch in October this year.

The Polestar 3 electric SUV is due to launch in October this year.