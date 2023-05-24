Picking up the pace for the Jim Clark Rally

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m currently in the build up to this year’s Jim Clark Rally which I’m really excited about.

I’ve entered both events this year with Martin Haggett co-driving – the Jim Clark Rally which runs on Friday night and Saturday 26th-27th May and is a round of the British Rally Championship and the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship, and the Reivers Rally which runs on Sunday 28th May and is a round of the Scottish Rally Championship.

Last year I entered the Reivers Rally but this will be my first time competing in the main event.

I’m pleased to be back competing in my own car (my Ford Fiesta ‘JIG’), which was out of action for eight months following an accident I had on the Galloway Hills Rally in September last year.

I took part in my first rally in a freshly rebuilt JIG last weekend, making a long journey to compete on the TSH Stages in Cornwall with co-driver Emma Morrison. I took it easy on the first few stages to get used to the car again, and we were then able to build up to a competitive pace, finishing 3rd in class from 12 starters, and 19th equal overall.

It was fantastic to get back into my own car and build up my confidence, and the event provided a perfect test to get us ready for the Jim Clark.

Stages recce

The rally prep has already kicked off with reviewing last year’s onboard videos – the stages we did on last year’s Reivers Rally will form Saturday’s stages for this year’s Jim Clark rally. We then have a couple of days to recce the stages, which is when we drive the stages in a road car to make our pacenotes ready for the weekend.

The car will be scrutineered tomorrow ready for the shakedown stage, which is a short stage we drive in the rally car to check everything over and make any changes to the set up. The rally then kicks off on Friday evening with a ceremonial start in Duns.

Welcoming threebrand to the team

I’d like to welcome my new sponsor threebrand onboard, and to thank my long-term sponsors Morris Lubricants, Carbon Positive Motorsport and Demon Tweeks Motorsport for their continued support.

I’m also pleased to have G&M Mechanical Services running the car from this weekend, so I’m looking forward to working with them this weekend and on future events.

Carbon Positive Motorsport

I continue to partner with Carbon Positive Motorsport who offer carbon offsetting for motorsport teams, events, competitors and spectators. For the Jim Clark Rally they are trialling a new offer enabling competitors on the main Jim Clark Rally to offset 125% of their carbon emissions from fuel usage for £17.50, based on estimated average fuel consumption.

The same offer is available to Reivers competitors for just £12.50. Information on carbon offsetting for competitors and spectators is available at carbonpositivemotorsport.com.

Jim Clark Rally spectator information

Spectators are welcome at this year’s Jim Clark Rally and Reivers Rally. The main event kicks off at Duns Square at 7pm on Friday. The Reivers Rally starts at the same place on Sunday at 10am.

Full spectator information is available at jimclarkrally.co.uk/spectators, including important safety information, details on where you can spectate, as well as entry lists, maps and timing schedules.