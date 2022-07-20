Going the distance: Top tips for summer driving with an electric car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Going the distance: Top tips for summer driving with an electric car

By Felicity Donohoe
July 20, 2022, 11:45 am

With temperatures reaching new highs and a significant part of the population choosing to staycation this year, road trips are set to soar in the coming weeks.

If you’re new to EVs and getting ready for a summer road trip, there are several ways to help maximise battery range, says EV subscription company Elmo.

Does temperature impact your EV battery?

The weather has a significant impact on EVs, and is most noticeable on the range. EVs are usually advertised with a worldwide harmonized light vehicles procedure test (WLTP) range – a series of tests that an EV goes through before being commercially available.

Studies show that the optimal operating temperature for an electric car is 21.5C. Anything warmer or colder and the top-end of the range decreases.

During the summer air conditioning saps battery energy; temperature alone could reduce range by 10-12%, with use of in-car climate control increasing that loss to 40%.

In the heatwave drivers are unlikely to want to reduce air conditioning, so how else can battery drain be avoided?

Stay plugged in

If you leave your car unplugged at night, you may find the next morning that the battery has gone down a few percentage points.

This is due to the fact that although the car is switched off, electrical processes still take place. One of these is the cooling of the battery, which can cause the battery to drain.

So keep your EV plugged in. It can’t overcharge as it is limited by the battery management system, and it will ensure electrical processes can run without draining the battery.

Avoid rapid chargers

These are fine if you are in a hurry but if you have the option to charge at night or while at work, then take advantage of this.

Rapid chargers cause the battery to heat up which, in turn, causes the cooling system to kick in, depleting the range in your EV.

Preconditioning

Preconditioning is an effective feature that some EVs have (like the Renault ZOE ZE50) and, when plugged in, allows drivers to cool or heat the cabin remotely.

It won’t drain the battery but ensures it is cooled or heated to the optimum temperature before setting off.

The Renault Zoe.

It helps maximise range as it avoids the need to blast the air conditioning on full when you get in the car, avoiding battery drain.

Park in the shade

It may seem obvious but park in the shade if possible. EV batteries do not like overheating, and the cooling processes saps energy.

By parking in the shade, you can mitigate the amount of energy lost.

Driving style

Use the ‘eco-modes’ available in may EVs. In the Renault ZOE, for example, it’s Mode B, and in the MG ZS EV it’s Eco-mode.

This setting attempts to maximise the running efficiency by reducing the power you are able to give it.

The MG ZS EV.

Linked to this is the use of the accelerator and brakes. The more aggressively you accelerate and brake the more energy is required, reducing the overall range of the car.

By driving mindfully, you will be able to extend your mileage.

Read more:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]