Restaurant review: Dos Amigos in Aberdeen brings a slice of sunshine to the north-east

By Jamie Wilde
September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 7:38 pm
Tapas worth shouting about is what you'll find at Dos Amigos in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tapas worth shouting about is what you'll find at Dos Amigos in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer yet, a visit to Dos Amigos for some succulent Spanish/Mexican cuisine won’t go amiss.

This new Aberdeen restaurant opened in May and it has quickly made an impression with Granite City locals.

It’s run by two friends (dos amigos) owner Manoj Neupane and head chef Narendra Thapa, who have a wealth of hospitality experience behind them.

Rustic style Spanish decor at Dos Amigos. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

From authentic tapas to bold wines and uber friendly standards of service, the pair initially thought it might take a while for Aberdonians to respond to their new venture – but it hasn’t.

Heading down to find out what the fuss was all about, a friend and I were ravenous on what was a busy Saturday night service at the restaurant.

Dos Amigos Aberdeen

It may have been murky outside, but walking through Dos Amigos’ doors was like entering a rustic Spanish casa.

Inside Dos Amigos. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Exposed beams and colourful décor evoked a strong sense of home. The bustling atmosphere inside was inviting, with group and couple bookings all catered to.

Further impressive features included the restaurant’s two side booths, aptly named Lanzarote and Gran Canaria, which were perfect for couples looking for a candle-lit fiesta.

Views of the Lanzarote booth at Dos Amigos. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Looking around, we regretted not booking ahead judging by how busy it was inside.

Luckily, we hadn’t spotted the last spare table in the restaurant, which we were swiftly guided to by our accommodating waiter.

With so much choice on offer, we took our time browsing through the detailed menu before finally making our decision: tapas.

Tapas selections at Dos Amigos. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The food

Splitting six tapas dishes in total between the two of us, this was just the right amount of food to stock up on before heading out for the remainder of the night.

The menu was nicely arranged with vegetarian, fish and meat options and we made sure to sample at least one of each.

Chorizo al vino. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Starting with the meats, the chorizo al vino (chorizo in red wine) immediately set the bar.

The smoky, spicy sausage meat paired really well with the rich red wine sauce and there were plenty of bitesize chunks to share around.

Croquetas de jamon y queso. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Croquetas de jamon y queso (crispy serrano ham and cheese croquettes) were up next.

Accompanied by a luscious homemade aioli, these could’ve done with being a little crispier on the outside when we visited, but the indulgent flavours inside were a joy.

Albondigas de carne. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

However, the star of the show came in the form of the albondigas de carne (Spanish meatballs in a smoky garlic and tomato sauce).

The owner kindly came to the table to explain how these had been prepared using Aberdeen Angus beef, a homemade blend of spices and then cooked with a dash of red wine in the tomato sauce.

They were outstanding. The sauce was sublime, the local meat was packed with flavour and the blend of sweet tomato with earthy garlic and subtle spice was just right.

Gambas al ajillo. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Elsewhere, winning top marks for the most dazzlingly presented dish of the night was the gambas al ajillo (king prawns in garlic with a hint of chilli in sizzling oil).

Quite literally bubbling with flavour, the prawns were delicate and juicy.

The accompanying oily sauce, despite having what tons of pieces of garlic at its base, was silky smooth and not overpoweringly pungent.

Pimientos de pardon. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Although the standard was high among the meat and fish dishes, vegetarian diners also have plenty to choose from at Dos Amigos.

Our two meat-free tapas options – pimientos de pardon (deep fried green peppers with rock salt) and patatas bravas (fried cubed potatoes with special spicy tomato sauce) – did not disappoint.

The green peppers made for a refreshing, salty contrast to the rich flavours of our other meaty dishes – as well as bringing a nice dash of colour to the table.

Patatas bravas. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The patatas bravas were also superb. The paprika laden potato cubes were drizzled with a similar tomato sauce to the meatballs along with an extra helping of creamy aioli, which worked a treat.

Smothering up the remnants of every dish, all that was left on the table were six clean plates and two smiles of contentment.

Top notch tapas. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The verdict

Dos Amigos is a top new spot for Spanish/Mexican cuisine in Aberdeen.

Its traditional, homely feel was welcoming from the get-go.

The standard of service throughout the night was hugely attentive and rounding things off with a complimentary swig of homemade lemon vodka felt fitting for the optimism of the night ahead.

What’s more, with the bill coming in at just over £50 for six dishes and two drinks each, the value for money is better here than most other Spanish restaurants across the north-east.

My advice? Get here quick before everyone else finds out about this new gem.

Information

Address: 58-60 Justice Mill Lane,  Aberdeen AB11 6EP

T: 01224 036806

W: www.dosamigos.co.uk

Price: £52.50 for six tapas dishes, two glasses of wine and two soft drinks

Editor's Picks