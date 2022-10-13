Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit

By Jamie Wilde
October 13, 2022, 11:45 am
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Kirsty MacRae may have loved travelling across America in her youth – but none of it compares to the beautiful sights she sees working in hospitality today.

As manager of Cafe Connect in Mannofield, Aberdeen, making people of all ages feel at home in her cafe is paramount for Kirsty.

Comfort food favourites like classic sponges and bakes are the star attraction here, as well as locally sourced coffee that’s always a hug in a mug.

Various events such as author talks hosted at the cafe have also helped enrich the sense of community that’s inherent at the venue.

Cafe Connect manager, Kirsty MacRae. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

And despite tough times ahead looking likely for many local businesses, she’s optimistic that her cafe can continue to thrive.

“Prices for everything are rising at the moment, but we want to ensure that we’re still giving our customers quality food and experiences here,” says Kirsty.

“There’s a really supportive spirit among local businesses here in Mannofield; we rally together and help one another.

“I think that’s what’s great about it.”

Falling in love with catering

Born and bred in Aberdeen, Kirsty talks fondly about the time she set off to travel around the USA after leaving university.

“This was around 20 years ago now,” she mentions.

“I went to cities like Washington DC, Boston, Las Vegas… you name it, I went there!”

But soon, Kirsty began to ponder what she wanted to do with her life in the years ahead.

Unsure where to turn to, it was the catering industry that offered a guiding light towards her future career.

Kirsty MacRae, left, with waitress Sarah Campbell. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

“Catering wasn’t something I’d always been interested in,” Kirsty explains.

“I wasn’t 100% sure about what I wanted to do next with my life at the time after travelling.

“But getting a job in the catering industry was just perfect – I loved it.

“I loved the hours, the people I worked with, the customers. I knew it was for me.”

Building experiences

From the old Amatola Hotel on Aberdeen’s Great Western Road to various cafes and restaurants by the beach, Kirsty built her hospitality experience back home in the north-east.

She also worked at the former Circles at Mannofield cafe, and it was here where her next big career move would present itself.

“I worked at a coffee shop called Circles at Mannofield, which was just up the road from where I am now,” says Kirsty.

Victoria sponge and a cuppa. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

“But that sadly closed down due to the owner taking ill.

“So, I was asked by the minister at Mannofield Church to help open up a new coffee shop here.

“We are connected to the church, but we run as a separate business.

“When I came on board, we were really able to make it individual in terms of how we wanted it decorated and the menus we wanted.

“With my current staff from Circles all coming over to join me here as well, it was easy.

“We knew one another, what we wanted to achieve and what the area wanted as well.”

Cafe Connect

Cafe Connect has now been under Kirsty’s management for five and a half years.

The business has battled through tough times during Covid but has also continued to push its ethos of community to the forefront of its operation.

“We feel very strongly that this is a community-focused coffee shop we have here,” says Kirsty.

Customers enjoying some lunch at Cafe Connect. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

“The demographic in the Mannofield area is mostly elderly people as well as young mums.

“Some of our elderly customers, we might be their only point of contact or conversation for that day.

“To have time to sit down with them and chat is so important.”

Warming drinks

As well as the cafe’s welcoming aura, so too is the variety of drinks it has available for customers.

“Milkshakes, smoothies and hot chocolates are all available here,” says Kirsty.

Black coffee, coffee cake and a cappuccino. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

“We do deluxe hot chocolates which are perfect on a cold day with lashings of marshmallows and cream. They’re very popular.

“We use Caber Coffee for our coffees and like to keep our suppliers as close to home as we can.

“There are also plenty of herbal teas like lemon and ginger, Earl Grey, peppermint and green tea.”

Comforting food

Kirsty is also passionate about infusing Cafe Connect’s community feel into its homely food options.

“Our community ethos ties into our menu,” she says.

“We have favourites like Victoria Sponge, scones that are made daily, homemade soups – comfort food that people enjoy.

“Scottish breakfasts as well as our massive pancakes, which you can have with jam, butter, cream or bacon and maple syrup, are popular here.

Tomato soup with a hit of chilli and vegetable soup with cheese and ham sandwiches. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

“Everything is made in house – apart from our gluten-free selection.”

However, some of the cafe’s food specialities also come from the generosity of its customers.

“We have an amazing selection of cakes due to our customers being so kind,” Kirsty enthuses.

“They drop by with things like apples, brambles or rhubarb and we use it to make stuff like apple and bramble muffins with what they bring in – it’s so lovely.”

More than a cafe

In recent months, Cafe Connect has also held special events for customers to enjoy.

“I feel that in this area, there aren’t a lot of places for people to go out,” says Kirsty.

“So, once every few months, we hold an evening event here.

Harry Fisher’s books alongside other items available to buy at Cafe Connect. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

“We had a local author, Harry Fisher, come in to chat about his new book recently and he gave an interesting talk.

“We’re keen to do more events in the future. They are bring your own booze events as well, so people can make them as fun as they like!”

‘Keeping things fresh’

Working with her team, talking to customers and being proud of her cafe’s food and drink are the three things that Kirsty says she enjoys most about her job.

Her positivity is clear to see. But far from resting on her laurels, she’s keen to make tweaks to prepare for the winter months ahead and keep things fresh at Cafe Connect.

Exterior view of Cafe Connect. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

“There will be a change of menu soon and some new decorations as well,” says Kirsty.

“After that, we’ll keep looking to find new recipes and host more events in the evenings.

“Keeping things fresh here is important.”

A round of questions with Kirsty MacRae of Cafe Connect Mannofield…

Favourite type of coffee?

Americano.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

A gin and grapefruit juice. It’s strong, fruity and has a little bit of a kick!

Best tea and biscuit pairing?

Earl Grey with a custard cream.

Favourite cake?

Coffee cake. I can never have enough of it.

Coffee cake is one of Cafe Connect’s most popular items. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Any secret tips of the hospitality trade?

Sometimes you can be a little like a duck – calm on top but kicking away underneath! But showing customers that you’re relaxed makes them feel relaxed as well.

Best food and drink pairing?

Espresso martini with a tiny bit of tablet.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Espresso martini, an americano and water.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve them?

My favourite celebrity would be Dame Judi Dench. I’d sit down with her and have a nice cup of Earl Grey tea together.

Visit Cafe Connect Mannofield’s Facebook page @CafeConnectMannofield.

