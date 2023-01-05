Meet the Portlethen illustrator who is making her mark in the stationery world

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While her classmates dreamed of becoming vets, rockstars or space explorers, Laura Bremner had other ideas.

“When I was a small kid, I was obsessed with stationery so I wanted to design pencil cases,” laughs the 43-year-old.

“I loved those Forever Friends pencil cases so that was my dream to design pencil cases.”

Written in the stars – with an HB pencil of course – Laura turned her daydreams into reality years down the line by launching Juniper Press, her stationery and illustration business.

“It’s a stationery and illustration business so I do prints, stationery and cards,” says Laura, who is originally from Portessie near Buckie but now lives in Portlethen.

“I’ve developed my style over the years so I just look at different ways and different products to put my designs on.”

Raw talent

Art obsessed from a very early age, Laura was destined to follow a creative path in life.

“There was nothing else I was interested in, it was always art,” says Laura.

“Everybody at school expected me to do something with art and I think it would’ve been mad if I didn’t.”

Initially Laura studied fine art at Gray’s School of Art but quickly realised it wasn’t the right medium for her.

“When I got to art school I realised that fine art wasn’t what I wanted to do so I left and went back and left again so it was a bit of journey,” says Laura.

“I didn’t finish my degree so I was devastated and I didn’t know what to do but I think you’re just a bit too young to decide what you want to do at that age.”

Graphic design

Laura’s creative path then led her to North East Scotland College in Aberdeen where she studied for an HND in graphic design.

“After college, I worked as a graphic designer for agencies and I also worked freelance,” says Laura.

“I also got a part-time job at Shmu,(the creative charity).”

Busy with her new career as a graphic designer, Laura feared she has lost her raw talent for illustration.

“Graphic design was all computer based so I started to fear that I had lost my talent as far as picking up a pencil was concerned,” says Laura.

“So about eight years ago, I made a New Year’s resolution to do one of the short courses at Gray’s School of Art.

“I signed up for the print making workshop just as something to do for myself as I thought it would push me to get my sketch books out again.”

Print making

The print making course was a pivotal moment for Laura.

“Line and printing really stuck with me, I loved the medium,” says Laura.

“I started doing lino prints and my style really started to come through.”

Orders for Laura’s prints started coming in from friends and family.

“When other people started saying they’ll buy my prints, I thought I might be onto something here,” says Laura.”

Nothing to lose

Taking a leap of faith, Laura set up Juniper Press seven years ago.

“I signed up for my first craft fair seven years ago and when I sold a print it was the biggest buzz ever,” says Laura.

“To think that someone has something of yours on their wall is amazing.

“I was hooked so I built up a business by doing the various craft fairs and getting on Etsy.”

Outdoor inspiration

From camping mugs and cocktail calendars to cards and prints, Laura’s beautiful illustrations are now in homes across the north and north-east.

Inspired by her love of the great outdoors, Laura’s camping mugs are especially popular with keen hillwalkers like herself.

“I celebrate the medicinal effects of getting outside, walking, being beside the sea and and climbing a mountain,” says Laura.

Through her beautiful illustrations, Laura also promotes women’s health.

“I did a women’s health series because you hit your forties and stuff gets real,” says Laura.

Workshops

One of the greatest pleasures that has come out of Laura’s career so far has been sharing her skills through the workshops she hosts.

“My favourite attendees are the people who protest to be really rubbish at art,” says Laura.

“I love the squeal of delight when they print something.

“Everyone goes out of that class absolutely delighted and buzzing – I love that.”

As well as selling her products online, Laura also has her products stocked in shops as far north as Orkney and as far south as Suffolk while also having a local presence in the Hidden Scotland shop in Crathes.

Asked if she has any advice for anyone who would like to get creative but is lacking confidence, Laura says: “It’s important to get creative in any shape or form, no-one has to see it.

“Or just get outside, that always inspires me.”

Family support

With her 11-year-old son Caleb and her devoted husband Alan by her side, Laura is excited about the future of Juniper Press.

“They’re such a great support, it really is a family business,” says Laura.

“This year I did not know what to expect at all as everyone is skint, it’s a worrying time and I just thought it’s not going to be the best for sales but I’ve been blown away.

“I’m really grateful.”

For information about Laura’s workshops for 2023 or her products check out her Instagram page @juniper_press, Facebook @juniperpress, website laura@juniperpress.co.uk or Etsy shop

etsy.com/uk/shop/JuniperPress

.