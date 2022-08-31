Squirrelaway: Indian squirrel Zippy secretly travels over 7,000 miles to Aberdeen Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Squirrelaway: Indian squirrel Zippy secretly travels over 7,000 miles to Aberdeen Harbour

By Cameron Roy
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 7:15 pm
The journey is believed to be over 7,000 miles long. Supplied by Mhorvan Park / DCT Media.
The journey is believed to be over 7,000 miles long. Supplied by Mhorvan Park / DCT Media.

A stowaway Indian squirrel has made a 7,000-mile journey after travelling in secret onboard a ship to Aberdeen Harbour.

The unexpected passenger made the three-week journey after leaving its homeland earlier this month.

After departing, the vessel made its way through the Suez Canal in Egypt, before stopping in Malta, then making the final journey up to Aberdeen on August 27.

Zippy, as he has been christened by Aberdeenshire rescuers, travelled onboard the Deep Explorer ship, which is a support vessel used to help divers work offshore.

The journey is believed to be over 7,000 miles. Supplied by Mhorvan Park / DCT Media.

However, shortly before arriving in the Granite City the crew became aware that they were not the only species onboard the ship.

It took them three days to catch the squirrel and hand him over to Aberdeen company Pest Solutions once they arrived in the city.

He has now been relocated to New Arc Wildlife Hospital in Ellon. The rescue, rehabilitation and release centre has been run by husband and wife pair Keith and Pauline Marley since 2005.

The Deep Explorer is used to work offshore. Supplied by Technip FMC.

In a post on social media, the centre shared a picture of him now safe and sound at the hospital.

Watch below to see Zippy the squirrel in his new home:

What type of squirrel is Zippy?

Mr Marley, 65, admits when the animal first came in he did not have much knowledge about Indian squirrels.

After studying up he found the country has over 40 different species, ranging from ground squirrels to giant flying squirrels.

He currently believes this is a palm squirrel, also known as a three-striped squirrel, which is one of the more common Indian species. They are known to hang around docks.

Mr Marley said: “He makes a speeding bullet look slow. They really are incredibly fast, even faster than our red squirrels.”

His rapid speed has earned him the nickname Zippy.

Aberdeen Harbour from the Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

How is Zippy doing now?

Mr Marley said: “He was pretty stressed when he first came in. But that was not too surprising. He’s probably been chased around the boat and had a very, very traumatic experience.

“He spent a lot of time sleeping when he first came in. Now he’s eating well too.”

The team has put Zippy in a quarantine cage at the moment. Although, this is just a precaution and he has shown no signs of illness.

This also allows for him to be under constant observation with a video camera.

Zippy the squirrel in his new home at the Wildlife Hospital in Ellon. Supplied by New Arc Wildlife Hospital.

Could Zippy live in Scotland?

However, the chances of Zippy living in Scotland are fairly small.

Mr Marley said: “He certainly could not be released in this country. That would be tagged as an invasive species.

“There might not be any other palm squirrels in the UK so it would be irresponsible for him to be released here.

“He would have to go back to his own country.”

The introduction of non-native species can have devastating effects on the natural environment.

In the UK, the native red squirrel has come under increasing threat in recent decades by the spread of the North American grey squirrels that came across in the 19th Century.

Scotland is currently where red squirrels are now mainly found.

What will happen to Zippy next?

New Arc Wildlife Hospital in Ellon is in the process of trying to find Zippy a new home.

Ideally, he would be sent back to India to live in his natural habitat with his own kind. The centre has been trying to find a suitable boat or airline that would be able to transport him.

Another option would involve him staying at a zoological society with a farm where he could live with other Palm Squirrels.

Otherwise, he would have to stay at New Arc in Ellon by himself.

Mr Marley said: “It’s not a case of if we can’t find somewhere to put him we will put him to sleep or something. That’s not an option.

“If we couldn’t find anywhere else, he will have to stay here.”

The North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre is run by Pauline and Keith Marley. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Do animals come in from ships often?

This is not the only animal that has come in from a ship arriving in Aberdeen Harbour.

The New Arc has dealt with a variety of animals before Zippy.

Last year, they had a gecko come in on a container which then turned up in a local garage. They have also had a bat appear from a boat.

Mr Marley adds: “But we have good facilities here, so we’re pretty much able to cope with most things that come in.”

They deal with over 1,500 animals every year and their efforts have been covered many times by the Press and Journal.

He and his wife have been running the centre through donations and their two charity shops in Ellon and Dyce.

To find out more information, and follow Zippy’s progress, visit their Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The former Covid testing centre on Ashgrove Road West had been earmarked for a new McDonald's. Picture supplied by design team
McDonald's chickens out of Aberdeen planning hearing after beef with locals
0
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0
The Piper Alpha garden roses are a tribute to the men who died in 1988. Picture by Kami Thomson
War of the roses: Aberdeen councillors clash over £16,000 for new flowers in Piper…
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Drunk with a grudge trashed hotel bar and challenged guests to a fight
Former squaddie Michael Begg racially abused two Latvian women in Aberdeen.
Drunken former squaddie went on racist tirade against Latvian women in Aberdeen
Post Thumbnail
Russell Borthwick: From existential threat to new dawn - sustainability is the future of…
0
Agents expect plenty of interest in 17-19 Union Terrace, inset, in the heart of Aberdeen.
Prestigious former bank opposite Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen goes on the market
0
Fans' were delighted to see DS Alison "Tosh" MacIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) survive a fiery explosion.
Shetland fans' heave sigh of relief as Tosh survives cliffhanger caravan blast
0
Ewa Marzec, 39, was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.
Appeal launched to trace missing Aberdeen woman Ewa Marzec
0

More from Press and Journal

Police are appealing for information following an assault on Church Street in Inverness. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0