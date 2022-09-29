Restaurant Review: Salt of the earth staff and sensational seafood whets the appetite at Cafe 52

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant Review: Salt of the earth staff and sensational seafood whets the appetite at Cafe 52

By Rosemary Lowne
September 29, 2022, 11:45 am
Catch of the day: The luxury marinaded herring fillets served with baby capers, marinaded courgettes and garden herbs was a salty seafood sensation. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
With a boyfriend who works the night shift most weekends, dining out on a Saturday night is a very rare and sacred experience.

So, to say we were a tad excited to have a reservation at Cafe 52 would be an understatement.

A relative tourist to Aberdeen, having moved up to the city last year from Dumbarton, I stumbled across the quirky restaurant by accident and was immediately intrigued by the bright umbrellas artistically hanging up outside.

Successfully navigating shift patterns, we eventually managed to find a Saturday night that worked for us both and took our rumbling bellies along to sample the delicacies on offer.

Enticing entrance: Cafe 52 is a venue that certainly catches the eye.

The Venue

Soaking up the Saturday night buzz of the city centre we were certainly in high spirits by the time we reached the venue (absolutely nothing to do with a few tipples beforehand, honest).

Located at The Green, an amazing wee cobbled quadrangle tucked behind Union Street, we eyed up the rustic/hipster-style outdoor seating area where customers were tucking into dishes under heaters before making our way inside.

Instantly welcomed by a friendly face, who we later discovered is the restaurant manager Ashley, we were immediately shown to our table.

Modern and minimalist yet relaxed and unstuffy, we felt right at home as we scanned the long and narrow restaurant while having a sly look at what dishes our neighbours were already devouring.

Chilled out vibes: The modern art and minimalist decor creates a relaxed atmosphere.

The food

Having tackled the Aberdeen Parkrun earlier in the day, we were both ravenous as we greedily scanned the extensive menu.

For starters, my eye was immediately drawn to the Florian Romanian smoky sausage with apricot and tarragon relish with toasted ciabatta.

My belly also let out a rumble when deliberating the Scottish baked black pudding with cassis poached pear.

But eventually, my obsession with local seafood meant there was only one dish I wanted to savour and I opted for the luxury marinaded herring fillets with baby capers, marinaded courgettes and garden herbs.

Beautiful presentation: The luxury marinaded herring fillets with baby capers, marinaded courgettes and garden herbs more than hit the spot.

Equally, if not more obsessed with seafood than me, my boyfriend weighed up the roast fennel, roast onion and crayfish salad before eventually settling on the smoked mackerel pate with toasted ciabatta.

Savouring every sip of our Grenache Noir red wine, it wasn’t long before our starters arrived.

Diving straight in for a forkful of herring, I was quickly in seafood heaven as the saltiness of the herring brought my tastebuds alive.

Soft, tender and with that fresh from the sea flavour, the herring worked beautifully with the baby capers while the marinaded courgettes and garden herbs perfectly balanced the saltiness of the dish.

Side of slaw: The lightly pickled red cabbage slaw added some crunch with the dishes.

With plenty to share, I happily allowed my boyfriend to have a taste and he described it as a “salty, pickily seafood treat”.

Smothering the toasted ciabatta with a generous dollop of smoked mackerel pate, I decided it was only fair that I got to try his starter too and boy was it good.

Letting out “mmmms” as the moist and moreishly salty mackerel pate hit my palette, I couldn’t stop myself from reaching for more!

A bit of a fishing fanatic, my boyfriend declared the mackerel a winner.

“Why aren’t we eating more locally sourced fish like this,” he mouthed in between bites.

A cut above: The slow-cooked blade of beef casserole with tandoori and marsala spices and almonds got rave reviews.

Laughing with the manager Ashley as she cleared our plates away and added an extra table on in preparation for our main course, we wondered if our eyes were too big for our bellies.

Perfectly timed to let our starters go down, our eyes lit up in unison as our mains arrived.

Opting for the crispy French duck confit with garlic potatoes, I wasted no time in getting stuck in.

So tender that it just fell off the bone, the duck was unbelievable.

And paired with the most garlicky potatoes I’ve ever tried, I was in a kind of food trance.

Food heaven: The crispy French duck confit with garlic potatoes was simply sensational.

Across from me, my boyfriend was also in a state of utter bliss having ordered the slow-cooked blade of beef casserole with tandoori and marsala spices and almonds.

Remarking on the beef’s liquorish-like taste, my boyfriend, who loves his meat, described his main as “excellent”.

Together with our mains – and justifying the fact that we had run 5k that day – we also ordered three side dishes (don’t judge us).

Full of flavour: The slow-cooked beef was a real winner.

Despite my belly telling me otherwise, I just couldn’t stop eating the homemade chips and fried parsnips with honey and salt, slathering the lightly pickled red cabbage slaw on top.

Plates clean apart from a few leftover sides that we got packaged up to take home, we both sunk back in our seats in an attempt to make extra room for dessert.

As chocoholics, we settled on sharing Mrs B’s rich chocolate and banana pudding served with banana ice cream.

Spoons clashed as we fought over every last morsel, this dessert was in a league of its own.

The verdict

Waddling along the lively city centre streets in search of a taxi, we both couldn’t stop raving about what we had just experienced at Cafe 52.

From the excellent service (big shout out to Ashley who was just brilliant) and chilled-out vibes to the simple yet sensational dishes, it really was a meal to remember.

My boyfriend particularly loved the fact that Cafe 52 serves up fresh, locally sourced herring and mackerel, fish that perhaps isn’t as in vogue as say salmon but arguably tastes better.

“That’s the best meal I’ve had in Aberdeen,” he boldly declared which is quite the compliment considering he is also relatively new to the north-east having only moved up four years ago.

Like the herring and the mackerel, it’s perhaps not fashionable to write a food review without criticism but here goes: I really couldn’t fault it.

Address: 52 The Green, Aberdeen AB11 6PE

T: 01224 590094

Price: £82.70 for two starters, two mains, three sides, a dessert and two glasses of wine.

Editor's Picks