From hairdressing to Hummingbird Cafe: Rebecca Carr on launching her Kintore business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

From hairdressing to Hummingbird Cafe: Rebecca Carr on launching her Kintore business

By Ellie House
October 6, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:41 pm
Rebecca Carr launched The Hummingbird Cafe two years ago.
Rebecca Carr launched The Hummingbird Cafe two years ago.

You’d be hard pushed not to like Rebecca Carr, with her infectious enthusisim and wide smile.

She’s come a long way from her humble roots as a Saturday girl, and now owns her own thriving hair and beauty business in Kintore.

With people travelling from all over to get their hair seen to by Rebecca’s team, you may also recognise her as one of the esteemed judges for The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired.

Rebecca was called upon for her hair and beauty expertise, as she also owns The Residence where her team offer numerous treatments.

Rebecca Carr is well known in the hair and beauty industry, but has also decided to try her hand at hospitality.

From weddings to facials, it’s a busy old time for the mum of two.

But she didn’t limit herself to keeping the people of the north-east looking glam.

And despite not having much experience in the world of hospitality, Rebecca realised that she could give her clients, not to mention local residents, the ultimate experience.

Fancy a fine piece

Step forward The Hummingbird Cafe, which has been on the go for two years.

From delicious sandwiches to signature salads, the cafe also offers a wide variety of hot and cold drinks.

Welcome to The Hummingbird Cafe, which can be found within The Residence at Kintore.

Featuring outdoor seating and a children’s play area, you can enjoy lunch whilst having your tresses groomed, or simply sit down and relax as a family.

The vision

“So many of our clients travel from far and wide, and a lot of them come with their husband or family for a day out,” said Rebecca.

“It was the inspiration behind setting up a cafe, where you can order lunch whilst getting your hair done.

“It’s killing two birds with one stone.

My main vision was a friendly cafe where you can get delicious fresh food.”

The Hummingbird team is led by 20-year-old Aaron Barclay, who is affectionately known as Mr Hummingbird.

There are also three chefs who all have their own area of expertise, so it’s no wonder the menu is so impressive.

The focus is on simple filling food, and Rebecca is proud of the fact that nothing is brought in from elsewhere.

Made in house

“We make everything, right down to our pesto,” said Rebecca.

We’ve now reached a stage where we can take the next step, so selling more of our products like our jams and chutneys in house.”

“I almost wanted people to be able to pick things up to take home with them.”

The gorgeous drinks menu at The Hummingbird Cafe has something for everyone.

Supporting fellow local businesses within the community has also been a driving factor for Rebecca.

“We’re tweaking things just now, but from the very beginning I sat down with Team Carr and we talked about our favorite dishes,” she said.

“One of our most popular dishes is our brie and caramelized red onion panini.

“We did so many signature salads over summer, now we’re doing hotpots such as shepherds pie.

“All the meat we use is from the butcher, we use Dossett Butcher in Kintore.”

Warming soups include chorizo bean and vegetable broth, plus there are fine pieces like a milkyway crispy slice.

Not forgetting drinks, there’s the usual cappuccinos, lattes, and soft drinks.

Rebecca is particularly proud of the signature hot chocolate.

“It’s so so good,” she said.

“It’s made with pure chocolate and can be topped with cream and marshmellows.

“We also stock Summerhouse Drinks who are based in Fraserburgh.

“They are a fantastic business to work with, and collaborating with other businesses is something I want to do a lot more of.”

Say hello to the ultimate hot chocolate.

Challenges of pandemic

It hasn’t all been plain sailing, in part due to Covid.

Not only was Rebecca forced to close the hair salon, she also had to consider shelving her dream of the cafe –  which was in the process of getting built.

“I invested in the business, then Covid happened,” she said.

“It was really daunting with no money coming in, but I pushed ahead to get everything finished.

“It’s only now that I’m able to tweak areas, and really focus on what we can push and drive forward.”

This brie and carmalised onion toastie is one of the most popular dishes.

It’s not just those getting their hair done who enjoy what’s on offer at The Hummingbird Cafe.

Thanks to takeaway options and a tasty breakfast menu, Rebecca believes there are a wide range of customers.

“Some locals come in every single day to show their support to us,” she said.

“The village has been behind us from the very beginning.

“We also get an awful lot of families.

“On a nice day, our tables outside are full.

The outdoor seating area has proved a hit with customers.

“The play area is gated so you have peace of mind, where else can you go on a nice day to sit and have a chinwag with your friends?”

Adapting to motherhood has also influenced Rebecca and her vision, as she juggles working with caring for her two young sons.

“Before having children, would I have built a play area?

“Probably not,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca and Aaron are on the same page when it comes to The Hummingbird Cafe.

Influence of family life

“Motherhood has completely changed my thought process.

“We aim to entertain the whole family.

Our clients come from all over, I have one clients who comes from France to get her hair cut and another client who lives in Norway.”

“With free parking, there’s not the stress of getting parked like you might find in town.”

It’s very much a family affair with Rebecca’s parents helping out.

“They do all the flowers, and even the tradesmen have been in my life for years.

Delicious food on offer whilst you get your hair done, perfect.

“Once the hummingbird wallpaper was up, it just brought so much life to the building.

“We also have a little gift shop within the cafe where you can get all kinds of nic naks.

“Where I’m from, you get married and have kids.

“So there’s times when I can’t believe I’ve done this and how much things have naturally grown.

“The best thing for us has been community support.

“Word of mouth still counts for so much.”

For more information, find The Hummingbird Cafe on Instagram or on Facebook.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Society

The Grant Arms Hotel
Restaurant review: Put The Grant Arms Hotel in Monymusk on your must-visit list for…
Post Thumbnail
What to expect on the night at The Society Awards 2022
Provenance Festival 2022 makes its return for the second year. Picture shows Jimmy Buchan of Amity Fish Co. Image: Provenance Festival
Talk of the Town: Provenance Festival spotlights north-east food and drink
Clatterin Brig Restaurant is one of the most picturesque spots to eat in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Clatterin Brig Restaurant serves up top food in tranquil surroundings
Have your oatcake and eat it: Allan Smith has launched his own oatcake company alongside his wife Sandra. Photos by Darrell Benns, DC Thomson.
Shop manager by day, world class oatcake maker by night: Meet the Kintore grandad…
Catch of the day: The luxury marinaded herring fillets served with baby capers, marinaded courgettes and garden herbs was a salty seafood sensation. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
Restaurant Review: Salt of the earth staff and sensational seafood whets the appetite at…
Traffords is top for welcoming coffee in Turriff. Pictured L-R: Gail Mair (barista), Caroline Donald (chef), Grace Christie (barista) and bottom Marjory Chalmers (owner). Pictures by JASON HEDGES.
Traffords: A Turriff coffee house with everyone in mind
Dream team: Owner Kirsty O'Shea Johnstone, centre, with (from left), Jade Ord, Caelin Reid, Diane Bisset and Kat Malanek. Picture by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Mum's legacy lives on in daughter's award-winning beauty salon
That Pancake Place is whipping up a storm in Banchory. Pictured is owner Charlotte Carter. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Talk of the Town: Pancakes galore at this new Banchory venue
“My artwork is very heavily inspired by my childhood in Pakistan and memories of home,” Mahin Hussain. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Mahin Hussain: The boldest artist in Aberdeen

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks