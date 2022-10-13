Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirsty MacRae may have loved travelling across America in her youth – but none of it compares to the beautiful sights she sees working in hospitality today.

As manager of Cafe Connect in Mannofield, Aberdeen, making people of all ages feel at home in her cafe is paramount for Kirsty.

Comfort food favourites like classic sponges and bakes are the star attraction here, as well as locally sourced coffee that’s always a hug in a mug.

Various events such as author talks hosted at the cafe have also helped enrich the sense of community that’s inherent at the venue.

And despite tough times ahead looking likely for many local businesses, she’s optimistic that her cafe can continue to thrive.

“Prices for everything are rising at the moment, but we want to ensure that we’re still giving our customers quality food and experiences here,” says Kirsty.

“There’s a really supportive spirit among local businesses here in Mannofield; we rally together and help one another.

“I think that’s what’s great about it.”

Falling in love with catering

Born and bred in Aberdeen, Kirsty talks fondly about the time she set off to travel around the USA after leaving university.

“This was around 20 years ago now,” she mentions.

“I went to cities like Washington DC, Boston, Las Vegas… you name it, I went there!”

But soon, Kirsty began to ponder what she wanted to do with her life in the years ahead.

Unsure where to turn to, it was the catering industry that offered a guiding light towards her future career.

“Catering wasn’t something I’d always been interested in,” Kirsty explains.

“I wasn’t 100% sure about what I wanted to do next with my life at the time after travelling.

“But getting a job in the catering industry was just perfect – I loved it.

“I loved the hours, the people I worked with, the customers. I knew it was for me.”

Building experiences

From the old Amatola Hotel on Aberdeen’s Great Western Road to various cafes and restaurants by the beach, Kirsty built her hospitality experience back home in the north-east.

She also worked at the former Circles at Mannofield cafe, and it was here where her next big career move would present itself.

“I worked at a coffee shop called Circles at Mannofield, which was just up the road from where I am now,” says Kirsty.

“But that sadly closed down due to the owner taking ill.

“So, I was asked by the minister at Mannofield Church to help open up a new coffee shop here.

“We are connected to the church, but we run as a separate business.

“When I came on board, we were really able to make it individual in terms of how we wanted it decorated and the menus we wanted.

“With my current staff from Circles all coming over to join me here as well, it was easy.

“We knew one another, what we wanted to achieve and what the area wanted as well.”

Cafe Connect

Cafe Connect has now been under Kirsty’s management for five and a half years.

The business has battled through tough times during Covid but has also continued to push its ethos of community to the forefront of its operation.

“We feel very strongly that this is a community-focused coffee shop we have here,” says Kirsty.

“The demographic in the Mannofield area is mostly elderly people as well as young mums.

“Some of our elderly customers, we might be their only point of contact or conversation for that day.

“To have time to sit down with them and chat is so important.”

Warming drinks

As well as the cafe’s welcoming aura, so too is the variety of drinks it has available for customers.

“Milkshakes, smoothies and hot chocolates are all available here,” says Kirsty.

“We do deluxe hot chocolates which are perfect on a cold day with lashings of marshmallows and cream. They’re very popular.

“We use Caber Coffee for our coffees and like to keep our suppliers as close to home as we can.

“There are also plenty of herbal teas like lemon and ginger, Earl Grey, peppermint and green tea.”

Comforting food

Kirsty is also passionate about infusing Cafe Connect’s community feel into its homely food options.

“Our community ethos ties into our menu,” she says.

“We have favourites like Victoria Sponge, scones that are made daily, homemade soups – comfort food that people enjoy.

“Scottish breakfasts as well as our massive pancakes, which you can have with jam, butter, cream or bacon and maple syrup, are popular here.

“Everything is made in house – apart from our gluten-free selection.”

However, some of the cafe’s food specialities also come from the generosity of its customers.

“We have an amazing selection of cakes due to our customers being so kind,” Kirsty enthuses.

“They drop by with things like apples, brambles or rhubarb and we use it to make stuff like apple and bramble muffins with what they bring in – it’s so lovely.”

More than a cafe

In recent months, Cafe Connect has also held special events for customers to enjoy.

“I feel that in this area, there aren’t a lot of places for people to go out,” says Kirsty.

“So, once every few months, we hold an evening event here.

“We had a local author, Harry Fisher, come in to chat about his new book recently and he gave an interesting talk.

“We’re keen to do more events in the future. They are bring your own booze events as well, so people can make them as fun as they like!”

‘Keeping things fresh’

Working with her team, talking to customers and being proud of her cafe’s food and drink are the three things that Kirsty says she enjoys most about her job.

Her positivity is clear to see. But far from resting on her laurels, she’s keen to make tweaks to prepare for the winter months ahead and keep things fresh at Cafe Connect.

“There will be a change of menu soon and some new decorations as well,” says Kirsty.

“After that, we’ll keep looking to find new recipes and host more events in the evenings.

“Keeping things fresh here is important.”

A round of questions with Kirsty MacRae of Cafe Connect Mannofield…

Favourite type of coffee?

Americano.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

A gin and grapefruit juice. It’s strong, fruity and has a little bit of a kick!

Best tea and biscuit pairing?

Earl Grey with a custard cream.

Favourite cake?

Coffee cake. I can never have enough of it.

Any secret tips of the hospitality trade?

Sometimes you can be a little like a duck – calm on top but kicking away underneath! But showing customers that you’re relaxed makes them feel relaxed as well.

Best food and drink pairing?

Espresso martini with a tiny bit of tablet.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Espresso martini, an americano and water.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve them?

My favourite celebrity would be Dame Judi Dench. I’d sit down with her and have a nice cup of Earl Grey tea together.

Visit Cafe Connect Mannofield’s Facebook page @CafeConnectMannofield.