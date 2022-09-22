Coast to crust: Meet the pizza business infusing margheritas with magical sea air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Coast to crust: Meet the pizza business infusing margheritas with magical sea air

By Jamie Wilde
September 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Coastal Pizza is bringing a taste of Italy to Moray. Pictured is owner Gareth Edwards alongside his wife, Sarah.
Coastal Pizza is bringing a taste of Italy to Moray. Pictured is owner Gareth Edwards alongside his wife, Sarah.

Ever notice how food tastes that extra bit better when you eat al fresco?

Scotland’s unpredictable weather may not be as well suited as Italy for eating outside, but who cares about a little bit of rain anyway?

Coastal Pizza certainly doesn’t.

This mobile pizza business, run by Gareth Edwards, is all about enjoying a taste of la dolce vita by Moray’s coastline in the form of its Neapolitan style pizzas.

Neapolitan style pizzas are at the core of Coastal Pizza.

Having trained on a pizza making course in Italy, Gareth’s knowledge and passion for pizza goes into every flavourful slice.

But what makes Coastal Pizza unique is its secret ingredient: fresh sea air.

For Gareth, and his loyal following of customers, there’s quite simply nothing like it.

We talked to Gareth to find out more about Coastal Pizza.

Gareth Edwards, owner of Coastal Pizza.

Tell us about yourself.

My dad was in the air force, so I was one of those children that grew up in various parts of the world.

I lived abroad with my parents until I was 22 before moving back home to north Wales in a place called Penrhyndeudraeth, where I stayed for around 20 years.

I met my wife Sarah on a New Year’s Eve night out in Cardiff and the last ten years I spent before moving to Moray, I was in Germany where my wife was working for the health services for the British Army and I worked at a youth club.

Gareth and his wife Sarah, with their van set up at Findochty Harbour.

Have you always been handy in the kitchen?

I’d say so, yes. I had a kitchen job in Portmeirion in Wales for a little while when I was younger. I remember the chef saying to me, ‘you have something’.

He later moved to another restaurant and invited me to go to college and work in his restaurant – but I never did.

I’ve had a few episodes like this throughout my life where I’ve had opportunities which I haven’t ended up doing, but I’ve always enjoyed cooking.

When I was a cub, the only badge I ever got was the cooking badge! I think it was a calling sign.

All smiles during pizza prep.

Have you had any cooking training throughout your life?

While I was working with a youth club as part of the British Army over in Germany, they allowed me the opportunity to re-train before it came to the end of my time there.

I decided to go to Italy to do a pizza and focaccia cookery course for around eight weeks at ICIF (Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners).

Basil topping.

This was around three years ago and was based an hour or so south of Turin in this little village with a castle and this culinary school attached to it.

There was a really diverse cohort there and it was an amazing experience. Sometimes we’d break up the afternoons making gelato or working with chocolates.

What brought you to Moray?

My wife’s job as a social worker in Germany was coming to an end, so we started looking for jobs elsewhere.

Eventually, she saw this job in Buckie and thought, ‘we went from Wales to Germany, why don’t we go from Germany to Scotland?’ And that was it! It was probably one of the best decisions we’ve ever made.

Adding the finishing touches to a classic margherita before cooking.

Did this move provide the catalyst for Coastal Pizza?

For me, the big dream was to have a pizza café of some sort.

But then Covid kicked in and I realised that wouldn’t be a possibility.

So, I thought of going down the mobile route instead and in hindsight, that was another big decision to make – especially now with prices going through the roof for current energy costs.

Coastal Pizza logo.

I started the business in July last year.

We chose a company down in Kidderminster, who do the UK versions of airstream trailers to use for our mobile van rather than the standard box style food trailers and I ordered my oven from Italy as well.

How does it all work?

I rotate between different locations along the Moray coastline each week where people can come along and enjoy some pizzas.

Living in Findochty, what I mainly do is one night usually on a Saturday here, which is becoming quite popular with locals.

I’ve recently found a new spot in Portsoy too and have also gone to a number of events, which being quite new to all of this, is good for getting your name out there.

“There’s some kind of special magic that comes from this [Moray] coastline that maybe gives that little bit of extra lift to our crusts,” Gareth Edwards.

If it’s a really sunny day, I could sell everything within two hours, but rainy days are of course different.

I aim to make between 40 to 60 pizzas per week, on average, for being out three times a week.

What are some of your most popular pizzas?

When I first started, I decided I didn’t want to make pepperoni pizzas as I thought they were too obvious.

But when I did Buckie Car Show, I thought I’d prep some for the event. Around 90% of what we sold that day was pepperoni!

So, that continues to be a big seller, alongside other classics like the margherita. We also make ham and pineapple pizzas, which we call forbidden fruit.

Special breakfast style pizza.

There’s another called spice oddity which has Calabrian salami, ‘nduja and really finely sliced onions, which is my wife and I’s favourite.

Another popular one is the salami tsunami, which I source new salami for every few weeks.

I also shop local where I can like sourcing meat from a butcher in Fochabers, but the majority of my ingredients are Italian, so it’s a mixture of places.

Coastal Pizza menu board.

Is there something about the sea air that makes your pizzas taste extra special?

There definitely is! There’s some kind of special magic that comes from this coastline that maybe gives that little bit of extra lift to our crusts.

I’ve always wanted to try and find locations throughout my life that I want to work in and that’s the beauty, for me, of being able to work here.

Even in Findochty alone, I can set up by the harbour or near the east beach at Sunny Craig, which both offer beautiful scenery. It’s nice to have that al fresco feel.

Findochty harbour.

What do you enjoy most about running Coastal Pizza?

I do love to talk to people. Sometimes, that can be difficult as the more I talk, the less I sell!

But having that relationship and personal connection with new and regular customers is always a joy.

“The Moray coastline is just magical,” Gareth Edwards.

The Moray coastline is just magical and seeing the world go by almost gives me as much pleasure as making the pizzas themselves.

Stopping for five minutes whilst watching the dolphins float along on a gorgeous day, I don’t think I can really ask for much more, to be honest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Tapas worth shouting about is what you'll find at Dos Amigos in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Dos Amigos in Aberdeen brings a slice of sunshine to the north-east
0
Local fare is put to the fore at Potarch. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Local delicacies are at the heart of Potarch
0
Ready to hear about Aberdeen's latest food craze? Picture from Shutterstock.
Talk of the Town: Big Manny’s Burgers are here
0
Passion for vintage fashion: Jo Muir's love of vintage clothes and accessories shines through her business Wardrobe Foxes Vintage. Photos/video all Wullie Marr, DC Thomson.
WATCH: Meet Aberdeen's vintage fashionista who's taking Instagram by storm
0
The Society Awards 2022 finalists have now been revealed...
Shortlist revealed for The Society Awards 2022
0
A cuppa and a smile is what you'll find at The Seafront in Macduff.
Macduff cafe brings smiles to the seafront
0
talk of the town
Talk of the Town: A taste of Seoul in Aberdeen
0
Pizza from Cafe Contour
Restaurant review: Society lunch club savours the sweet and savoury delights of Cafe Contour
0
Ferryhill House Hotel
Autumn tastes so good at the Ferryhill House Hotel
0
It's judging time... Judges, from left, Gary McDonald, Sam Robson, Amy Singer, Rebecca Carr, Ellie House, Ros Studd and Adrian Watson.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks