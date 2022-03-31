Talk of the Town: Fancy heading to Aberdeen’s newest drinks spot this weekend?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re looking for wines and cocktails this weekend, there’s a new Aberdeen venue which will be right up your street.

If you haven’t already heard about the opening of one of Aberdeen’s buzziest new drinks venues, where have you been?

Barbelow, located in the city’s Golden Square, launched earlier this month and has been serving delicious wines, cocktails and small plates to visitors.

Quirky drinks, modern interiors and relaxed vibes are the venue’s forte and it’s sure to become very popular with summer approaching.

Market Street in Aberdeen is home to the brand new coffee spot, Central Coffee.

Run by the same owner of the Highlander Cafe Bus on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard, coffee is the venue’s star offering while toasties, sandwiches and burritos are all appetising options from its food menu.

However, be sure to look at its specials board and save some room for ice cream afterwards.

Making a welcome return to Aberdeen’s Shiprow Village after a winter break, The Ivy Lodge is making its mark as one of the city’s hottest outdoor bars.

Food can be tucked into courtesy of Hole in the Wall Pizza Co. and Aberdam Dutch Fries and cocktails, including its new blackcurrant cosmo, are also popular.

Oh, and it’s also dog friendly.

Located in Kingswells just a short drive from Aberdeen city centre, The Fourmile bar and restaurant has been a favourite food and drink spot among north-east locals for some time.

Open every day of the week for lunch and drinks, Scottish cuisine is at the heart of its food menu including locally caught haddock, but its two-for-one midweek burger meal deals are also worth a look-in.

If you’re after a west end getaway in Aberdeen this weekend, the Palm Court Hotel might just hit the spot.

As well its selection of rooms for overnight stays, the restaurant is a great spot for couples and families to visit.

Enjoy Scottish delicacies like Cullen Skink and haddock suppers or its £6.95 cocktail of the month with orange blossom vodka.