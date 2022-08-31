Toyota Yaris takes the high road in cross country style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toyota Yaris takes the high road in cross country style

By Jack McKeown
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

The Yaris Cross is a jacked up SUV version of Toyota’s popular supermini.

Taller than the standard Yaris, it has a higher driving position. Tough plastic wheel arch cladding and a body kit give it a more rugged appearance too.

SUVs are hugely popular these days so it comes as no surprise that the Toyota Yaris Cross is just one of a sea of similar models you can buy.

The Nissan Juke, Peugeot 2008, Ford Puma, Renault Captur and Vauxhall Mokka are just a few of its rivals.

So what sets it apart? Well, to start with it’s a good-looking car. Some small SUVs – I’m looking at you, Nissan Juke – have marmite styling. With its chunky appearance and neat proportions, the Toyota Yaris Cross should appeal to most car buyers.

Then there’s the powertrain. Toyota pioneered hybrid systems and it comes as no surprise that the Yaris Cross pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery.

Finally, there’s Toyota’s legendary reliability. The Yaris Cross is likely to be a car you can hang onto into its old age with minimal repair bills.

Super Supra revival lives up to big expectations

So what’s it like? I headed out in it to spend some time driving the Toyota Yaris Cross on Scottish roads.

Although it’s not a plug-in hybrid, the Yaris Cross will run solely on electric power around town and in car parks if you’re gentle with the throttle.

That helps save fuel and also keeps emissions low in urban areas where pollution is an issue.

A higher driving position makes it an easy car to get into and out of. You’re not quite up there in the gods with Range Rover drivers but you do get a clear view of the road ahead from your elevated perch.

When the petrol engine does kick in it comes to life quietly. However, automatic versions use Toyota’s CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox. This is fine as long as you go easy on the throttle.

Floor it to overtake and it buzzes angrily. This won’t bother everyone but I found it a bit annoying.

That gripe aside, there’s very little to fault the Toyota for. Handling isn’t quite as sharp as the Ford Puma’s but it grips nicely enough. Ride quality is good, while wind and road noise are kept well in check.

At 11.2 seconds its 0-62mph time isn’t going to set the heather alight, but then it isn’t a sports car.

Bright sparks: The best SUV hybrids on the road

The vast majority of Yaris Cross models are front-wheel drive. However top spec Dynamic trim can be had with four-wheel drive. Most drivers won’t need it, but if you live in a rural part of Scotland it might be handy to have for winter driving.

Prices for the Toyota Yaris Cross start at a little over £24,000 and reach just shy of £32,000 for top-spec models. My front-wheel drive version with automatic transmission in mid-spec Excel trim cost £28,295.

Fuel economy is one of the car’s strong suits. On paper, it returns 56.5mpg. However, I found it to be one of those rare models that outperforms its official figures in real-world driving.

Over an hour-long route, I easily averaged above 60mpg. In an era of expensive fuel and rocketing energy bills, such frugality is not to be sniffed at.

Inside, the Toyota Yaris Cross is as well kitted out as most of its rivals. It scores especially high on safety, with even entry-level models coming with a slew of tech designed to keep you and yours from harm.

The Interior space is good, with that higher ceiling giving enough headroom for taller adults in the front and rear. At 397 litres the boot is bigger than that of a Vauxhall Mokka and around the same size as a Ford Puma’s.

The cabin is well laid out, with a touchscreen anchoring the dashboard but user-friendly dials and buttons for essential controls such as the heating and fans.

I enjoyed my time in the Toyota Yaris Cross. It’s a handsome and practical little SUV that drives well and offers extremely good fuel economy.

The Facts

Price: £28,295

0-62mph: 11.2 seconds

Top speed: 106mph

Economy: 56.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 112g/km

Fuel proof: Powering ahead with hydrogen

[[title]]

[[text]]

