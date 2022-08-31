Squirrelaway: Indian squirrel Zippy secretly travels over 7,000 miles to Aberdeen Harbour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stowaway Indian squirrel has made a 7,000-mile journey after travelling in secret onboard a ship to Aberdeen Harbour.

The unexpected passenger made the three-week journey after leaving its homeland earlier this month.

After departing, the vessel made its way through the Suez Canal in Egypt, before stopping in Malta, then making the final journey up to Aberdeen on August 27.

Zippy, as he has been christened by Aberdeenshire rescuers, travelled onboard the Deep Explorer ship, which is a support vessel used to help divers work offshore.

However, shortly before arriving in the Granite City the crew became aware that they were not the only species onboard the ship.

It took them three days to catch the squirrel and hand him over to Aberdeen company Pest Solutions once they arrived in the city.

He has now been relocated to New Arc Wildlife Hospital in Ellon. The rescue, rehabilitation and release centre has been run by husband and wife pair Keith and Pauline Marley since 2005.

In a post on social media, the centre shared a picture of him now safe and sound at the hospital.

Watch below to see Zippy the squirrel in his new home:

What type of squirrel is Zippy?

Mr Marley, 65, admits when the animal first came in he did not have much knowledge about Indian squirrels.

After studying up he found the country has over 40 different species, ranging from ground squirrels to giant flying squirrels.

He currently believes this is a palm squirrel, also known as a three-striped squirrel, which is one of the more common Indian species. They are known to hang around docks.

Mr Marley said: “He makes a speeding bullet look slow. They really are incredibly fast, even faster than our red squirrels.”

His rapid speed has earned him the nickname Zippy.

How is Zippy doing now?

Mr Marley said: “He was pretty stressed when he first came in. But that was not too surprising. He’s probably been chased around the boat and had a very, very traumatic experience.

“He spent a lot of time sleeping when he first came in. Now he’s eating well too.”

The team has put Zippy in a quarantine cage at the moment. Although, this is just a precaution and he has shown no signs of illness.

This also allows for him to be under constant observation with a video camera.

Could Zippy live in Scotland?

However, the chances of Zippy living in Scotland are fairly small.

Mr Marley said: “He certainly could not be released in this country. That would be tagged as an invasive species.

“There might not be any other palm squirrels in the UK so it would be irresponsible for him to be released here.

“He would have to go back to his own country.”

The introduction of non-native species can have devastating effects on the natural environment.

In the UK, the native red squirrel has come under increasing threat in recent decades by the spread of the North American grey squirrels that came across in the 19th Century.

Scotland is currently where red squirrels are now mainly found.

What will happen to Zippy next?

New Arc Wildlife Hospital in Ellon is in the process of trying to find Zippy a new home.

Ideally, he would be sent back to India to live in his natural habitat with his own kind. The centre has been trying to find a suitable boat or airline that would be able to transport him.

Another option would involve him staying at a zoological society with a farm where he could live with other Palm Squirrels.

Otherwise, he would have to stay at New Arc in Ellon by himself.

Mr Marley said: “It’s not a case of if we can’t find somewhere to put him we will put him to sleep or something. That’s not an option.

“If we couldn’t find anywhere else, he will have to stay here.”

Do animals come in from ships often?

This is not the only animal that has come in from a ship arriving in Aberdeen Harbour.

The New Arc has dealt with a variety of animals before Zippy.

Last year, they had a gecko come in on a container which then turned up in a local garage. They have also had a bat appear from a boat.

Mr Marley adds: “But we have good facilities here, so we’re pretty much able to cope with most things that come in.”

They deal with over 1,500 animals every year and their efforts have been covered many times by the Press and Journal.

He and his wife have been running the centre through donations and their two charity shops in Ellon and Dyce.

To find out more information, and follow Zippy’s progress, visit their Facebook page.